The best pizza for takeout and delivery in Miami

There’s never a bad time for the best pizza in Miami, but it’s never been more necessary than right now. When you’re through with cooking yet another meal, and your social-distancing crew can’t agree on what to order for delivery, a fresh-baked pie is key the effortless, affordable way to get everyone fed. And though a number of our favorite pizzerias remain temporarily closed, there are still plenty of local options for pizza delivery in Miami. Some spots are using third-party services to deliver to your door (think GrubHub and Uber Eats) while others only offer takeout, which can be ordered directly via the restaurant’s website. The next time you’re craving a slice of Miami’s best pizza, skip the chains and dial-up one of these local gems.
Lucali
Do you follow the Sunset Harbour restaurant on Instagram? Then you’ll know about its current pick-up special: 15-percent off all orders for people who show their last IG post. Or skip the discount in favor of delivery, available daily from noon to 11pm on weekdays and midnight Friday through Sunday.
Mister-01 Extraordinary Pizza
Get takeout and delivery for all locations: Brickell, Wynwood and South Beach.
Harry’s Pizzeria
Coconut Grove is the only outpost of Michael Schwartz’s local chain that’s currently open, offering takeout and delivery on a limited menu of pizza and salads. Don’t fret: the short rib pie is available.
Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza
The South Florida chain makes it easier for families to order in with a $25 special that includes a large one-topping pie and a salad.
The Big Cheese
It’s business as usual for this South Miami pizzeria, which is serving its full menu (don’t sleep on those garlic knots!) for delivery and takeout.
Farinelli 1937
Takeout and delivery are available daily from noon to 8:30pm from the Coconut Grove pizzeria. You can call (305-648-9023) or order one of its wood-fired pies online. The restaurant is also selling DIY kits with all of the ingredients you need to whip up one of their pizzas at home.
Crust
The Miami River spot offers carry-out (305-371-7065, crustmiami.com) and delivery for dinner Tuesday through Sunday. Plus, they’re offering weekly specials like this new broccoli white pizza with ricotta cheese, broccoli and roasted garlic.
Frankie’s Pizza
The beloved, family-owned pizzeria is so popular, Goldbelly.com even sells its frozen half-baked pies nationwide. Locals can get their fix faster by ordering online via Slicelife.com and picking up at the restaurant.
Steve’s Pizza
The North Miami hotspot hasn’t missed a beat, with people safely lining up outside the restaurant to order slices and pies to-go. The restaurant is open daily from 11am and offering pickup and delivery.
Stanzione 87
There are numerous ways to enjoy Stanzione at home. Get it fresh to enjoy now when you order takeout or delivery or pick up a frozen, vacuum-sealed pie to bake at home late later. Looking for something in between? Flex your pizza-making skills with one of the restaurant’s DIY kits to-go.
Andiamo
In addition to contactless pickup and delivery, the MiMo restaurant is giving away a free pie every Monday on Instagram. Head to their page to enter for the chance to win a pizza and an order of breadsticks each week.
Tutto Pizza
The Roads pizzeria teams up with its adjacent sister restaurant, Tutto Pasta, to offer fresh ravioli and house-made noods along with its contact-less pizza delivery. Plus, Tutto’s weekly specials are also available to-go, including Wednesday’s 50-percent off deal on bottles of wine.
Casola’s Pizzeria
The city’s most popular late-night spot is closing earlier than usual but its full menu is still available for takeout and delivery every day from 10:30am to midnight.
Miami’s Best Pizza
The University of Miami’s neighborhood pizza joint is expanding its delivery zone, offering free delivery on orders over $25 and doing BOGO on extra-large pizzas to-go every Tuesday (takeout orders must be placed over the phone, 305-666-5931).
