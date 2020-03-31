The latest canceled events and closed venues in Los Angeles An up-to-date list of the latest canceled and postponed events and closed venues in Los Angeles

We’re always trying to help you experience the best of the city through our stories on Time Out. And right now, as many of L.A.’s largest events have been canceled or postponed, that includes keeping you up to date with the latest event developments.

Looking for what you can do right now? Check out our inside-friendly recommendations on our Time In page.

Guidelines released by the governor’s office on March 11 called for the cancelation or postponement of gatherings larger than 250 people. In its wake, there were a slew of cancelations for theater productions, music festivals, concerts and other large-scale events to ensure Angelenos’ safety.

On March 15, Governor Newsom directed that all bars in California should close and restaurants should move to half capacity. Later that night, Los Angeles introduced a stricter mandate: All bars must close, restaurants must cease dine-in operations (but can continue takout and delivery), and entertainment venues (including movie theaters, concert venues, bowling alleys and arcades) must shutter temporarily, as well as gyms and fitness studios. On March 16, the entirety of Los Angeles County adopted these measures, as well. On March 19, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close as part of the county’s “Safer at Home” measure (don’t worry, this doesn’t include supermarkets or restaurants serving takeout and delivery).

To help keep you up to date, we’ve compiled a list of all the major event cancelations in L.A. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break.