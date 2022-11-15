A nightclub-inspired candle for your home doesn't immediately sound all that appealing, but E11even isn't just any nightclub. Luxury scent brand Hotel Collection has teamed up with the famed 24/7 Miami cabaret on a signature fragrance that's decidedly sexy and upscale. With top notes of white peach, bergamot and lilac, middle notes of ylang-ylang, calone and cyclamen, and base notes of musk, sandalwood, vanilla bean and patchouli, the non-toxic, cruelty-free candles are hand-poured at the Hotel Collection’s Miami warehouse. $59.95
Looking for fresh, fun gift ideas you can really feel good about this year? Allow us to kindly suggest skipping the mall, bypassing Amazon (for once!) and directing your dollars to any one of Miami's abundant small businesses. Shopping small is absolutely the easiest way to give back this holiday season. Not only does it grant you access to so many unique gifting options, but it also helps out the independent makers who rely on our continued support. From wine subscriptions and a festive coquito kit to custom candles and sustainable sunglasses, this gift guide only skims the surface of all the great locally-made stuff that’s just waiting to be unwrapped and discovered. So whether you shop from our picks or venture out to find your own, make small businesses the focus of all your holiday shopping needs.
