Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right The latest canceled events and closed venues in Los Angeles

The latest canceled events and closed venues in Los Angeles

An up-to-date list of the latest canceled and postponed events and closed venues in Los Angeles

Venice
Photograph: Courtesy veeterzy
By Time Out editors |
Advertising

We’re always trying to help you experience the best of the city through our stories on Time Out. And right now, as many of L.A.’s largest events have been canceled or postponed, that includes keeping you up to date with the latest event developments.

Looking for what you can do right now? Check out our inside-friendly recommendations on our Time In page.

Guidelines released by the governor’s office on March 11 called for the cancelation or postponement of gatherings larger than 250 people. In its wake, there were a slew of cancelations for theater productions, music festivals, concerts and other large-scale events to ensure Angelenos’ safety.

On March 15, Governor Newsom directed that all bars in California should close and restaurants should move to half capacity. Later that night, Los Angeles introduced a stricter mandate: All bars must close, restaurants must cease dine-in operations (but can continue takout and delivery), and entertainment venues (including movie theaters, concert venues, bowling alleys and arcades) must shutter temporarily, as well as gyms and fitness studios. On March 16, the entirety of Los Angeles County adopted these measures, as well. On March 19, all non-essential businesses were ordered to close as part of the county’s “Safer at Home” measure (don’t worry, this doesn’t include supermarkets or restaurants serving takeout and delivery).

To help keep you up to date, we’ve compiled a list of all the major event cancelations in L.A. We’ll be updating this list continually as new announcements break.

Pink Cabana in the Sands Hotel Indian Wells Palm Springs
Photograph: Stephanie Breijo
News, Eating

All bars in California, dine-in restaurants in L.A. (temporary closure)

On Sunday, March 15, Governor Newsom introduced statewide guidance that all bars in California should close, and while restaurants could remain open, they should cut their capacity in half and employ social distancing measure.

That same day, Mayor Garcetti introduced a mandate specific to the City of Los Angeles (i.e. not WeHo or Santa Monica, but L.A. proper): All bars must close, and restaurants need to cease dine-in service, but can still operate takeout and delivery services (that applies to bars that serve food, as well). These restrictions are set to stay in place at least through the end of March.

Keep up with the best food delivery specials in L.A. right now.

Read more
Los Angeles skyline
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Dillon Shook
News, City Life

All non-essential businesses (temporary closure)

On March 19, L.A. County issued what it’s calling a “Safer at Home” order. Non-essential businesses are required to close, including museums, indoor malls and retail stores. Angelenos are also being asked to refrain from gathering in an enclosed space with more than 10 people, and limiting trips outside of the home to essential activities. To be clear: You can continue to pick up a takeout meal or order delivery. You can still go to the supermarket. And, yes, you can still head outside and go for a walk. The order is currently in effect until April 19, though it may be extended if necessary.

Read more
Advertising
Hermosa Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Marion Michele
News, City Life

Most parks, trails and beaches (temporary closure)

The short of it: Mostly everything is closed right now and you should probably stay home. But the county still encourages people to exercise and get some fresh air, so we think it’s easier to start with what’s open right now: You can still go for walks (assuming you’re practicing social distancing) in your own neighborhood and outdoor areas of parks (including both local and select state parks, as well as a couple of county institutions like the L.A. County Arboretum and the South Coast Botanic Garden).

As for the closures: On March 27, L.A. County announced it was cutting access to all public trails and trailheads as well as beaches, public beach parking lots, bike paths on the beach and beach access points. The order is set to remain in effect through at least April 19.

The move followed earlier orders that closed Runyon Canyon and Griffith Park, some beach parking lots, county-run trails like Eaton Canyon and all 70 MRCA parks and overlooks (which include Fryman Canyon Park, Temescal Gateway Park, Vista Hermosa Natural Park, Trebek Open Space, the Ballona Creek Trail and Bike Path and all overlooks along Mulholland Drive).

Read more
farmers' market
Photograph: Courtesy Caroline Attwood
News, Eating

Farmers’ markets… sort of (temporary closure)

While these open-air markets are a viable alternative to grocery stores, Mayor Garcetti announced on March 30 that, for the foreseeable future, farmers’ markets must close until they provide plans for maintaining six feet of distance between shoppers—and then get those plans approved by the city’s Bureau of Street Services. The good news: Markets who are able to comply with the regulations could be up and running again in a few days. Some outdoor markets outside the jurisdiction of the City of Los Angeles—such as those in Pasadena, Santa Monica, Torrance and Culver City—are continuing to operate as normal.

Read more
Advertising
Arclight Cinerama Dome
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia/UpdateNerd

All entertainment venues in L.A. (temporary closure)

Like the strict restaurants guidelines, this is specific to the City of Los Angeles: movie theaters, music venues, bowling alleys and arcades are closed until April 19, unless extended.
Photograph: Courtesy Patrick Semansky/West Wind Drive-In Theatre
Movies

Drive-in theaters (temporary closure)

Though drive-ins were initially a seemingly safe alternative to movie theaters, they too have been shuttered after countywide orders were strengthened.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
LACMA
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/aepg
Museums, Art and design

LACMA (temporary closure)

Miracle Mile

One of the few major museums that seemed to be staying open (in the institution’s word, so that “visitors may look to art for inspiration and solace in these uncertain times”), LACMA will be closed starting March 14.

Read more
Book online
The Broad
Photograph: Iwan Baan, courtesy the Broad and Diller Scofidio + Renfro
Museums, Art and design

The Broad (temporary closure)

Downtown

The Broad is closed until further notice. Previously, the museum had suspended access via the standby line and all visitors were directed to book free advance tickets online in order to visit. During that initial partial closure, access to Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms was not available.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
MOCA
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia/Minnaert
Museums, Art and design

MOCA (temporary closure)

Downtown

Both MOCA Grand Avenue and WAREHOUSE at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA are closed until further notice (the Geffen had already been closed for exhibition installation). 

Read more
Hammer Museum
Museums, Art and design

Hammer Museum (temporary closure)

Westwood

The Westwood museum will close beginning March 14, with all programming canceled through the end of April. However, on-site restaurant Audrey continues to operate takeout and delivery.

Read more
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Los Angeles Central Library
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Things to do, Literary events

City and county libraries (temporary closure)

Downtown Financial District

In addition to Downtown’s L.A. Central Library, all 72 branch libraries are closed until further notice. In addition, L.A. County Libraries (which notably includes the West Hollywood Library) are also closed until further notice.

Read more
Advertising
Griffith Observatory
Photograph: Courtesy Jaredd Craig
Museums, Science and technology

Griffith Observatory (temporary closure)

Griffith Park

Griffith Park’s iconic observatory is closed until at least April 19. In addition to the celestial museum, Travel Town and the Parkline shuttle service are also suspended, as well as all trails. To be clear, though, grassy open areas of Griffith Park remain open—though you may find some access roads restricted.

The observatory falls under the jurisdiction of the Dept. of Recreation and Parks, which also announced similar closures for EXPO Center, Castle Park and Cabrillo Marine Aquarium.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Hamilton
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus
Theater, Musicals

Hamilton (temporary closure)

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

All performances of Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre have been canceled through April 19. In addition, at the Dolby Theatre, The Spongebob Musical has been canceled, The Illusionists has been postponed and The Band’s Visit is on hiatus into the summer.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Coachella 2015, day 3
Photograph: Kate Wertheimer
Music, Music festivals

Coachella (postponed)

Empire Polo Club, Indio

Initially slated for April, the massive music fest has been pushed to the fall: Coachella weekend one will now be October 9–11, and weekend two is October 16–18. Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott were originally announced as this year’s headliners, but there’s no official word yet about the October lineup.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Stagecoach 2015
Photograph: Kate Wertheimer
Music

Stagecoach Festival (postponed)

Empire Polo Club, Indio

The country music fest always follows Coachella, and that includes its postponed date: The typically April fest will now be held October 23–25.

Read more
Buy
Ludacris
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Rob Loud
Music, Rap, hip-hop and R&B

Lovers & Friends Festival (postponed)

Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

All Goldenvoice concerts through the end of May have been postponed, including this fest, scheduled initially for May 8 and 9, that features seemingly every hip-hop and R&B star from the late ’90s and early aughts: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Nelly, Sean Paul, T-Pain and more. It’s now been moved to August 8.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
LA Pride Parade 2015
Photograph: Foster Snell
Things to do

LA Pride (postponed)

This year marks the 50th anniversary of LA Pride, the annual LGBTQ celebration in West Hollywood that typically takes place in June. Pride isn’t canceled, but it will happen a bit later in the year: Organizer Christopher Street West has decided to postpone all events, including the parade.

Read more
LA Times Festival of Books
Photograph: Courtesy Marie Astrid Gonzalez
Things to do, Festivals

Festival of Books, Stories and Ideas (postponed)

University of Southern California, USC/Exposition Park

Originally slated to take place in April, the bibliophile-friendly fest has been postponed to October 3 and 4.

Read more
Advertising
9026291ac
Photograph: Mathieu Bitton/REX/Shutterstock
Comedy, Stand-up

Netflix is a Joke Fest (postponed)

Netflix’s blockbuster comedy fest—a week of shows featuring Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Hannah Gadsby, Jerry Seinfeld and Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few—was supposed to kick off on April 27, but it’s now been postponed.

Read more
Buy
Schitt’s Creek

PaleyFest (postponed)

The annual series of screenings and talks with the cast and crew of celebrate TV shows has been postponed. Though no new date has been given, organizers say they are “exploring options to reschedule the festival.” The March event was set to include Modern Family, One Day at a Time, NCIS, The Boys, Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ozark, Schitt’s Creek, The Mandalorian and more.

Read more
Advertising
Rooftop Cinema Club
Photograph: Courtesy Rooftop Cinema Club
Movies

Rooftop Cinema Club (postponed)

Multiple venues

The start of outdoor movie season has been pushed off, with all of Rooftop Cinema Clubs screenings in DTLA and Hollywood canceled until May 1.

Read more
Buy
Beyond Wonderland
Photograph: Courtesy Insomniac
Music, Music festivals

Beyond Wonderland (postponed)

NOS Events Center, San Bernardino

Set for March, the EDM fest has been postponed until June, with no word yet on which headliners will carry over to the new dates. The original lineup included Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Tiësto and Diesel (yep, as in Shaq).

Read more
Buy
Advertising
WonderCon 2016
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

WonderCon (postponed)

The pop culture convention in Anaheim, originally scheduled for April 10–12, has been postponed until a later date (that’s yet to be announced).

Lollapalooza 2019, The Strokes
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas
Music, Rock and indie

The Strokes (postponed)

The Forum, Inglewood

The band’s show at the Forum, with support from King Princess and Alvvays, was originally scheduled for March 14 but has been pushed to May.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Wilco
Photograph: Courtesy Annabel Mehren
Music, Rock and indie

Wilco (postponed)

The band’s April shows at the Orpheum and Palladium have been postponed, with plans to be rescheduled later in the year.

Read more
Buy
Celine Dion
Photograph: Courtesy Alix Malka
Music, Pop

Celine Dion (postponed)

Staples Center, South Park

The legendary singer was supposed to play the Staples Center on April 2 and 3, but her shows have been rescheduled to a to-be-determined date.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Dodger Stadium
Photograph: Michael Juliano
Sports and fitness, Stadiums

Dodgers games (postponed)

Echo Park

The Dodgers’ spring training games have been canceled, and MLB’s opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Ligia Lewis, Water Will (in Melody), 2018
Photograph: Maria Baranova, courtesy of the artist
Art, Contemporary art

Made in L.A. (postponed)

Multiple venues

The Hammer Museum is teaming up with the Huntington Library this year for its always-excellent showcase of 30 up-and-coming and under-recognized L.A. artists. Originally slated to run from early June to late August, its dates have been shifted to July 19 through January 3.

Read more
Advertising
Record Store Day
Photograph: Leah Freeman-Haskin
Music

Record Store Day (postponed)

Various locations in L.A.,

The celebration of indie record shops, initially slated for April 18, has been pushed to June.

Read more
Advertising
Hermosa Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/mikepmiller
Things to do

St. Patrick’s Day events (canceled)

A number of St. Patrick’s Day festivals have been canceled, including the Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade, St. Patrick’s Day 5K in Redondo Beach and Shamrock ‘n’ Roll at the Queen Mary.

Read more
Advertising
Things to do

The Music Center shows (canceled)

Downtown

All programming from the LA Phil, LA Opera, Los Angeles Master Chorale and the other resident companies of the Music Center has been canceled through May 10. This includes shows at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Read more
The Book of Mormon
Photograph: Courtesy Julieta Cervantes
Comedy

The Book of Mormon (canceled)

Center Theatre Group is canceling all remaining performances of The Book of Mormon at the Ahmanson Theatre, as well as The Antipodes and Block Party at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
E3 2014
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

E3 2020 (canceled)

The massive gaming convention has been canceled. Initially scheduled for June 9–11, there may still be an online showcase of industry announcements during that time. Otherwise, the ESA, the gaming convention’s organizing body, says that attendees can look forward to next year, with “E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together.”

Read more
Pasadena City Hall
Photograph: JimDonnellyPhoto/Wikimedia

ArtNight Pasadena (canceled)

Pasadena’s free evening of admission-free museum visits has been canceled. Though the March 13 event is scrapped, our fingers are crossed for the fall iteration of ArtNight.

Read more
Advertising
L.A. Art Book Fair
Photograph: Courtesy Ruben Diaz

LA Art Book Fair (canceled)

This celebration of printed lit, which showcases publications from over 250 presses, was scheduled for early April at MOCA but scrapped.

Read more
Advertising

Read the latest advice

Advertising