Jingle all the way to Woodland Hills to find Christmas light tunnels and a massive holiday tree forest.

It’s next to impossible to take a real sleigh ride through Los Angeles, but even without a snowy climate we can still enter a winter WonderLAnd.

The team that brought us one of Halloween’s most immersive drive-thru events just announced a holiday-themed experience that promises all the sleigh bells and whistles of holiday cheer, including, of course, an appearance by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

First the massively popular, sold-out Haunt’oween brought jack-o’-lantern tunnels and socially distant trick-or-treating to Woodland Hills, and now the same production crew is building out a drivable North Pole—complete with Christmas light tunnels and a massive holiday tree forest—during WonderLAnd.

Details for the December event are still forthcoming, but we know we can expect holiday lights synchronized to music, elves, candy canes, the Clauses, an installation devoted to holidays around the world, built-out sets, that tree forest and plenty of photo-worthy moments. The event once again comes from Experiential Supply, a company that recreates sets and builds activations for movies such as IT: Chapter 2 and Ready Player One.

WonderLAnd also promises to be family-friendly, and as entry is priced by car—at $70 per vehicle up to eight seats (and it's $60, if you snag an early-bird ticket), or $80 for nine or more passengers—and not by individual attendee, you won’t be stuck paying extra for bringing the whole crew.

WonderLAnd is running for a limited time, but at least we’ll have longer than the 12 days of Christmas: Catch the new drive-thru experience running from November 30 to December 23, and then again from December 26 to December 30.

Rendering: Courtesy WonderLAnd

Rendering: Courtesy WonderLAnd

Find the WonderLAnd experience at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd in Woodland Hills from November 30 to December 23, and from December 26 to 30. Tickets are on sale now.

