U2 embraces augmented reality and ’90s nostalgia at the Forum

U2 returned to the Forum this week as part of their stunning Experience + Innocence tour. The Irish rock band staged their inversely titled 2015 Innocence + Experience concert at the same venue, and at the time it was tough to imagine a bigger and better visual experience. But Tuesday’s show proved to be even more eye-catching with the addition of an interactive augmented reality experience, in which fans could see various effects through their smartphones and various cinematic clips tailored to each song, including a great graphic novel-inspired animated interlude.

Whereas the band’s appearance at the Rose Bowl last year delved into The Joshua Tree, Tuesday’s career-spanning performance took a few cues from the Achtung Baby era, particularly during a section that saw Bono, in a top hat and white makeup, revive his devilish MacPhisto persona from the early ‘90s Zoo TV tour.

Even at a venue as large as the Forum, U2 manages to make huge arena shows feel incredibly intimate. The band excels at connecting with the audience, no matter how far away your seats are. Everything in the production seems to consider each fan’s experience; with larger-than-life visuals and three different stage settings that favor every angle of the arena, the band assures that no fan is left behind.

Check out some of out favorite shots from U2’s first of two nights at the Forum.

All photographs by Rozette Rago.

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago

Photograph: Rozette Rago