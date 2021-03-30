Universal Studios Hollywood is reopening on April 16—for California residents only

Universal Studios Hollywood was one of the few remaining SoCal theme parks that had yet to detail its reopening plans, but now we know exactly when it’ll be coming back—and it’s pretty soon.

The park announced that it’ll be reopening—yes, including rides—on Friday, April 16. Tickets will go on sale April 8, and as is the case with all other theme parks in the state, reservations will be required and they’ll be limited to California residents.

We're officially reopening on April 16!



Park tickets will be available online only, starting April 8. At this time, theme park visits are limited to California residents. https://t.co/rjnJZiP4Go pic.twitter.com/hadhrhmiwy — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 30, 2021

Universal doesn’t detail exactly which old rides will be operating when the park reopens (an info page on their website notes that the Studio Tour will return but that other unspecified shows and attractions will reopen at a later date), but it does mention two debuts: a new Indominus rex animatronic on “Jurassic World: The Ride” and “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash,” a dark ride based on the animated franchise that was gearing up to open last year.

Photograph: Time Out/Michael Juliano Exterior of “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash,” as seen during a February 2020 preview of the queue.

The park is currently open sans rides for its Taste of Universal ticketed food event. That will see through the rest of its run, after which the park will quickly transition to its regular operations.

As previously mentioned, the park will be limited to in-state guests and when booking tickets the party size is limited to a maximum of three households and 10 people. Physical distancing and face coverings will be required. And expect the park to reopen at 25% of its typical capacity, at most.

Before its general public opening, Universal Studios Hollywood will hold a preview day for its Pass Members on April 15, but otherwise its season ticket holders will be restricted to some scattered days throughout the first month of reopening. Starting May 17, though, Pass Members will be allowed to resume regular use of their passes. If you don’t have a pass but you do happen to already have a ticket that you purchased in the past but haven’t been able to use, you’ll get a jump on everyone else and be able to book a reservation starting April 5. (If you have more ticketing questions, you can check Universal Studios Hollywood’s reopening FAQ for some more info.)

Have a few minutes to share how much you love L.A.? Take the Time Out Index survey here!

Most popular on Time Out

– Amoeba Music is opening its new Hollywood store on April 1

– The City of Los Angeles will cover as much as 80% of your past-due rent

– 6 installations to see at Desert X 2021

– Part of Downtown L.A. is turning into a projection art playground for one night only

– How, where and when will I be able to get the vaccine in L.A.?

