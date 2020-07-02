West Hollywood could fine you $300 for not wearing a face mask

Somehow, the act of wearing a face mask—a small step that we’re all required to do in California to protect each other—became a political topic. Well, now it’s also become something you can get fined over for not wearing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s West Hollywood station announced on Thursday that it’ll begin issuing municipal code citations in West Hollywood to people who refuse to wear face masks in public while around other people.

The sheriff’s department notes that its first step is to educate people and hand out masks. But in what the department calls its “very last option,” it’ll issue a $300 citation (an administrative—not criminal—citation that includes a $250 fine, plus a $50 fee) for the first violation. No citations have been issued yet, but enforcement will begin this month in the City of West Hollywood as well as Franklin Canyon, the Federal Enclave in West Los Angeles and Universal City (which, yes, includes Universal Studios, which has yet to reopen, and CityWalk), and the Federal Enclave in West Los Angeles.

Santa Monica issued a similar order that’ll remain in place for the month of July. In the coastal city, a first violation will cost you $100, while you’ll be fined $250 for a second violation and $500 for a third one. For businesses, the citations are $500 for a first violation, $750 for a second violation and $1,000 for a third violation.

Outside of these two cities, the enforcement picture looks a little different. Governor Gavin Newsom said this week that he’ll use a number of state agencies to enforce workplace guidelines—but that the mandate for the general public to wear masks will still be a matter of education and not enforcement. Similarly, both L.A. County and City officials have said that local law enforcement have not been asked to step in. “If there’s no mask, there should be no service,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in an address this week—but he didn’t indicate that the order would be enforced beyond that.

