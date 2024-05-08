Miami
R House
Photograph: Courtesy R House/Daniel Kocsis

The 12 best mojitos in Miami, a city rightfully obsessed with them

Minty fresh, a little sweet and deceptively strong—we hunted down the best Miami mojitos, the city's unofficial cocktail.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
They say the mojito has its origin in Cuba, invented centuries ago by plantation workers or sailors as an herbal remedy to everything. (Which, let’s just say, is our kind of medicine.) But even though the mojito wasn’t born in Miami, it’s hard to argue there’s any other drink more synonymous with our subtropical paradise. Mojitos are everywhere, a version on nearly every bar menu. 

It’s a deceptively simple recipe—just sugar, mint, white rum, lime and soda—though you can be sure not all mojitos are created equally. To find Miami’s best, we sampled fruity drinks and mixologists’ remixes. We had them over ice and frozen. We analyzed the best of the classics side by side, because science. The end result is this comprehensive guide to the city’s unofficial cocktail. These are the best mojito in Miami.

Best mojitos in Miami

Café La Trova
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

1. Café La Trova

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

Cafe La Trova co-owner Julio Cabrera is a mentor to many of the best bartenders in Miami, so it makes sense that the mojito he serves at this Little Havana nightclub and restaurant is the gold standard. His Mojito Criollo is nothing fancy—Flor De Caña rum, lime juice, sugar, mint, soda water and bitters—which is what makes it so near perfect.

Fox's Lounge
Photograph: Ruben Cabrera

5. Fox's Lounge

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • South Miami
  • price 2 of 4

This former roadside dive was resurrected by a couple of bartenders-turned-restaurateurs who kept the place divey and nostalgic. The self-described “darkest bar in Miami” serves a potent mojito that does not mess with the tried-and-true—simply Myer’s white rum, lime and mint—just like Fox’s itself.

Amara at Paraiso
Photograph: Courtesy Amara at Paraiso

6. Amara at Paraiso

  • Restaurants
  • Fusion
  • Design District
  • price 4 of 4

Famed Miami chef Michael Schwartz’s bayfront restaurant has a Latin-ish theme that continues to its mojito. Here, it’s a frozen number—yes, a Frojito—with a bit of earthy sweetness injected from the addition of passionfruit.

Giselle
Photograph: Courtesy Giselle

8. Giselle

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Park West
  • price 4 of 4

The restaurant on the roof of the E11even ultra-club adds strawberry to a traditional mojito recipe for the Kiss & Tell, a drink that hopefully doesn’t serve as a preview to the rest of your night downstairs.s

Ball & Chain
Photograph: Courtesy Ball & Chain

9. Ball & Chain

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

What might be Little Havana’s most quintessential bar has a mojito that’s right on theme. Here it’s made classic with Bacardi rum, fresh lime juice, sugar and mint sprigs—the ideal drink to take in the dark and nonstop roaring surroundings from the house band.

Night Swim Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim

10. Night Swim Rooftop Bar

  • Bars
  • Park West

The poolside bar on top of citizenM Miami Worldcenter Hotel serves up the exact drink everybody wants lounging beside a body of water. Here, it’s kept simple with mint, lime, rum and lots of shaved ice in a glass nearly as tall as the skyscrapers dotting the view. 

