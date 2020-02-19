‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ’Hadestown,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ are coming to the Ahmanson Theatre

Downtown L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre just announced is 2020–2021 season, and it’s packed with lauded Broadway productions (pretty much every show has been rated four stars or higher by our counterparts in New York).

To Kill a Mockingbird, Hadestown, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Misérables, The Lehman Trilogy and more are all coming to the Music Center theater. Though an on-sale date for single show tickets hasn’t been announced yet, you can grab tickets right now with a seven-show subscription, which starts at $245.

Center Theatre Group announced late last year that the Aaron Sorkin-written adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird would be coming to L.A., but now we know when exactly the popular production will run: April 29 to June 26, 2021. And, sorry if you were hoping for Jeff Daniels: Richard Thomas (a Tony nominee and Emmy winner, so not too shabby himself) will star as Atticus Finch, as he will for the rest of the national tour.

Among other previously announced-but-not-detailed productions, eight-time Tony winner Hadestown, a thrilling modern retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, will take the stage from March 2 to April 4, 2021. And Dear Evan Hansen, which made its L.A. debut at the Ahmanson a couple of years ago, returns from December 1, 2020 to January 23, 2021.

The lineup actually features a few other recently-in-L.A. productions: Les Misérables, which was at the Pantages Theatre a couple of months ago, will sing the song of angry men at the Ahmanson from January 26 to February 28, 2021. Come From Away, the story of a small Newfoundland town that took in diverted flights on 9/11, returns to the Ahamson from Jun 9 to July 4, 2021 after its initial 2018 run there. And Ain’t Too Proud, a musical revue of the Temptations, makes its DTLA reprise from August 11 to September 5, 2021.

A couple of L.A.-area newcomers round out the rest of the season’s slate: The Lehman Trilogy, a dramatic, near-mythological retelling of the two-century history of the doomed financial firm, arrives October 20 to November 28, 2020; and The Prom, a lovable musical comedy about Broadway stars trying to better the world, runs July 6 to August 8, 2021. In addition, Center Theatre Group is teasing a ninth, to-be-announced production that’ll run this fall.

Check out the full season schedule below:

The Lehman Trilogy

Oct 20–Nov 28, 2020

Dear Evan Hansen

Dec 1, 2020–Jan 23, 2021

Les Misérables

Jan 26–Feb, 2021

Hadestown

Mar 2–Apr 4, 2021

To Kill a Mockingbird

Apr 29–June 6, 2021

Come From Away

June 9–July 4, 2021

The Prom

July 6–Aug 8, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations

Aug 11–Sept 5, 2021