15 Cinco de Mayo Miami parties and specials to kick off the weekend

Cut the limes and pour the tequila! Cinco de Mayo lands on a Friday this year, so you have an even better reason to celebrate Mexico's unexpected victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. We can’t say for sure why this holiday blew up in the U.S., but we’re down for any party that involves guzzling margs.

Whether your plans are solid or still up in the air this May 5, there are plenty of fiestas, tacos and drink specials to take part in—and did we mention the mariachis? Sneak out of work and get to happy hour early this year as Miami pops off with endless tequila shots around town. Here are the best Cinco de Mayo 2023 events in Miami.

Photograph: Time Out

1. BOGO tacos at Time Out Market Miami

Time Out Market Miami’s fiesta starts promptly at 5pm with drink specials and BOGO tacos from La Santa. (Buy two tacos and enjoy a third one for free.) The celebrations continue with a live mariachi band. RSVP early to secure yourself an oh-so-festive sombrero. 5pm

2. $5 margaritas at Coyo Taco

That’s right: This Cinco de Mayo, Coyo Taco launches its $5 margarita, available (blessedly) indefinitely. Each Coyo location will also host its own fiesta ranging from live mariachis in Wynwood to DJ Damaged Goods performing at the South Miami locale. No matter where you celebrate, rest assured the frozen drinks will be flowing. Locations and times vary

3. World record challenge at Cinco De Dade

Help break the world record for the most tequila shots taken simultaneously with Only in Dade’s epic drinking event, Cinco de Dade. Based out of Tobacco Road in Brickell, the team will hand out hundreds of free shots at 9pm, live-streaming the action to beat the current record of 1,300. A giant piñata, over-the-top margaritas, mariachis and food trucks round out the party. 4pm

Photograph: Courtesy Chico Malo

4. Block Party Blowout at City Place Doral

At City Place Doral, The Miami Improv, Chico Malo and Copper Blues join forces to host a Cinco de Mayo Block Party on the second-floor terrace. From 3pm to close, Chico Malo and Copper Blues are throwing a street festival experience complete with Mexican-style décor, taco stands, tequila tastings, music by DJ Zog, mariachi performances and specials like $5 birria tacos and margaritas. At the Miami Improv Comedy Theater, comedian, musician and online personality Mario Ramil performs El Cinco de Mario with Los Dos Sombreros with ticketed shows starting at 7:30 and 10:30pm. 3pm

Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

5. Drink specials all night at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Whether you’re celebrating in Aventura or South Beach (or any other Bodega locales in South Florida), be sure to take advantage of the Cazadores and Patron drink specials pouring all day long, including Cazadores draft margaritas ($5 until 5pm), Patron Silver shots ($5), draft beer ($5), Patron margaritas ($10) and Ranch Water ($10). Stop by the Coconut Grove location to enjoy themed dancers from Zhantra Entertainment. 11:30am

6. Sombreros on the River at The Wharf Miami

Join what’s being dubbed the “biggest piñata party in the 305” this Cinco de Mayo at The Wharf Miami. Enjoy all-day drink specials, featuring a free Corona or Modelo when you purchase a shot of Casa Noble tequila. There will also be mariachi bands, luchadors, sombreros and hundreds of piñatas to celebrate the tequila-forward holiday. 4pm

Photograph: Courtesy The Salty

7. Churro Craze at The Salty

Everyone’s favorite donut shop will offer a one-day-only special of mini churros. These bite-sized treats feature The Salty’s signature brioche dough tossed in cinnamon sugar. Add a side of homemade salted caramel or chocolate dipping sauces for an indulgent twist. The special is offered at all The Salty shops on May 5, including pick-up and delivery via The Salty App.

8. Cheers to Lost Explorer & Cazadores at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

Party in a space that captures the spirit of Cinco de Mayo at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden’s Fountain Bar from 5 to 10pm. Snag a $10 Cazadores margarita, Lost Explorer Mezcal margaritas, plus $8 tequila and sangritas (a citrusy sidecar for your shot). With a drink in hand, enjoy the hotel and gardens’ lush outdoor space for a very relaxing Cinco de Mayo. 5pm

Photograph: Courtesy Tacombi

9. Tacos for a Cause at Tacombi

This Playa del Carmen–inspired outpost in Design District plans to donate 100 percent of proceeds from Cindo de Mayo orders to support the Tacombi Foundation. In partnership with the Miami Rescue Mission, The Village (FREE)DGE and Lotus House, among others, the goal is to help feed Miamians with food insecurity. The best part? Guests will receive complimentary guacamole for the table all day long in partnership with Avocados From Mexico. 11am

10. Drinks on drinks at American Social Bar & Kitchen

Brickell’s waterfront watering hole American Social Bar & Kitchen is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with all-day giveaways and deals. Gather around $8 house margaritas ($6 during Social Hour from 5 to 7pm), $10 specialty margaritas, $6 Hornitos shots, $30 beer buckets and $6 Dos Equis Lager and Amber drafts. 11:30am

Photograph: Courtesy Love Life Cafe

11. Two-for-one tacos at Love Life Cafe

Plant-based friends, this one’s for you! Love Life Cafe will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with all-day two-for-one tacos including the crowd favorite Love Life Tacos and the Mushroom Carnitas Tacos. Taco bout yum!

12. Cinco de Mayo at Shoma Bazaar

Doral’s community and culinary hub Shoma Bazaar hosts a one-of-a-kind Cinco de Mayo with epic food and drink specials all day long. Pick from $7 El Jimador Margaritas, $5 micheladas and more while noshing on quintessential Mexican food at Doce Provisions. (Don’t sleep on the specially priced Chilaquiles Verdes con Pollo). At BFF Burger, the Un Madrazo features double patties topped with caramelized onions, pepper jack, house-made guac, pickled red onions, roasted poblanos and tajin. The fiesta continues at 8pm with a live mariachi band. 9:30am

13. Irish tacos at JohnMartin’s

What exactly is an Irish taco? We have no idea, but we are definitely intrigued. This Cinco, head over to JohnMartin's Irish Pub & Restaurant on Miracle Mile to find out. Plus, enjoy drink specials including a free Modelo or Corona when you buy a shot of Casa Noble tequila. 11:30am

Photograph: Courtesy Okeydokey

14. Balls of Fire at Okeydokey

Have you checked out Brickell’s new three-story food hall yet? If not, make Cinco de Mayo the day to peep the bussy “chef-driven dining and entertainment” hub. For the occasion, they’re rolling out the Balls of Fire cocktail, a twist on a margarita made with Mi Campo Blanco, Chinola Passion Fruit, lime, orange and hellfire bitters. Sip on this while trying out the property’s six culinary concepts.

15. Specialty tacos at Toro Toro

Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin Steakhouse is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with mariachi entertainment plus a vibrant lineup of specialty tacos, all for $5 each. Indulge in chicken al pastor, carne asada, fish tacos and more, and wash it all down with a cantarito cocktail. This Don Julio tequila-based cocktail fuses grapefruit, orange, lime juice and a splash of grapefruit soda, served in a signature Mexican clay cup ($12). Noon