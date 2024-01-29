Miami
Eva & The Oyster Bar CocoWalk
Photography: Courtesy Eva & The Oyster Bar

A very fresh guide to the best oyster bars in Miami

These are our go-to Miami spots to slurp oysters by the dozen.

Falyn Wood
Eric Barton
Falyn Wood
Old timers who pronounce Miami like there’s an “uh” at the end of it will tell tales of pulling oysters out of the clear waters of Biscayne Bay as if they fell from the heavens. These days, we wouldn’t recommend that tactic to anyone who doesn’t want to grow a third eye. But while the era of free, fresh Biscayne oysters is bygone, we now have a whole legion of shuckers around town. 

To find Miami’s best oyster bars, we hit up fancy waterfront restaurants to order them by the half-dozen, slurped them back in shooters and gleefully doled out dollar bills for oysters on happy hour. You’ll find our highlights below, a veritable bounty of briny East Coasters, salty numbers from the Gulf and those special little bivalves all the way from the Pacific Northwest. 

Best oyster bars in Miami

River Oyster Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Anima Visual

1. River Oyster Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

For the best oysters in Miami, head to the River Oyster Bar, a mainstay in the thick of Brickell where the oyster is truly the star. During happy hour, find a chef's selection of half-priced oysters plus $5 beer pints, $8 wines by the glass and classic martinis with some of the freshest blue cheese olives we’ve encountered.

Read more
Book online
Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Courtesy Jaguar Sun

2. Jaguar Sun

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

One of our favorite cocktail bars in Miami also happens to be one of our favorite oyster bars. You’ll have better odds of scoring a seat at the compact bar curtained off in the lobby of X Miami Apartments during happy hour (Sun–Thu 5–7pm), when fresh oysters served with house mignonette at half off and excellent classic cocktails like daiquiris and mini martinis can be had for $10.

Read more
Book online
Mignonette
Photograph: Courtesy Mignonette/Tess Gostfrand

3. Mignonette

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Midtown
  • price 3 of 4

You’ll most likely need a reservation at this diminutive Edgewater oyster bar housed in an old gas station. The laidback coziness only ups the cool factor at Mignonette, but it’s totally okay to ask for help when making your selections. There are typically around eight different oyster options to choose from, displayed on an old-school marquee hanging above the kitchen. Pick your adventure, then pair it with the perfect varietal of wine.

Read more
Book online
Blue Runner Seafood
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Thomas John

5. Blue Runner Seafood

Blue Runner’s two seafood trucks offer a single option for oysters: Appalachian numbers for $18 a dozen. Fresh from the Gulf, they’re ready for your at-home shucking and Rockefellering or, even better, throwing on the grill with nothing more than a bit of citrus. Biscayne Blvd and 114th St; NE Second Ave and NE 36th St  

Read more
Shuckers Bar and Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill

6. Shuckers Bar and Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • North Bay Village
  • price 3 of 4

This quarter-century-old waterfront bar located in the Best Western off the 79th Street Causeway slings wings, beer and ceviche. The oysters at Shuckers are served up no-frills with lemon wedges, cocktail sauce and saltines—but the unencumbered views of Biscayne Bay and the relaxed boaters' atmosphere make a stop here pretty much obligatory.

Read more
Eva & The Oyster Bar
Photography: Courtesy Eva & The Oyster Bar

7. Eva & The Oyster Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove

This pre-party spot in CocoWalk comes courtesy of chef Michael Beltran, who serves up snacks and cocktails from nothing more than a bar counter next to his Eva restaurant. There’s a daily selection of well-sourced oysters, skipping the typical Blue Points for brinier and more delicate West Coast varieties. Instead of an overpowering cocktail sauce, they're served with a mignonette with crunchy pikliz, or Haitian pickled vegetables.

Read more
Buy ticket
Ella's Oyster Bar at Shoma Bazaar
Photograph: Courtesy Shoma Bazaar

8. Ella's Oyster Bar at Shoma Bazaar

Transplanted from its original home in Little Havana, this laid-back Doral oyster bar still serves up a daily selection of Gulf Coast, East Coast and West Coast oysters, plus middleneck clams, locally sourced ceviche, seasonal crabs and other tasty provisions. Looking for a deal? Ella’s does happy hour every day of the week (Mon–Fri 12–6pm and Sat–Sun 2–6pm), with specials like $1.50 oysters and $3 oyster shooters.

Read more
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company/Kristam Burello

9. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

When oysters are less than a buck, it’s your duty to order them by the dozen. During happy hour (daily 4–8pm), beloved South Beach watering hole Sweet Liberty affords you that luxury (95 cent East Coast and $1.95 West Coast) along with numerous others, including a fancy rosé or bubbles pairing that won’t break the bank. Conceived with help from acclaimed Miami chef Michelle Bernstein, rest assured the oyster selection is every bit as on point as the cocktails here.

Read more
Book online
Stiltsville Fish Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Stiltsville Fish Bar/Grove Bay Hospitality

10. Stiltsville Fish Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

This chic and airy Sunset Harbor seafood restaurant enjoys ample breeze from the adjacent bay and is a perfectly lovely spot to slurp briny bivalves and sip Caribbean-inspired cocktails on a late afternoon or early evening. Served with Florida citrus mignonette and lemon, the oysters typically go for market price no matter the time of day, but that doesn’t make the happy hour or boozy brunch here any less popular.

Read more
Book online
Seawell Fish N' Oyster
Photograph: Courtesy Kimpton Angler’s/Seawell Fish N’ Oyster

11. Seawell Fish N' Oyster

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • South Beach

Located at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach, Seawell delivers instant vacation vibes with its picturesque patio shaded with striped awnings and lush tropical foliage draped in bistro lights. Oysters here are served fresh or Rockefeller style, with the occasional funkier preparation like pork belly oysters. During its “Bubbles + Pearls” happy hour (6–7pm Thurs–Sat), Seawell offers sparkling wine specials and cuts the price of oysters in half.

Read more
Book online
The Shores Fish Market at the Citadel
Photograph: Karli Evans

13. The Shores Fish Market at the Citadel

  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • Little River

This seafood stall at the Citadel food hall in Little River offers an excellent selection of oysters along with other staples like lobster rolls, stone crab claws and fish tacos. Dine indoors or head up to the rooftop, where you can enjoy your oysters with breezy city views and cocktails, an especially great idea during happy hour. The Shores is also a market, so you can take your fresh catch to go.

Read more
Monty's Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Monty's Raw Bar

14. Monty's Raw Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Open since 1969, this charming waterfront raw bar in Coconut Grove gets busy every day of the week but really comes alive on Thursday and Friday afternoons, when throngs of locals, families and college students congregate under its ample thatched roofs to enjoy potent fruity cocktails and bushels of fresh and fried seafood for happy hour. Though the oysters aren’t the main draw here, they’re always available and go great with a Pain Remover cocktail and festive live music (Mon–Fri 4–7pm).

Read more
Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Eugene Kim

15. Garcia's Seafood Grille & Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • East Little Havana
  • price 2 of 4

This popular, old-school seafood shack and market tucked along the river has ample patio seating and pretty much anything you could ask for in the way of seafood. Ideal for groups, you’ll want to park at one of Garcia’s spacious picnic benches and order up oysters with a round or two of Coronas to enjoy as the boats and manatee pods idle by.

Read more
