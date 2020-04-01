You can soak up Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Mirorred Room’ with the Broad’s new streaming series

Forty five seconds. That’s how long you normally have to bathe in the twinkling, reflective abyss of Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away (assuming, of course, you’re not eating up all of that time taking selfies). But now the Broad is letting you spend as much time with its signature piece as you’d like—virtually, at least.

As part of the Broad from Home, the temporarily closed Downtown L.A. museum’s new online presence, you watch a video of Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room set to a spacey soundtrack. Dubbed Infinite Drone, the series will pair the installation with drone, electronic, ambient and pop music from both local and international musicians. The first entry, a 14-and-a-half-minute feed set to L.A. artist Geneva Skeen’s “The Oval Window,” is available now on both YouTube (below; best for big-screen watching) and Instagram (if you prefer a vertically-oriented video).

As museums around L.A. began to temporarily shutter last month, the Broad was one of the first institutions to take its collection online in inventive ways, starting with a live stream of this very same infinity room in mid March. While that stream lacked any sonic accompaniment, it did give viewers a revolving view of the installation’s full twinkling, flashing sequence—as opposed to Infinite Drone’s static frame and simple fade.

Like the museum itself, there’s of course more than just an infinity room: The Broad from Home also includes a series called Interplay: Poetry and Art, in which poets respond to specific pieces in the museum’s collection, like Sholeh Wolpé’s commentary on Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Gold Griot.

In addition, you’ll also find the instructional Family Workshops at Home, a Friday morning step-by-step tutorial for art activities inspired by pieces in the museum, like a collaged paper necklace in the style of Mark Bradford.

While none of these can quite measure up to seeing the artworks in person, it’s a much-welcomed substitute for these trying times. If you find yourself craving more infinity room footage, let us point you to our walkthrough of the 2017 exhibition “Infinity Mirrors,” which featured six of Kusama’s now-iconic pieces.