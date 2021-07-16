Where to find the tastiest fried chicken in Miami

Great fried chicken needs to tick off a few boxes: crispy, juicy and not too greasy, plus a bonus point if it’s coated in something flavorful or spicy. There are so many variations on the dish out there and, lucky for us, we’ve got most of them right in our own backyard. Options for the best fried chicken in Miami run the gamut, from Miami’s best cheap eats to fine-dining situations at the city’s top restaurants. You can even drill down by cuisine (pollo frito at a Cuban restaurant is pretty spectacular) and the time of day: brunch in Miami isn’t complete without a chicken-and-waffle dish. Am I right? For more ways to satisfy your craving for fried chicken, check out our picks below.