1. Enjoy a collaborate feast from Andy Ricker and Kris Yenbamroong during the Pok Pok and Night Market Dinner. The 5pm event at Night Market Sahm is part of the Food Bowl; tickets cost $100.

2. Pose for photos in front of scenes inspired by Sanrio’s adorable but rage-filled animated red panda at Aggretsuko’s Den of Rage Pop-Up Shop. Swing by Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza between 10am and 10pm.

3. Catch a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show, Hot Tub, at the Virgil at 8pm. Tickets cost $5.

