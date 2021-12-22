Miami
SLS Hotel South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy SLS Hotel South Beach

The best hotels in South Beach for your next getaway

After a vacation that mixes relaxing with nights out on the town? South Beach has got you covered.

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Paula Akpan
Contributor
Georgia Evans
Perhaps you're a Miami aficionado after a swift splash in the top swimming pools after being invited to a great-looking party. Or, maybe you're just visiting the area, searching for the best setting for your well-deserved break. Either way, South Beach is filled to the brim with stunning, exciting and top-tier hotels. We’ve drawn up a list of some of the best, to help you get the little slice of paradise you deserve.

Best hotels in South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The 1 Hotel offers grade-A luxury you can feel pretty good about accepting. This whole resort is eco-friendly, as the reclaimed wood used throughout will keep reminding you. As for entertainment? You've got four glistening pools to choose from, watersports activities, and a sublime spa. It’s also the proud owner of South Beach’s only water-facing rooftop with a pool (which is adult-only) and, even more uniquely, is one of the world’s only hotels selling a signature scent candle for guests to take home with them. Even more reason to breathe deep and relax.

The Standard Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard

The Standard Spa

  • Hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

In our opinion, The Standard properties—including our London favorites—never fail to deliver, so it should come as no surprise to learn that this one on Belle Isle is also an unmissable spot. It’s only a short cab ride from the main part of South Beach, but it’s also far enough outside to feel ultra-relaxed. Get into the holiday feeling by sipping frosé served at the Lido, especially during its High Tide happy hour (Mon to Thu, 4pm until 6pm) when it’s just $7. Oh, and you probably don’t want to miss the hotel’s pool parties.

Setai
Photograph: Courtesy The Setai

Setai

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

It’s tall, dark, and handsome—your type on paper but, you know, the luxury hotel version. Thankfully, a room at the South Beach property is probably easier to land than a date in Miami, plus you’ll feel great after spending the night here. Book one of the Setai’s fabulous suites and prepare for the five-star treatment, luxury amenities, and a private pool area where spotting celebrities is almost guaranteed.

The Redbury South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy The Redbury

The Redbury South Beach

If you're more of a boutique hotel kind of person, this is the perfect place for you to stay in South Beach. Need to cool down? Head to the rooftop and you'll find a gorgeous pool and terrace, the quintessential spot for cocktails, light bites, and poolside tanning. The hotel also features a trendy Mediterranean restaurant in the lobby, which is sure to treat you to romantic dinners after exploring all that Miami has to offer. As for the rooms, expect an eclectic and cool boho-chic aesthetic that's sure to leave you feeling relaxed. 

SLS South Beach
Photograph: SLS South Beach

SLS South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

This historic boutique property – once known as the illustrious Ritz Plaza Hotel—is a playground for the hard-partying out-of-towner looking to explore the Art Deco historic district. SLS South Beach provides many a late-night soirée and daytime pool party, while Spanish restaurant Bazaar and haven for Japanese sushi Katsuya are the onsite foodie hotspots to check out in-between events. If it ever gets to be too much, no bother. Just saunter your way to your plush suite for a well-deserved snooze or soak in one of the massive tubs.

W South Beach
Photograph: W Hotel South Beach

W South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Traveling with pets? Bring your pampered pooch to the W, where they'll be spoiled like the furry kings and queens they are. You'll get the royal treatment too, staying in rooms that boast floor-to-ceiling windows, sitting areas, and multiple balconies for views of Collins Avenue and the beach. Guests get complimentary beach chairs and plenty of shaded areas to sit poolside. Come dinnertime, head downstairs for modern American at the Dutch or upscale Chinese at Mr. Chow. You'll be eating for fuel as a night of dancing at the W's fabulous club, the Living Room is in order.

Gale South Beach
Photograph: Gale South Beach

Gale South Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

If you’re a Miami driver, you likely dread this corner of South Beach for being one of the ’hood’s busiest intersections. But Gale’s central location is partly what makes it so attractive to tourists. You'll find a rooftop lounge, a tasty Italian restaurant, and a sexy cocktail bar, the Regent, all under one roof. Found minutes away from the beach, this plush pad will have you strolling along the shoreline and cooling off in the pool when temperatures rise. Who cares about traffic when your itinerary for the day is tan, eat, repeat?

Nautilus South Beach
Photograph: Nautilus by Arlo South Beach

Nautilus South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Affordable luxury does exist in Miami and nowhere is it more obvious than at the Nautilus, the 1950's-era Art Deco hotel in the heart of South Beach. Following extensive renovations and upgrades to its 250 rooms, this spot exudes luxury beach-house vibes without the upcharge of neighboring accommodations. We're talking about a gorgeous outdoor pool surrounded by cabanas, and spa services, helping you to unwind with ease. Looking to make a long weekend of it? Head downstairs to the namesake restaurant from one of the city’s best rosé brunches overlooking the water.

The Betsy
Photograph: The Betsy Hotel South Beach

The Betsy

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

If you're looking to be right in the buzz of Ocean Drive's shopping and entertainment opportunities, look no further. This place has become somewhat of a literary haunt thanks to its Writer’s Room, a program that offers creatives temporary lodging and a platform to share their finished products. But, fear not, you don’t need to be writing the next great American novel to stay at The Betsy. This hotel’s gorgeous new wing and fresh restaurants, not to mention the breath-taking rooftop overlooking the ocean, offer a welcome source of inspiration for all who visit.

Loews Miami Beach
Photograph: Lowes Hotel South Beach

Loews Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Situated opposite Miami Beach, this popular resort features a full-service spa alongside six restaurants and lounges, so you're sure to be well looked after during your stay. Though the Loews is known for hosting the odd convention,  you’ll see more swimsuits than three-piece suits. While it caters to business types, families and large groups love it for its spacious rooms and plentiful space for lounging and relaxing. There’s a gigantic fitness center and luxury spa, an oceanfront swimming pool, and 20 butler-serviced cabanas – talk about living in the lap of luxury.

