This pickle corn dog at Downtown Disney comes with peanut butter and lots of questions

Disneyland’s hefty corn dogs have always been a guilty pleasure of ours (especially the hot link at Corn Dog Castle), and the theme park’s individually wrapped pickles are a crunchy delight. Also, peanut butter is a delicious spread that makes for a perfect complement to jelly, apples, bananas, pretzels, celery—you know, basically a whole long list of foods that doesn’t include hot dogs or pickles.

But bless the encased-and-battered meat chemists at the Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart, located at the Anaheim resort, for pushing the boundaries of hot dog science. As mentioned in a Disney Parks Blog post, the Downtown Disney vendor (so, to be clear, not in the theme park itself, but in the adjacent outdoor shopping district that’s part of the larger Disneyland Resort) is now selling a limited-time concoction: the Pickle Corn Dog.

As the name implies, for $13 you can have a hot dog that’s been stuffed in a pickle, wrapped with a panko crust, impaled on a stick and served with little dipping containers of creamy peanut butter. Yum? Gross? We’re not really sure. We’re certainly down with pickles on hot dogs (see: Chicago-style dogs), and peanut butter has its place on plenty of savory meat dishes. But there’s just something about the combination of all of them that leaves us at a loss for words (hmm, maybe that’s just from the heartburn).

Among the other more conventional dishes mentioned in the blog post, Disney announced that its attached-to-Pirates of the Caribbean restaurant Blue Bayou will now serve alcohol at a to-be-determined date after the park reopens on April 30. Though sibling park California Adventure is booze-friendly, Disneyland had long been a dry destination (except for the members-only Club 33) until the Star Wars-themed Oga’s Cantina opened in 2019. But now, the sit-down Blue Bayou Restaurant adds to that list with wine, beer and a Hurricane cocktail. Interestingly, Disney says it’ll also offer seasonal takes on its Mint Julep, but that the drink will remain non-alcoholic.

