Want to help Grand Central Market? There’s a new fundraiser—and merch line—for the historic food hall.

Grand Central Market has been a Los Angeles icon for 103 years, and starting today, there’s a new way to help it stick around for another century: With more than 30 vendors who’ve been financially hit by decreased sales or temporary closures, the food hall at the heart of DTLA is launching a new initiative to keep its restaurants afloat.

If the thought of wandering a vacant, hollowed-out Grand Central Market—home to some of L.A.’s most lauded chefs and small-scale hidden-gem food stalls alike—is just as upsetting to you as it is to us, we’d like you to meet the new GCM ❤ LA Relief Fund.

Those feeling charitable can soon contribute directly to the fund online; a representative for the market tells Time Out that all of the proceeds will be split evenly between GCM’s vendors, who rent space within the food hall, and that if/when our city’s restaurant industry returns to normalcy, the fund could also be used for charitable actions throughout L.A.

But starting today, if you’d like to wear your love of GCM on your sleeve there’s a corresponding merch line, and it includes mugs, pins, tees and socks—all of whose proceeds go straight to the fund.

“We understand that Grand Central Market would not exist without the tenants who call the food hall home, some of which for over 30 years,” owner Adam Daneshgar says in a news release. “We also know the Grand Central Market is larger than just this building. We are privileged to have an opportunity to launch these initiatives as a way to support both the community within these walls and the city we are blessed to call home.”

If there’s a food vendor dearest to your heart, nearly two dozen of Grand Central Market’s restaurants and shops are still up and running—albeit just for takeout and delivery. Some of the food hall’s most beloved businesses are open, including DTLA Cheese, Sari Sari Store, Knead Pasta Co., Torres Produce, Ramen Hood, Tacos Tumbras a Tomas, Sticky Rice, La Fruteria, Lucky Bird and many others, so you can support most deliciously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Central Market (@grandcentralmarketla) on Feb 24, 2018 at 5:26pm PST

Grand Central Market is located at 317 S Broadway, with nearly two dozen vendors still offering takeout and delivery.

Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local culture in L.A. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

