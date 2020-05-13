These L.A. restaurants sell baking kits and cookie dough, in case you need to bake your feelings

Whether you’re a novice baker or you’d normally whip up your own cookies and cinnamon rolls but you’re overwhelmed by—gestures vaguely—everything happening right now, some of L.A.’s top restaurants, bakeries and shops have you covered with take-and-bake sweets, easy-to-assemble mixes and logs of cookie dough. With a little help from the pros, your banana breads, focaccia and cupcakes should (finally) turn out flawlessly. Here’s where to find something sweet that’ll come fresh from your oven, with minimal stress involved.

No matter what you’re ordering, if it’s coming from Cake Monkey Bakery, you know it’s going to be good. Elizabeth Belkind and Lisa Olin’s bakery is built on quality and picture-perfect execution, no matter what they’ve whipped up (cakes? cookies? blondies? toffee-covered matzo?)—and now they’re giving you a shot to make some of their glorious baked goods at home. You can order prepared Cake Monkey items through a number of delivery apps, but if you visit the bakery’s website, you can order from a serious line of baking kits. There are cupcake baking kits, which come complete with icing and sprinkles; lemon crumb bar baking kits; blueberry jam muffin baking kits; kits for making those signature sticky toffee pudding blondies; and even a gluten-free kit for making banana chocolate tea cakes. Kits range from $28 to $45.

Coolhaus is known for creating inventive ice cream flavors and then sliding that ice cream between freshly baked cookies, which we think is something we could all use as the weather heats up. The killer ice cream sandwiches are so popular they’re now sold pre-packaged, but you can solve half of the equation at home. Through delivery apps Postmates and UberEats, you can get Coolhaus pints, cookies and ice cream sandwiches delivered throughout the city—including a way to make the signature chocolate chip cookies at home. Let’s be clear: Coolhaus isn’t just selling a dry mix; each $15 cookie kit makes 20 to 24 cookies and includes everything you need to make the cookies, and we mean butter, vanilla extract, brown sugar, chocolate chips and eggs. The only thing missing is salt. (And, again, if you want to turn those cookies into a sandwich, you’ll need ice cream, too. Better grab some while you’re at it.)

Baking for a great cause? All aboard the Few for All train: This collective of furloughed and laid-off chefs and other industry pros is selling fresh pasta, sauces, bread, prix-fixe meals and cookie dough for one of our favorite nonprofits around: the L.A. Food Bank. By eating you’ll be helping Angelenos in need, because for every item ordered Few For All donates one pound of food (and if you’re ordering bread, then it’s two pounds donated, and if you’re ordering the Table 60 pre-fixe meal kit, then all of the proceeds are donated). But if you’re looking for some sweet-leaning carb comfort, the team sells rolls of classic chocolate chip cookie dough (at $10 per roll, which makes 12), plus a gluten-free roll of peanut butter cookies (at $12 per roll, which makes 24). In a brunchy mood? They’ve even got take-and-bake tins of cinnamon rolls (at $8 per tin of four). Order via Instagram DM.

Before all of this, Go Get Em Tiger was one of L.A.’s best coffee chains and cafés—and don’t get us wrong, it still is—but now it’s also a shop selling plenty of pantry staples to get you through. In fact, GGET sells items for a range of purposes and buyers, including pet treats and highly coveted bread flour. In amongst the GGET bags of coffee and pastries and bottles of olive oil, you can sometimes order rolls of chocolate chip cookie dough, at $8 apiece. You can place your orders for cookie dough, coffee, fresh pastries, pet treats and everything else that Go Get Em Tiger now sells directly through the coffee’s shop’s own free mobile app; menus vary by week, so check in often.

Curtis Stone’s elegant Hollywood restaurant has seamlessly flipped to a corner store, and it’s no wonder: Gwen was already a butcher shop in part, so extending the marketplace with grains, more prepared foods and a few essentials made for a perfect fit. Among those new items is cookie dough, which runs $16 per batch and can make eight to 10 cookies. Of course, if you don’t feel like baking at all, you can simply opt for already made items such as banana bread, caramel walnut brownies, berry crisps, jars of banana pudding and beyond. Order online for pickup or delivery.

Honey Hi is back after a brief closure, and don’t worry—the sunny, health-minded café is still selling its signature breakfast bowls, sandwiches, salads and smoothies, but now, it’s also selling a range of produce and pantry goods. Honey Hi’s new “digital marketplace” offers the same kind of care that the café puts into its usual items, and in the case of baking, that means you can make the Echo Park’s beloved grain-free cookies at home. The dough comes pre-portioned, and makes 10 gluten-free chocolate chip cookies. Order online.

Playa del Rey’s beachy multi-concept all-day hotspot from a Top Chef alumn is making quarantine a little more bearable. TV’s own Brooke Williamson and husband Nick Roberts are offering their full Playa Provisions breakfast, lunch, dinner and pastry menus for delivery and pickup, but now they’re also offering take-and-bake chocolate chip cookie dough, take-and-bake biscuits, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, plus cookie and cupcake decorating kits—probably a lifesaver if you’ve got kids trapped in the house, or simply if you’re a kid at heart. Prices range $10 to $24.

Hot off a James Beard nomination in the “Outstanding Pastry Chef” category, Margarita Manzke is bringing a little of her baking magic to your kitchen. Her cakes, cookies and other sweets keep Angelenos lined up at République (even now, there’s a rush for placing orders online), and while you can buy some of her sweets in the restaurant’s temporary online marketplace, you can also snag scone kits and brioche French toast kits to easily recreate some of the city’s top ways to start your day. Want to be even more like the lauded chef? Last year she released the Baking at République cookbook, which you can also find through the restaurant. Order online for pickup.

Valerie Gordon doesn’t just sell some of the best chocolates and preserves in town: Valerie Echo Park is now a larder, so in addition to Gordon’s signature jams and petits fours and truffles, it’s also where you can find pantry staples like grains, butter, milk, flour, condiments, curry paste, vinegar, eggs, toilet paper, and a few take-and-bake options so you can get to making some Valerie Gordon sweets in your own home. She currently offers two varieties of frozen cookie dough, each at $12 and yielding 15–18 cookies: Opt for miso tahini flavor or the brown butter snickerdoodles. Want something more savory? There’s also a focaccia kit. You can even order ahead for pickup.

