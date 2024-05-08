They say the mojito has its origin in Cuba, invented centuries ago by plantation workers or sailors as an herbal remedy to everything. (Which, let’s just say, is our kind of medicine.) But even though the mojito wasn’t born in Miami, it’s hard to argue there’s any other drink more synonymous with our subtropical paradise. Mojitos are everywhere, a version on nearly every bar menu.

It’s a deceptively simple recipe—just sugar, mint, white rum, lime and soda—though you can be sure not all mojitos are created equally. To find Miami’s best, we sampled fruity drinks and mixologists’ remixes. We had them over ice and frozen. We analyzed the best of the classics side by side, because science. The end result is this comprehensive guide to the city’s unofficial cocktail. These are the best mojito in Miami.

