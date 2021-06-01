This Pride party pack is delivering strawberry treats and ‘To Wong Foo...’ glory for a great cause

The category is: Strawberry Social, because L.A.’s favorite party-in-a-box company Of the Night just announced a Pride package that pays homage to one of drag’s most fun and groundbreaking films, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

The 1995 cult-classic movie was one of the first mainstream depictions of queendom and follows three drag queens on a road trip across the country—that is until they’re stranded in Nebraska and, with a little hair spray and a whole lot of heart and thrift-shop good fortune, they win over the town, teach acceptance and throw one hell of a Strawberry Social party.

Of the Night, from the brains behind off-the-walls dinner party Disco Dining Club, has brightened the pandemic with unhinged-in-the-best-way party delivery services such as singing costumed telegrams and packages containing everything you need to throw boozy garden gnome soirées. This June they’re celebrating Pride by seeing red and delivering To Wong Foo glory nationwide.

Each party kit includes strawberry tea drops (“for spilling the tea”), red press-on nails, strawberry pie filling, a red-and-white checkered tablecloth, fake eyelashes, hair accessories, a feather boa (“to casually toss onto a lamp”), a can of Aquanet, just-add-ice-cream fixins for a Pride float, and more. Of course it also includes an “autographed” photo of Julie Newmar—“To Wong Foo, thanks for everything, Julie Newmar”—so you can take the message from Ms. Newmar with you across the land. Whether you teach a backwater town understanding through a series of hijinks and makeovers is, of course, up to you.

Photograph: Courtesy Of the Night/Josh Schaedel

Each Of the Night party in a box donates 10% of its proceeds to a cause, and this iteration will benefit wayOUT: an L.A.-based nonprofit that supports LGBTQ+ youth through grant programs, mentorships and beyond.

The extravagant in-person parties that started it all are coming back, too: Disco Dining Club just announced its return, set for this summer. While a date and theme are still forthcoming, Disco Dining Club will be teaming up with the Tom of Finland Foundation—which seeks to preserve and educate on erotic art made by and for all sexual orientations—for its big return.

As for the colorful summer delivery service, Of the Night’s summer 2021 roster also promises new themes such as Regency Era picnics, ’90s hackers and parades.

Of the Night’s Strawberry Social boxes ship on June 20, with local and national delivery available. The party packs run $175 and are on sale now.