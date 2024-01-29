Old timers who pronounce Miami like there’s an “uh” at the end of it will tell tales of pulling oysters out of the clear waters of Biscayne Bay as if they fell from the heavens. These days, we wouldn’t recommend that tactic to anyone who doesn’t want to grow a third eye. But while the era of free, fresh Biscayne oysters is bygone, we now have a whole legion of shuckers around town.

To find Miami’s best oyster bars, we hit up fancy waterfront restaurants to order them by the half-dozen, slurped them back in shooters and gleefully doled out dollar bills for oysters on happy hour. You’ll find our highlights below, a veritable bounty of briny East Coasters, salty numbers from the Gulf and those special little bivalves all the way from the Pacific Northwest.