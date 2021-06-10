Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Wonderland Bar (CLOSED)

  • Things to do
  • Potts Point
  1. Alice in wonderland themed bar at Bar Alice
    Photograph: Supplied/Bar Alice
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. a woman dressed as Alice at Wonderland Bar
    Photograph: Supplied/Wonderland Bar
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Mad Hatter's Tea Party Wonderland
    Photograph: Supplied/Wonderland Bar
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Join the Mad Hatter's Tea Party at this Lewis Carroll-inspired bar

From escape rooms to VR experiences, it seems Sydney can’t get enough of immersive entertainment. The Alice experience, held at Wonderland Bar in Kings Cross, is one of the latest such diversions from the team behind Beyond Cinema’s immersive screenings, and the bewitching Wizard’s Den cocktail experience, which intermittently takes residence upstairs, along with other themed experiences.

The old World Bar space has been completely reimagined as a trippy kaleidoscope of Lewis Carroll references. Alice’s disembodied legs dangle from the ceiling in the front bar – signalling perhaps that while she is only halfway down the rabbit hole, you have fully entered Wonderland. Inside the event space, a giant, glowing Cheshire Cat looms over a leather banquette, mushrooms grow out of teacups, and clocks and books festoon every surface.

The 90-minute Alice experience costs $49 and takes the form of a garden tea party, hosted by the Mad Hatter and March Hare. You’ll get two cocktails out of it, but you’ll have to work for them by solving riddles and playing games. Each victory earns an ingredient that will eventually be combined in a teapot, dramatically stirred with dry ice, and then poured into tea cups for you to enjoy alongside sparkly “Eat Me” cupcakes. It’s all good fun, until someone steals from the Queen of Hearts.

If you’d rather leave the mixology to the professionals, the front bar is fully stocked with beer, wine and more teapot cocktails (just like in the old World Bar days). It’s also open to the general public, no tea party invitation required.

Written by
Sarah Theeboom

Details

Address:
24 Bayswater Rd
Kings Cross
Sydney
2011
Price:
$0
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 2pm-late
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!