There’s a holiday-themed food drive-thru headed to L.A., complete with hot cocoa and a snowball fight

First came a very spooky Halloween-themed The Bite LA, where cars cruised past interactive food stations for small plates and scares. In December, things are about to get even more festive because The Bite LA is returning, and this time, it’s transforming Whittier Narrows’ Legg Lake into a winter wonderland with sweets and activities all available from the comfort of your car—including a faux-snowball fight with snowmen.

The new drive-thru event comes to us from Meyer2Meyer Entertainment—who were also behind last year’s House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree event—along with the former creative director of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, and they’re swapping ghouls and ghosts for elves and even Santa Claus with their latest iteration.

The new Bite LA: Winter Holiday & Stocking Stuffer Sweets Crawl promises a cotton “snowball” fight with snowmen from your car windows; parking at the “Yule Log Stage” for stories and sing-alongs with Santa; rolling through immersive stations where costumed characters will be handing out packaged food; and even heading home with a stocking, which you’ll be filling with goods along the way.

For those who like to go above and beyond this time of year—or those who simply lean in to the gloriously tacky tradition—there’ll even be an ugly sweater contest for your car, where dressing up your vehicle in ugly-holiday-sweater–themed decor can win prizes. The rules are simple: “The gaudier the merrier!”

Each ticket includes sweets from the food stations, one hot drink per person and five “snowballs” per person, though you can purchase 10 more of those soft, wintry weapons for an additional $10 when you book your tickets.

The Bite LA: Winter Holiday & Stocking Stuffer Sweets Crawl kicks off on Thursday, December 3 and runs December 3–6, 10–13, 17–20, 22, 23, 26 and 27, with day and evening time slots available each day.

It’ll cost you $98 to $272, depending on the number of passengers in each car, and children four and under are free. Tickets are on sale now.

