The 1 Hotel offers grade-A luxury you can feel pretty good about accepting. This whole resort is eco-friendly, as the reclaimed wood used throughout will keep reminding you. As for entertainment? You've got four glistening pools to choose from, watersports activities, and a sublime spa. It’s also the proud owner of South Beach’s only water-facing rooftop with a pool (which is adult-only) and, even more uniquely, is one of the world’s only hotels selling a signature scent candle for guests to take home with them. Even more reason to breathe deep and relax.
Perhaps you're a Miami aficionado after a swift splash in the top swimming pools after being invited to a great-looking party. Or, maybe you're just visiting the area, searching for the best setting for your well-deserved break. Either way, South Beach is filled to the brim with stunning, exciting and top-tier hotels. We’ve drawn up a list of some of the best, to help you get the little slice of paradise you deserve.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to South Beach, Miami
This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.