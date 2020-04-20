This new fundraising quarantine kit has all the basics: face masks, sanitizer, wine and more wine

While there are a number of ways to get alcohol delivered, only one includes a protective face mask, some local hot sauce and a donation to one of the best charity organizations in the world.

The L.A.-based wine company Hoxie Wine Spritzers just launched a new quarantine kit that's all about local makers, throwing its colorful cans of wine into a package that contains the essentials—even the hard-to-find ones.

A followup to its first "Hoxie Day LA" kit, which sold out, the "Hoxie Day LA 2" kit just dropped with even more items: While the first contained a tote, some wine and a limited run of hand spray, the new package contains a reusable shibori-dyed face mask from new local purveyor Face-It; one six-pack of Calidad beer (you know, that beer from the Alfred Coffee founder that was so popular it felt impossible to find for its first few months); a Calidad koozie and coaster set; hot sauce and a bag of crunchy snack mix from Highly Likely café; and a spray bottle of hand sanitizer, and it's all delivered in a tote from Virgil Village shop Virgil Normal.

What's more, every kit includes a $10 donation to World Central Kitchen—José Andrés's stellar philanthropic organization that tirelessly feeds communities around the globe—and actor and Somebody Feed Phil host Phil Rosenthal is matching donations for every bag sold.

Looking to stock up on masks? You can add up to seven additional masks, at $15 apiece, per kit you're buying.

Each "Hoxie Day LA 2" bag runs $99 and includes delivery to your door, as long as you live in L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara and Ojai, or you can arrange a pickup from Highly Likely in West Adams. If the thought of local wine, beer, face masks and snacks delivered sounds great, get a move on it: This package is only available until Thursday, April 23.

And considering Hoxie's new kit includes three four-packs of spritzers, which equates to four bottles of wine, well, you just might make it through the next few weeks after all.

The "Hoxie Day LA 2" kit is available online for $99, now through April 23, with additional face masks available at $15 apiece.

