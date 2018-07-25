You can step into a polka-dotted Yayoi Kusama installation at the Marciano

If you’re already going through Yayoi Kusama withdrawal—or simply won’t wait in the lines at the Broad for the artists’ pair of Infinity Mirror Rooms—the Maricano Art Foundation has your back. The Mid-Wilshire museum will be displaying a polka-dotted room and a trio of sculptures from the famed Infinity Mirror artist.

With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever will be on display at the Marciano starting this Thursday, July 26. The installation, which the museum acquired in November 2017, will make its West Coast debut in a third-floor gallery space as part of the Marciano’s permanent collection.

The 2011 room-sized piece features red polka dots covering a white floor, ceiling and walls. In the center, three oversized tulips made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic have also been painted with the same pattern. The effect, visible in the photo above, flattens out the room’s depth as the potted plants camouflage with the exterior.

Admission to the installation is included in the museum’s free, advance reservation ticketing system—which should hopefully cut down on lengthy queues. Look for the installation near the third-floor elevator banks between now and spring 2019. While you’re there, make sure to swing by the Olafur Eliasson installation on the ground floor, and look out for Ai Weiwei’s floor-covering Sunflower Seeds in the fall.