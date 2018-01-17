Eight things to look forward to in L.A. in 2018

Christina Tosi

Birthday-cake truffles, cookies, crack pie and cereal-milk soft serve are heading our way, as soon as Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar opens its largest location yet: a 4,000-square-foot bakery, cooking school and retail operation.

Milk Bar, 7150 MelroseAve (milkbarstore.com). Opens Feb/Mar.

David Chang

Forget the ramen. Early this year, David Chang of Momofuku fame launches his first Los Angeles restaurant, and it will be unlike any of his previous concepts. Majordōmo promises to be meaty, produce-driven and inspired by L.A.’s diverse foodscape.

Majordōmo, 1725 Naud St (majordomo.la). Opens early 2018.

Adam Perry Lang

Angelenos lined up around the block at Jimmy Kimmel’s backlot for a taste of Adam Perry Lang’s beef ribs. Finally, this French-trained BBQ master opens his first full-service restaurant, APL, in our fair city. Expect dry-aged steaks and hand-forged knives in this reimagination of steak houses of the 19th and early-20th centuries.

APL Restaurant, 1680 N Vine St (aplrestaurant.com). Opens spring 2018.

Daniel Humm

It’s not every year that a world-class hotel—and chef—plant their flags in your city, which makes 2018 exciting for NoMad enthusiasts (i.e. all of us when the hotel opens in January). The Downtown digs will have a formal mezzanine restaurant, an Italian coffeeshop, an ambitious lobby bar, a lush rooftop bar and “casually elegant” lobby fare, all from Michelin- starred chef Daniel Humm and his team.

NoMad, 649 S Olive St (thenomadhotel.com/los-angeles). Opens Jan.

—Stephanie Breijo