This L.A. hotel was just voted one of the best in the world

The swanky Hotel Bel-Air can officially add another accolade to its resume: The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 just mentioned it as one of the top destinations across the globe—one of only four U.S. entries.
Landing at number 35, the destination is also home to a spa and wellness center, a gym and the high-end Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air.
“In a city where youth and staying on top of all that is new reign supreme, it’s rare that anything dating back to 1946 might still be in vogue, but that is the anomaly and the accomplishment of the Hotel Bel-Air,” reads the ranking. “The 103-room property has a long history of luring an array of well-heeled visitors from around the globe, from locals looking for a weekend staycation to low-key travelers from abroad who flock to the resort in the summer months for an unparalleled escape.”
Just a few months ago, Hotel Bel-Air and its iconic sister property, the Beverly Hills Hotel, received Michelin’s most prestigious new awards: Michelin Keys, the equivalent of the organization’s culinary stars, albeit directed at a city’s most exciting hotels. Clearly, booking a staycation at the Hotel Bel-Air is one of the best things to do in Los Angeles these days.
The 50 best hotels in the world in 2024:
1. Capella, Bangkok
2. Passalacqua, Lake Como
3. Rosewood, Hong Kong
4. Cheval Blanc, Paris
5. The Upper House, Hong Kong
6. Raffles, Singapore
7. Aman, Tokyo
8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
9. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
10. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island
11. Claridge’s, London
12. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
13. Raffles London at The OWO
14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
15. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris
16. Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá
17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
18. Maroma, Riviera Maya
19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi
21. Desa Potato Head, Bali
22. Bulgari, Tokyo
23. The Lana, Dubai
24. Rosewood, São Paulo
25. The Calile, Brisbane
26. The Siam, Bangkok
27. Park Hyatt, Kyoto
28. Mount Nelson, Cape Town
29. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit
30. The Carlyle, New York
31. La Mamounia, Marrakech
32. Four Seasons, Madrid
33. Capella, Singapore
34. Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside
35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles
36. Eden Rock, St. Barths
37. Aman, New York
38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech
39. Amangalla, Galle
40. Le Bristol, Paris
41. Gleneagles, Auchterarder
42. Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone
43. Suján Jawai, Rajasthan
44. Singita, Kruger National Park
45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi
46. The Connaught, London
47. The Brando, Tetiaroa
48. Hotel Esencia, Tulum
49. The Tasman, Hobart
50. Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island