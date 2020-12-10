11 Christmassy things to do in L.A. that’ll cost you nothing
In this year of overpriced drive-thrus, there are still some free options out there.
We love Christmas lights—they’re about the only thing getting us in the holiday spirit right now. But we don’t love having to scrape up close to triple-digits for some of this year’s ticketed drive-thru events. Thankfully, there are still a couple of free things to do in L.A. this holiday season to make things feel a bit more festive. We’ll admit that, due to current restrictions, most of our picks fall into two categories: neighborhoods decorated in lights or virtual performances. But hey, free is free. Stick to these free picks, whether a walk through a Venice neighborhood or a sing-along from one of the city’s finest choruses, and you might even end up with some extra cash for a holiday cocktail.
RECOMMENDED: How to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles
11 free things to do for Christmas in Los Angeles
Take a cruise down Christmas Tree Lane
L.A. is overstuffed with drive-thru Christmas attractions this year, but this century-old tradition is still one of the best of the batch—and it’s free. Through January 7, you’ll find a mile-long stretch of evergreens in Altadena (Santa Rosa Ave, between Woodbury Ave and Altadena Dr) covered in twinkly lights.
Celebrate Christmas Eve with the L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Normally be able to drop by the Music Center to see this three-hour show, but this year it’ll be streaming and broadcast on PBS SoCal instead—which, honestly, is even better if you don’t feel like budging from your couch. You can catch performances from 22 local artists, filmed on location at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Jerry Moss Plaza and at sites around the county.
Walk along the light-up bridges at the Venice Canals
Though the canals’ long-running and gleefully irreverent boat parade has been called off, some houses—and bridges—have still decorated for the season. If you want a quick glimpse, you can just drive down Dell Avenue, but for a more relaxed look you’ll want to wander the canals’ walkways on foot—just make sure to wear a mask and keep your distance on the narrow paths.
Belt out holiday classics with the L.A. Master Chorale
The Los Angeles Master Chorale normally puts on a pair of festive concerts: one filled with carols, the other a sing-along to Handel’s Messiah. This year, the chorus is combining the two for Holiday Karaoke, a free, streaming concert that features both new and old performances of holiday songs from around the globe, including the “Hallelujah” chorus. And the Master Chorale has even put together a bunch of tutorial videos, broken down by part, to learn each song.
See some ritzy decor along Rodeo Drive
Beverly Hills always knows how to add a bit of opulence to the holidays, and this year’s plans take a very BH approach: Visions of Holiday Glamour puts 10 champagne, copper and bronze mannequins along Rodeo Drive, with spotlights and red lights that mimic a runway. Elsewhere in the area, you can see lights swirl around the palm trees and up buildings.
Celebrate Nochebuena—but this year en casa
The Soraya is taking its annual Christmas Eve concert online with this free streaming event, Nochebuena En Casa. On December 18, you can catch the traditional Mexican celebration for free via the Northridge theater’s website, with a mix of mariachi, ranchera and ballet folklórico performances.
Drive through an over-the-top lights display in Torrance
Sometimes you simply want to see as many lights as possible, and Torrance’s Seaside neighborhood (sometimes referred to as Sleepy Hollow) surely delivers. Follow the stream of brake lights overflowing from Robert Road for a trek through this visual overload (you should probably stay inside of your car this year, though, instead of walking around what’s likely to be a busy neighborhood).
Hear holiday classics from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles
A performing arts staple of Los Angeles for over 30 years now, the GMCLA brings holiday cheer in its annual holiday musical extravaganza while raising awareness for important LGBTQ+ issues. This year’s online program includes new performances from the chorus as well as old favorites—so expect a cappella of all kinds, including carols, choral classics, Broadway hits, Love Actually songs and, you know it, that Mariah Carey song.
Check out a whole bunch of lights along Candy Cane Lane
We all like showing off to our neighbors, but the homeowners behind Candy Cane Lane take it to the extreme (the one in Woodland Hills; the one in El Segundo’s been called off). You can drive around eight blocks blanketed in lights, centered around Lubao Avenue and Oxnard Street. So far, residents have still been putting up decorations and switching on their lights for the six-decade-old tradition—but of course it varies from house to house.
Watch Union Station light up for the season
Union Station is taking its annual tree lighting online with Tinsel on the Tracks, an evening of virtual performances and festivities. Members of the Grand Arts Chamber Singers will perform both at the station and from their homes, Santa will roll into the station to drop off some ornaments and the south patio’s tree will be lit during this Facebook and YouTube stream.
See the lights covering the Mission Inn
Riverside’s stunningly beautiful Mission Inn is usually bathed in millions of twinkly lights during the annual Festival of Lights. This year’s display is a little more pared down, and given the state’s current restrictions, visitors won’t be allowed to congregate along the main walkway. But if you’re near the area, you should still be able to peep some of the illuminated archways from the street.
Willing to spend a little bit of cash?
The best Christmas events in Los Angeles
You won’t find snow-covered trees and below-zero temperatures in L.A., but there are still plenty of Christmas events and holiday activities to get you in the festive mood.