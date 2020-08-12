Halloween is basically canceled and seemingly every other event in SoCal has made the jump to the drive-in. So it was only a matter of time: A drive-through haunted house is coming to Costa Mesa this fall.

Urban Legends of Southern California will roll into the OC Fair & Event Center most evenings in October. The experience will translate bits of spooky folklore into a series of special effects and creature-filled sets, plus three interactive show zones that you can park inside of. (Fingers crossed there are sets about earthquake weather and the death of the streetcar—oh, not those kinds of urban legends? Whoops.) The event comes from the producers of Winter Fest OC and the creators of the Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor; you can hear them talk a bit more about the experience here.

As you might expect, you’ll need to remain in your vehicle the entire time and keep to a 3mph speed limit. You can open your windows if you want, but you’ll need to wear a mask—and don’t worry, the monsters will be practicing social distancing, too.

Urban Legends of Southern California runs Wednesday through Sunday nights from October 1 through November 1. Tickets cost $50 per vehicle on Wednesdays, $60 on Thursdays and Sundays, and $70 on Fridays and Saturdays—but prices will increase on August 23.