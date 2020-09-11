Los AngelesChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

'Tenet', Christopher Nolan
Photograph: Warner Bros.'Tenet'

You can finally see ‘Tenet’ at L.A.’s drive-in movie theaters

The Christopher Nolan film is making its way to the drive-in.

By
Michael Juliano
Advertising

Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated sci-fi espionage film Tenet premiered in movie theaters last week. Of course, theaters in L.A. are still closed—but drive-ins are going strong here, so no problem, right? Except, you wouldn’t have found Tenet on any local screens last week due to distributor Warner Bros.’ policy that it could only be shown at drive-ins in cities that had brick-and-mortar theaters open. Thankfully, that’s changed.

Tenet is now screening at drive-ins across the L.A. area. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the studio reversed its policy and has allowed the John David Washington and Robert Pattinson-starring blockbuster to screen in SoCal.

We checked the schedules of some of our favorite drive-ins near L.A. and found that it’s playing at the Mission Tiki in Montclair, Van Buren in Riverside, the Rubidoux in Riverside and the Paramount in, well, Paramount. Tickets should cost you $10 per adult at each.

If you’re feeling brave, Orange County has moved forward into the red tier of the state’s new reopening plan, which has allowed it to open indoor movie theaters at a capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

Of course, the big question is: Is it actually worth seeing? In our review, global film editor Phil de Semlyen says Tenet “delivers visual intensity but little heart” but that “after five months stuck in front of the small screen, maybe being a little overwhelmed is no bad thing.” If you’re considering seeing it at the drive-in, we’d maybe mull over this snippet from the review: “You’ll need to bring your A-game—this is not a blockbuster to relax into.”

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    Follow us

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2020 Time Out America LLC and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out America LLC.