11 Christmassy things to do in L.A. that’ll cost you nothing

In this year of overpriced drive-thrus, there are still some free options out there.

By Michael Juliano
We love Christmas lights—they’re about the only thing getting us in the holiday spirit right now. But we don’t love having to scrape up close to triple-digits for some of this year’s ticketed drive-thru events. Thankfully, there are still a couple of free things to do in L.A. this holiday season to make things feel a bit more festive. We’ll admit that, due to current restrictions, most of our picks fall into two categories: neighborhoods decorated in lights or virtual performances. But hey, free is free. Stick to these free picks, whether a walk through a Venice neighborhood or a sing-along from one of the city’s finest choruses, and you might even end up with some extra cash for a holiday cocktail.

How to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles

11 free things to do for Christmas in Los Angeles

Christmas Tree Lane
Photograph: Michael Juliano

Take a cruise down Christmas Tree Lane

L.A. is overstuffed with drive-thru Christmas attractions this year, but this century-old tradition is still one of the best of the batch—and it’s free. Through January 7, you’ll find a mile-long stretch of evergreens in Altadena (Santa Rosa Ave, between Woodbury Ave and Altadena Dr) covered in twinkly lights.

L.A. County Holiday Celebration
Photograph: Courtesy Timothy Norris

Celebrate Christmas Eve with the L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Music Online, Los Angeles

Normally be able to drop by the Music Center to see this three-hour show, but this year it’ll be streaming and broadcast on PBS SoCal instead—which, honestly, is even better if you don’t feel like budging from your couch. You can catch performances from 22 local artists, filmed on location at the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Jerry Moss Plaza and at sites around the county.

Venice Canals
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/alaindemour

Walk along the light-up bridges at the Venice Canals

Though the canals’ long-running and gleefully irreverent boat parade has been called off, some houses—and bridges—have still decorated for the season. If you want a quick glimpse, you can just drive down Dell Avenue, but for a more relaxed look you’ll want to wander the canals’ walkways on foot—just make sure to wear a mask and keep your distance on the narrow paths.

Walt Disney Concert Hall
Photograph: Courtesy Joel Guerrero

Belt out holiday classics with the L.A. Master Chorale

Music Classical and opera Online, Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Master Chorale normally puts on a pair of festive concerts: one filled with carols, the other a sing-along to Handel’s Messiah. This year, the chorus is combining the two for Holiday Karaoke, a free, streaming concert that features both new and old performances of holiday songs from around the globe, including the “Hallelujah” chorus. And the Master Chorale has even put together a bunch of tutorial videos, broken down by part, to learn each song.

Rodeo Drive at Christmas
Photograph: Shutterstock

See some ritzy decor along Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills always knows how to add a bit of opulence to the holidays, and this year’s plans take a very BH approach: Visions of Holiday Glamour puts 10 champagne, copper and bronze mannequins along Rodeo Drive, with spotlights and red lights that mimic a runway. Elsewhere in the area, you can see lights swirl around the palm trees and up buildings.

Sleepy Hollow Christmas Lights Extravaganza
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jerry Kirkhart

Drive through an over-the-top lights display in Torrance

Sometimes you simply want to see as many lights as possible, and Torrance’s Seaside neighborhood (sometimes referred to as Sleepy Hollow) surely delivers. Follow the stream of brake lights overflowing from Robert Road for a trek through this visual overload (you should probably stay inside of your car this year, though, instead of walking around what’s likely to be a busy neighborhood).

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Joe Wolf

Hear holiday classics from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

Music Pop Online, Los Angeles

A performing arts staple of Los Angeles for over 30 years now, the GMCLA brings holiday cheer in its annual holiday musical extravaganza while raising awareness for important LGBTQ+ issues. This year’s online program includes new performances from the chorus as well as old favorites—so expect a cappella of all kinds, including carols, choral classics, Broadway hits, Love Actually songs and, you know it, that Mariah Carey song.

Candy Cane Lane
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/donielle

Check out a whole bunch of lights along Candy Cane Lane

We all like showing off to our neighbors, but the homeowners behind Candy Cane Lane take it to the extreme (the one in Woodland Hills; the one in El Segundo’s been called off). You can drive around eight blocks blanketed in lights, centered around Lubao Avenue and Oxnard Street. So far, residents have still been putting up decorations and switching on their lights for the six-decade-old tradition—but of course it varies from house to house.

Union Station
Photograph: Michael Juliano

Watch Union Station light up for the season

Things to do Online, Los Angeles

Union Station is taking its annual tree lighting online with Tinsel on the Tracks, an evening of virtual performances and festivities. Members of the Grand Arts Chamber Singers will perform both at the station and from their homes, Santa will roll into the station to drop off some ornaments and the south patio’s tree will be lit during this Facebook and YouTube stream.

Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Chris Jepsen

See the lights covering the Mission Inn

Things to do The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, Inland Empire

Riverside’s stunningly beautiful Mission Inn is usually bathed in millions of twinkly lights during the annual Festival of Lights. This year’s display is a little more pared down, and given the state’s current restrictions, visitors won’t be allowed to congregate along the main walkway. But if you’re near the area, you should still be able to peep some of the illuminated archways from the street.

Read more

Willing to spend a little bit of cash?

WonderLAnd
Photograph: Time Out/Michael Juliano

The best Christmas events in Los Angeles

Things to do

You won’t find snow-covered trees and below-zero temperatures in L.A., but there are still plenty of Christmas events and holiday activities to get you in the festive mood.

Read more
