The latest canceled events and closed venues in Los Angeles

Guidelines released by the governor’s office on March 11 called for the cancelation or postponement of gatherings larger than 250 people. In its wake, there were a slew of cancelations for theater productions, music festivals, concerts and other large-scale events to ensure Angelenos’ safety.
On March 15, Governor Newsom directed that all bars in California should close and restaurants should move to half capacity. Later that night, Los Angeles introduced a stricter mandate: All bars must close, restaurants must cease dine-in operations (but can continue takout and delivery), and entertainment venues (including movie theaters, concert venues, bowling alleys and arcades) must shutter temporarily, as well as gyms and fitness studios. On March 16, the entirety of Los Angeles County adopted these measures, as well. On March 19, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close as part of the county’s “Safer at Home” measure (don’t worry, this doesn’t include supermarkets or restaurants serving takeout and delivery).
To help keep you up to date, we’ve compiled a list of all the major event cancelations in L.A. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break.
All bars in California, dine-in restaurants in L.A. (temporary closure)
On Sunday, March 15, Governor Newsom introduced statewide guidance that all bars in California should close, and while restaurants could remain open, they should cut their capacity in half and employ social distancing measure.
That same day, Mayor Garcetti introduced a mandate specific to the City of Los Angeles (i.e. not WeHo or Santa Monica, but L.A. proper): All bars must close, and restaurants need to cease dine-in service, but can still operate takeout and delivery services (that applies to bars that serve food, as well). These restrictions are set to stay in place at least through the end of March.
Keep up with the best food delivery specials in L.A. right now.
All non-essential businesses (temporary closure)
On March 19, L.A. County issued what it’s calling a “Safer at Home” order. Non-essential businesses are required to close, including museums, indoor malls and retail stores. Angelenos are also being asked to refrain from gathering in an enclosed space with more than 10 people, and limiting trips outside of the home to essential activities. To be clear: You can continue to pick up a takeout meal or order delivery. You can still go to the supermarket. And, yes, you can still head outside and go for a walk. The order is currently in effect until April 19, though it may be extended if necessary.
Most parks, trails and beaches (temporary closure)
The short of it: Mostly everything is closed right now and you should probably stay home. But the county still encourages people to exercise and get some fresh air, so we think it’s easier to start with what’s open right now: You can still go for walks (assuming you’re practicing social distancing) in your own neighborhood and outdoor areas of parks (including both local and select state parks, as well as a couple of county institutions like the L.A. County Arboretum and the South Coast Botanic Garden).
As for the closures: On March 27, L.A. County announced it was cutting access to all public trails and trailheads as well as beaches, public beach parking lots, bike paths on the beach and beach access points. The order is set to remain in effect through at least April 19.
The move followed earlier orders that closed Runyon Canyon and Griffith Park, some beach parking lots, county-run trails like Eaton Canyon and all 70 MRCA parks and overlooks (which include Fryman Canyon Park, Temescal Gateway Park, Vista Hermosa Natural Park, Trebek Open Space, the Ballona Creek Trail and Bike Path and all overlooks along Mulholland Drive).
Farmers’ markets… sort of (temporary closure)
While these open-air markets are a viable alternative to grocery stores, Mayor Garcetti announced on March 30 that, for the foreseeable future, farmers’ markets must close until they provide plans for maintaining six feet of distance between shoppers—and then get those plans approved by the city’s Bureau of Street Services. The good news: Markets who are able to comply with the regulations could be up and running again in a few days. Some outdoor markets outside the jurisdiction of the City of Los Angeles—such as those in Pasadena, Santa Monica, Torrance and Culver City—are continuing to operate as normal.
All entertainment venues in L.A. (temporary closure)
Like the strict restaurants guidelines, this is specific to the City of Los Angeles: movie theaters, music venues, bowling alleys and arcades are closed until April 19, unless extended.
Drive-in theaters (temporary closure)
Though drive-ins were initially a seemingly safe alternative to movie theaters, they too have been shuttered after countywide orders were strengthened.
Gyms and fitness studios in L.A. (temporary closure)
Also specific to the City of Los Angeles: Gyms and fitness studios are to be closed through at least April 19.
Getty Center + Getty Villa (temporary closure)
Both the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades locations of the Getty will close to the public starting Saturday, March 14 and remain closed until further notice.
LACMA (temporary closure)
One of the few major museums that seemed to be staying open (in the institution’s word, so that “visitors may look to art for inspiration and solace in these uncertain times”), LACMA will be closed starting March 14.
The Broad (temporary closure)
The Broad is closed until further notice. Previously, the museum had suspended access via the standby line and all visitors were directed to book free advance tickets online in order to visit. During that initial partial closure, access to Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms was not available.
MOCA (temporary closure)
Both MOCA Grand Avenue and WAREHOUSE at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA are closed until further notice (the Geffen had already been closed for exhibition installation).
Hammer Museum (temporary closure)
The Westwood museum will close beginning March 14, with all programming canceled through the end of April. However, on-site restaurant Audrey continues to operate takeout and delivery.
Huntington Library, Art Collections & Botanical Gardens (temporary closure)
While the stunning San Marino institution initially closed its indoor spaces but kept open its tranquil gardens, the Huntington has now decided to close through April 19.
Descanso Gardens (temporary closure)
Though the beautiful La Cañada Flintridge landmark was staying open at first, starting March 19, Descanso is closed until further notice.
Museum of Latin American Art (temporary closure)
The Long Beach institution (as well as the Long Beach Museum of Art) is closed to the public as of March 16.
Annenberg Space for Photography (temporary closure)
In a pledge to practice social distancing, the museum is closed until further notice.
California African American Museum (temporary closure)
The Exposition Park Museum is temporarily closing on March 14 until further notice.
Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles (temporary closure)
On Friday, March 13, the Arts District switched to receiving visitors by appointment only. However, it’s now temporarily closed.
City and county libraries (temporary closure)
In addition to Downtown’s L.A. Central Library, all 72 branch libraries are closed until further notice. In addition, L.A. County Libraries (which notably includes the West Hollywood Library) are also closed until further notice.
Santa Monica Pier (temporary closure)
Santa Monica issued an order that, as of March 16, the pier is to be closed to both car and pedestrian traffic.
Griffith Observatory (temporary closure)
Griffith Park’s iconic observatory is closed until at least April 19. In addition to the celestial museum, Travel Town and the Parkline shuttle service are also suspended, as well as all trails. To be clear, though, grassy open areas of Griffith Park remain open—though you may find some access roads restricted.
The observatory falls under the jurisdiction of the Dept. of Recreation and Parks, which also announced similar closures for EXPO Center, Castle Park and Cabrillo Marine Aquarium.
Los Angeles Zoo (temporary closure)
Griffith Park’s sprawling zoo is shuttered through April 19.
Natural History Museum (temporary closure)
The Exposition Park museum has closed until further notice, with all scheduled programming canceled through April 10.
La Brea Tar Pits Museum (temporary closure)
While the La Brea Tar Pits Museum is closed until further notice, the actual tar pits are still accessible via the park.
Craft Contemporary (temporary closure)
The institution formerly known as the Craft & Folk Art Museum is temporarily closed until further notice.
Pacific Asia Museum (temporary closure)
Pasadena’s showcase of Asian art is closing its doors from March 16 until further notice.
Aquarium of the Pacific (temporary closure)
Long Beach’s waterfront aquarium will be closed to the public until further notice.
Disneyland (temporary closure)
The happiest place on earth announced that it’ll be closing on March 14. Though initially slated through the end of the month, the closure is now extended indefinitely. While the park is closed, Disney announced that it’ll be donating excess food inventory to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.
Universal Studios Hollywood (temporary closure)
The theme park temporarily closed on March 14, with initial plans to reopen on March 28—the closure has since been extended through April 19. This includes the postponement of the Top Chef Food & Wine Festival that had been planned for March 19 and 20, as well Peacock Live! on March 28 and 29. However, Universal CityWalk will remain open.
Six Flags Magic Mountain (temporary closure)
Starting March 14, the coaster-filled theme park in Valencia will be closed, until mid May.
Knott’s Berry Farm (temporary closure)
The Buena Park attraction is closing from March 14 through the middle of May.
The Abbey (temporary closure)
West Hollywood’s iconic gay bar has decided to temporarily close for the safety of its staff, guests and the community.
Hamilton (temporary closure)
All performances of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre have been canceled through April 19. In addition, at the Dolby Theatre, The Spongebob Musical has been canceled, The Illusionists has been postponed and The Band’s Visit is on hiatus into the summer.
Los Angeles City Hall (temporary closure)
We imagine most residents aren’t swinging by City Hall on the reg, but if you planned on checking out the rooftop observatory, note that non-city employees are currently barred from visiting.
Smorgasburg LA (temporary closure)
The Sunday food market in the Arts District is being put on hiatus.
Coachella (postponed)
Initially slated for April, the massive music fest has been pushed to the fall: Coachella weekend one will now be October 9–11, and weekend two is October 16–18. Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were originally announced as this year’s headliners, but there’s no official word yet about the October lineup.
Stagecoach Festival (postponed)
The country music fest always follows Coachella, and that includes its postponed date: The typically April fest will now be held October 23–25.
Lovers & Friends Festival (postponed)
All Goldenvoice concerts through the end of May have been postponed, including this fest, scheduled initially for May 8 and 9, that features seemingly every hip-hop and R&B star from the late ’90s and early aughts: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Nelly, Sean Paul, T-Pain and more. It’s now been moved to August 8.
LA Pride (postponed)
This year marks the 50th anniversary of LA Pride, the annual LGBTQ celebration in West Hollywood that typically takes place in June. Pride isn’t canceled, but it will happen a bit later in the year: Organizer Christopher Street West has decided to postpone all events, including the parade.
Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas (postponed)
Originally slated to take place in April, the bibliophile-friendly fest has been postponed to October 3 and 4.
Netflix is a Joke Fest (postponed)
Netflix’s blockbuster comedy fest—a week of shows featuring Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Hannah Gadsby, Jerry Seinfeld and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few—was supposed to kick off on April 27, but it’s now been postponed.
PaleyFest (postponed)
The annual series of screenings and talks with the cast and crew of celebrate TV shows has been postponed. Though no new date has been given, organizers say they are “exploring options to reschedule the festival.” The March event was set to include Modern Family, One Day at a Time, NCIS, The Boys, Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ozark, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian and more.
Rooftop Cinema Club (postponed)
The start of outdoor movie season has been pushed off, with all of Rooftop Cinema Clubs screenings in DTLA and Hollywood canceled until May 1.
Beyond Wonderland (postponed)
Set for March, the EDM fest has been postponed until June, with no word yet on which headliners will carry over to the new dates. The original lineup included Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Tiësto and Diesel (yep, as in Shaq).
WonderCon (postponed)
The pop culture convention in Anaheim, originally scheduled for April 10–12, has been postponed until a later date (that’s yet to be announced).
The Strokes (postponed)
The band’s show at the Forum, with support from King Princess and Alvvays, was originally scheduled for March 14 but has been pushed to May.
Wilco (postponed)
The band’s April shows at the Orpheum and Palladium have been postponed, with plans to be rescheduled later in the year.
Celine Dion (postponed)
The legendary singer was supposed to play the Staples Center on April 2 and 3, but her shows have been rescheduled to a to-be-determined date.
Time Out L.A.’s Comics to Watch: The List (postponed)
Our annual live show of L.A.’s 10 best up-and-coming comedians was slated for March 12 but has been postponed to a later date.
Dodgers games (postponed)
The Dodgers’ spring training games have been canceled, and MLB’s opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.
Largo at the Coronet shows (postponed)
The intimate music and comedy theater has postponed all shows, with plans to reschedule them at a later time.
Made in L.A. (postponed)
The Hammer Museum is teaming up with the Huntington Library this year for its always-excellent showcase of 30 up-and-coming and under-recognized L.A. artists. Originally slated to run from early June to late August, its dates have been shifted to July 19 through January 3.
The Great Los Angeles River CleanUp (postponed)
The Friend’s of the Los Angeles River’s annual cleanup has been moved from Saturdays in April to October.
Record Store Day (postponed)
The celebration of indie record shops, initially slated for April 18, has been pushed to June.
St. Patrick’s Day events (canceled)
A number of St. Patrick’s Day festivals have been canceled, including the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Redondo Beach and Shamrock ‘n’ Roll at the Queen Mary.
Staples Center sporting events (canceled)
Both the NBA and NHL have suspended the rest of their seasons, meaning the Lakers, Clippers and Kings won’t be playing at the Staples Center anytime soon.
The Music Center shows (canceled)
All programming from the LA Phil, LA Opera, Los Angeles Master Chorale and the other resident companies of the Music Center has been canceled through May 10. This includes shows at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The Book of Mormon (canceled)
Center Theatre Group is canceling all remaining performances of The Book of Mormon at the Ahmanson Theatre, as well as The Antipodes and Block Party at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre.
Dynasty Typewriter shows (canceled)
The intimate Westlake comedy theater is closed for live performances until further notice.
The Comedy Store shows (canceled)
While the Original Room was initially continuing with two shows per night, the Comedy Store has now canceled all shows.
Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre shows (canceled)
Both UCB Franklin and UCB Sunset have suspended operations until further notice.
The Groundlings Theatre shows (canceled)
The holy hall of improv has canceled its shows and classes through April 15.
Bob Baker Marionette Theater shows (canceled)
The beloved puppet theater has postponed all current shows at its Highland Park space.
American Cinematheque screenings (canceled)
Screenings at both the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica are suspended as of March 13, until further notice.
RuPaul’s DragCon (canceled)
The colossal convention from drag juggernaut RuPaul called off its early May event, with plans to return in 2021.
Grand Prix of Long Beach (canceled)
Originally planned for April 17 to 19, the annual race through downtown Long Beach has been canceled.
E3 2020 (canceled)
The massive gaming convention has been canceled. Initially scheduled for June 9–11, there may still be an online showcase of industry announcements during that time. Otherwise, the ESA, the gaming convention’s organizing body, says that attendees can look forward to next year, with “E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together.”
ArtNight Pasadena (canceled)
Pasadena’s free evening of admission-free museum visits has been canceled. Though the March 13 event is scrapped, our fingers are crossed for the fall iteration of ArtNight.
LA Art Book Fair (canceled)
This celebration of printed lit, which showcases publications from over 250 presses, was scheduled for early April at MOCA but scrapped.
Museum Day (canceled)
Originally slated for April 4, the day of free museum visits has been canceled all across the country.
PPLA Food Fare (canceled)
The annual Planned Parenthood food fundraiser, which was slated for March 19, has been canceled.
Nowruz Celebration (canceled)
One of the earliest L.A. events to be canceled, this celebration of Iranian New Year at UCLA was supposed to take place on March 8.
