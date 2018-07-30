Plan out your week with the city’s best concerts, culture, cuisine and more.

Monday

Hot Tub with Kurt and Kristen; The Virgil

See a comedy set from Kristen Schaal and Kurt Braunohler when they host their Monday Night variety show.

Tuesday

Moonlight Movies on the Beach; Granada Beach

Pack up your folding chairs and head to Long Beach for a screening of Jaws.

Moves After Dark; Walt Disney Concert Hall

Watch three dance ensembles perform around the Disney Hall's outdoor amphitheaters and staircases during this site-specific event.

The Decemberists; Greek Theatre

The Pacific Northwest indie pop outfit brings its acoustic tales and shanties to L.A.

Wednesday

Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar; E.R.B.

Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during this weekday special.

Sea Saw; Santa Monica Pier

See performances artists, dancers and musicians push the boundaries of their mediums with free summer performances by the sea every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting this week.

Lucy Sparrow’s Sparrow Mart exhibition; The Standard, Downtown L.A.

Felt fabric and seemingly name-brand grocery store products sit in unlikely harmony on the shelves of artist Lucy Sparrow’s unique namesake installation.

Animal Collective; The Theatre at Ace Hotel

The quartet plays its 15-year-old freak-folk record, Sung Tongs.

Thursday

“Jackson Pollock’s Number 1, 1949: A Conservation Treatment”; MOCA

Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q&A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm.

New Original Works Festival; REDCAT

See what’s cutting edge in the city’s vibrant performing arts scene on the opening night of REDCAT’s yearly summer program.

Yellow Submarine 50th anniversary screening; The Wiltern

Live beneath the sea with this sing-along to celebrate a half-century since the Beatles film’s release.

Waitress; Pantages Theatre

The Sara Bareilles-scored film-to-musical follows unhappy wife and expert pie baker Jenna, her rotten husband, Earl, and dishy gyno Dr. Jim.

Friday

Friday Night Wine Tastings; Barnsdall Art Park

Roll out a blanket and sip on pours of wine on the Hollyhock House’s front lawn.

Brew at the L.A. Zoo; Los Angeles Zoo

Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during this beer-centric party.

Rooftop Cinema Club; LEVEL • NeueHouse

Continue the outdoor movie season with screenings of Black Panther and Pretty Woman.

Ambient Church; First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

Check out ambient music in a majestic setting with a set from composer and synthesizer whiz Suzanne Ciani.

Don’t Stop! The Musical Misadventures of Fleetwood Mac; Largo

Watch relationships crumble and classic tunes come alive during this scripted musical comedy.

Saturday

KCRW Summer Nights; KCRW Headquarters

Catch a set from the Midnight Hour as KCRW's free concert series heads to its new Santa Monica headquarters.

Eat|See|Hear; Pasadena City Hall

The outdoor screening series travels to different locales, this weekend with Groundhog Day in Pasadena.

Street Food Cinema; Victory Park • Poinsettia Park

Follow the food trucks to screenings of The Mask and Mamma Mia!.

CatCon; Pasadena Convention Center

Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares at the self-dubbed Comic-Con for cat people.

HARD Summer; Auto Club Speedway

The EDM mainstay welcomes Marshmello, Travis Scott, Diplo and Dillon Francis.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO; The Forum

The “Mr. Blue Sky” scribe strikes up the Electric Light Orchestra.

La Tocada Music Festival; Los Angeles State Historic Park

Legendary Mexican band Café Tacvba and Chilean songstress Mon Laferte head up this celebration of Mexico City’s music scene.

Sunday

Smorgasburg LA; ROW DTLA

Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at this weekly food-focused market, which now includes an ice cream alley.

BrunchCon; The Reef

Bottomless mimosas, tangy Bloody Marys, 50 local vendors, and a ton of brunch-obsessed Angelenos come together for this all-inclusive food and drink fest.

Beach Goth; Los Angeles State Historic Park

The Voidz, The Drums, Doug E. Fresh, GWAR, Jonathan Richman and Bleached top the Growler’s annual fest.