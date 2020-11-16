This dumpling delivery service is making Thanksgiving potstickers

Thanksgiving will look different for most of the world this year. Why not lean into it?

One of our favorite takeout and delivery operations to come out of 2020 just announced the perfect addition to an alternative-Thanksgiving feast: turkey-and-sage potstickers with all the fixins. Sure, Go Go Gyoza will still be hand-folding its usual delectable dumplings next week, but from November 18 to 24 it’s also offering a very special take on the Thanksgiving essential.

Hinoki & the Bird executive chef Brandon Kida is behind the dumpling company, which delivers delicate potstickers ready to fry, steam, boil or freeze for later. For the holiday, he’s making a limited run of turkey dumplings dotted with sage, and each order also comes with cranberry dipping sauce and a shiitake mushroom gravy.

Each box involves one dozen dumplings with the sauces and runs $14, but if you’re not quite in the holiday spirit, Kida also makes a vegetarian variety (stuffed with tofu, mushrooms, cabbage, egg, garlic and chives), a chicken option, and one filled with Japanese Kurobuta pork. Lately he’s added desserts and jars of his house-made chili oil to the online shop, too, as well as bottled and canned drinks to wash it all down, including iced green tea and yuzu sparkling water.

What’s more, Go Go Gyoza’s tapped a stellar cast of L.A. chefs to whip up their own limited-run potstickers with a portion of the proceeds headed for various charities; currently you can find sweet corn rangoon from chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson of Kismet, benefiting No Us Without You, and scallop ’nduja dumplings with strawberry shrub by Rustic Canyon chef Andy Doubrava for ACLU.

Find all of Go Go Gyoza’s dumplings here—including the new Thanksgiving variety, beginning on Wednesday—then order for pickup in Century City or opt for delivery as long as you’re in the city of L.A., Santa Monica, the Palisades, South Bay, Glendale, Pasadena or in the SFV between Woodland Hills and Burbank—and, on weekends only, northern Orange County.

Most popular on Time Out

– Can I travel for Thanksgiving? Here’s what L.A. County says.

– There’s a holiday-themed food drive-thru headed to L.A.

– Rooftop Cinema Club is returning as a drive-in on an airport tarmac in Santa Monica

– NYC’s Prince Street Pizza opened a slice shop in L.A.

– Fried-dough icon Randy’s Donuts is giving away free doughnuts

