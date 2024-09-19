This L.A. hotel was just voted one of the best in the world

The swanky Hotel Bel-Air can officially add another accolade to its resume: The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 just mentioned it as one of the top destinations across the globe—one of only four U.S. entries.

Landing at number 35, the destination is also home to a spa and wellness center, a gym and the high-end Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air.

“In a city where youth and staying on top of all that is new reign supreme, it’s rare that anything dating back to 1946 might still be in vogue, but that is the anomaly and the accomplishment of the Hotel Bel-Air,” reads the ranking. “The 103-room property has a long history of luring an array of well-heeled visitors from around the globe, from locals looking for a weekend staycation to low-key travelers from abroad who flock to the resort in the summer months for an unparalleled escape.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Hotel Bel-Air

Photograph: Courtesy of Hotel Bel-Air

Just a few months ago, Hotel Bel-Air and its iconic sister property, the Beverly Hills Hotel, received Michelin’s most prestigious new awards: Michelin Keys, the equivalent of the organization’s culinary stars, albeit directed at a city’s most exciting hotels. Clearly, booking a staycation at the Hotel Bel-Air is one of the best things to do in Los Angeles these days.

The 50 best hotels in the world in 2024:

1. Capella, Bangkok

2. Passalacqua, Lake Como

3. Rosewood, Hong Kong

4. Cheval Blanc, Paris

5. The Upper House, Hong Kong

6. Raffles, Singapore

7. Aman, Tokyo

8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

9. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai

10. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island

11. Claridge’s, London

12. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

13. Raffles London at The OWO

14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

15. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

16. Chablé Yucatán, Chocholá

17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes

18. Maroma, Riviera Maya

19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence

20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi

21. Desa Potato Head, Bali

22. Bulgari, Tokyo

23. The Lana, Dubai

24. Rosewood, São Paulo

25. The Calile, Brisbane

26. The Siam, Bangkok

27. Park Hyatt, Kyoto

28. Mount Nelson, Cape Town

29. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit

30. The Carlyle, New York

31. La Mamounia, Marrakech

32. Four Seasons, Madrid

33. Capella, Singapore

34. Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside

35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

36. Eden Rock, St. Barths

37. Aman, New York

38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech

39. Amangalla, Galle

40. Le Bristol, Paris

41. Gleneagles, Auchterarder

42. Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone

43. Suján Jawai, Rajasthan

44. Singita, Kruger National Park

45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi

46. The Connaught, London

47. The Brando, Tetiaroa

48. Hotel Esencia, Tulum

49. The Tasman, Hobart

50. Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island