There’s a new members-only beer club for LeBron James fans

Fans of King James can now shoot their shot in the form of beer thanks to Artisanal Brewers Collective, one of the largest restaurant and bar groups in the city. In honor of LeBron’s first season with the Lakers, ABC is welcoming the NBA All Star and Olympic medalist with Club 23—a nod, of course, to James’s jersey number.

Membership costs $23, naturally, and offers access to exclusive gameday specials, plus some crazy discounts at 11 of ABC’s craft-beer bars across the city, and one in San Diego. The club launches on October 18, the first regular season game in which James will take to the court in purple and gold.

Chief among the discounts and freebies are bottomless beers throughout the debut game, when the Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers, but the perks continue through the season: During every Lakers game, you can snag your first pint for only $1. Membership also includes a card, specials and a commemorative mug at participating bars: Spring St. Bar, Beelman’s, Corner Cantina, Mohawk Bend, Tony’s Darts Away, the Old Chalet, Brennan’s, 6th & La Brea, the Stalking Horse, Bluebird Brasserie, the Broxton and even the Bell Marker in San Diego.

Memberships can be purchased online and, needless to say, you’ve got to be 21+ to buy one.

LeBron fever struck L.A. in early July when the news hit that the legendary player would be joining the Lakers, and King-themed items and murals began cropping up almost as fast as the NBA MVP can pass a ball (a speed of up to 40mph—in 0.79 seconds—for those keeping score). Artists Jonas Never and Menso One painted a massive portrait on Venice’s Baby Blues BBQ restaurant, and while the mural itself was short-lived, it made waves in the few short weeks it was up—and a signed print just sold for hundreds.

Currently, at Kimpton’s Double Take, lead bartender Sarah Mengoni’s whipped up the What We Do in Life cocktail, named for one of James’s tattoos, involving Fruity Pebbles cereal milk (his favorite cereal) and a Chateau Aney Bordeaux blend (in homage to his favorite alcoholic beverage, red wine). Even sushi spot Katsuya is getting in on the LeBron love, with a forthcoming King XXIII Roll (made with king crab, no less).