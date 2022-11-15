Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Candela Mamajuana
Photograph: Courtesy Candela MamajuanaCoquito kit

Shop local with our curated guide to the best Miami gifts for the holidays

Our 2022 Miami gift guide includes a wine club membership, a coquito kit, custom candles, sustainable sunnies and more.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Looking for fresh, fun gift ideas you can really feel good about this year? Allow us to kindly suggest skipping the mall, bypassing Amazon (for once!) and directing your dollars to any one of Miami's abundant small businesses. Shopping small is absolutely the easiest way to give back this holiday season. Not only does it grant you access to so many unique gifting options, but it also helps out the independent makers who rely on our continued support. From wine subscriptions and a festive coquito kit to custom candles and sustainable sunglasses, this gift guide only skims the surface of all the great locally-made stuff that’s just waiting to be unwrapped and discovered. So whether you shop from our picks or venture out to find your own, make small businesses the focus of all your holiday shopping needs.

RECOMMENDED: Where to find the best Miami Christmas events and holiday happenings

Guide to the best Miami gifts for the holidays

E11even-scented candle from Hotel Collection
Photograph: Courtesy E11even x Hotel Collection

1. E11even-scented candle from Hotel Collection

  • Shopping
  • Shopping & Style

A nightclub-inspired candle for your home doesn't immediately sound all that appealing, but E11even isn't just any nightclub. Luxury scent brand Hotel Collection has teamed up with the famed 24/7 Miami cabaret on a signature fragrance that's decidedly sexy and upscale. With top notes of white peach, bergamot and lilac, middle notes of ylang-ylang, calone and cyclamen, and base notes of musk, sandalwood, vanilla bean and patchouli, the non-toxic, cruelty-free candles are hand-poured at the Hotel Collection’s Miami warehouse. $59.95

Read more
Coquito kit from Candela Mamajuana
Photograph: Courtesy Candela Mamajuana

2. Coquito kit from Candela Mamajuana

If you're familiar with coquito, then you already know the boozy, coconut milk-based cocktail is a far superior holiday drink than boring old spiked eggnog. Whether you prepare your own family recipe each year or prefer to be the designated taste-tester, make the whole affair a lot simpler with a kit from local rum brand Candela Mamajuana. Each coquito kit includes a bottle of premium rum, coquito ingredients and a recipe card to create the perfectly spiced batch, plus festive shot glasses for serving. $60

Read more
Advertising
Sustainable sunglasses from KREWE
Photograph: Courtesy KREWE

3. Sustainable sunglasses from KREWE

Design-driven eyewear brand KREWE might hail from New Orleans, but the full collection is popping up inside one of their signature Tiny House shops in the Design District throughout 2023. Aside from making some very cool shades, KREWE has also innovated an entirely new retail experience with its mobile Tiny House shops that can function solely on natural light. 95 NE 40th St; At various prices

Read more
Wine club membership from Vinya
Photograph: Courtesy Vinya

4. Wine club membership from Vinya

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

With locations in Key Biscayne and Coral Gables (and a pop-up inside Time Out Market Miami), Vinya is the neighborhood wine bar and shop we all wish we lived close to. If you've visited any of the Vinyas and browsed their shelves stocked with hard-to-find bottles and artisanal treats, you'll know these folks have excellent curation skills. Box them up into the perfect gift with a subscription to their Drinking Cru. The monthly wine club box comes with two classic wines alongside a game-like lesson card plus free shipping in Miami and access to member-only perks.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Holiday-themed cannabis from Sunnyside
Photograph: Courtesy Sunnyside

5. Holiday-themed cannabis from Sunnyside

Looking to relax over the holidays? Cannabis dispensary Sunnyside has curated a festive collection of best-selling products and accessories for its Florida patients. Chews, vapes, resin, flower and concentrates are all on the menu, along with cute accessories like grinders, travel mugs, beanies, stash boxes and traveling trays. Available in-store and for delivery through December 24, Sunnyside's Holiday Collection makes for the perfect gift from you to you (especially new patients, who score 40% off regular-priced medical cannabis products). $16–$90

Read more
Fresh flower subscription from House of Lilac
Photograph: Courtesy House of Lilac

6. Fresh flower subscription from House of Lilac

From streaming services and meal deliveries to audiobooks, subscriptions rule our daily lives. But none of those automated plans will spark as much joy as the fresh flowers you’ll get delivered from House of Lilac every week (or as often as you'd like). Choose your style, delivery method and frequency, or scoop up a gift card and let the receiver do the picking. Whichever way you do it, a floral subscription is a no-brainer for zhuzhing up a home and making a blooms-loving person on your list very happy. Starting at $50

Read more
Advertising
Custom candles from Taja Collection
Photograph: Courtesy Taja Collection

7. Custom candles from Taja Collection

Spending more time at home has led many of us to invest in things to make our space look and smell better. If there’s someone like that on your list, look no further than a custom candle from Taja. The Wynwood shop sells hand-poured creations whose scent and design you can fully customize down to what’s engraved on the wooden top. Starting at $49

Read more

8. Johann Wolff sunglasses from twelvesixtynine

Sunglasses are a must in sunny South Florida, but finding a locally designed pair isn’t as easy as you might think. So, Coconut Grove eyewear shop twelvesixtynine created its own. The design-centered spectacles are available in a handful of unisex styles, featuring high-quality materials and polarized lenses, which come standard with every pair. The best thing about Johann Wolff? You can bring them into twelvesixtynine anytime for tightening and repairs at no extra cost.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JOHANN WOLFF (@jweyewear)

Read more
Advertising
Prints and paintings by Beth Rhodes on Gifty Gang Gang
Photograph: Beth Rhodes

9. Prints and paintings by Beth Rhodes on Gifty Gang Gang

Local artist, designer and photographer Beth Rhodes (you might recognize her handiwork from places like Boia De and El Bagel) launched her very own online specialty shop where in addition to finding cute trinkets and hand-drawn cards you can also purchase several of her paintings and prints. She’s got some featuring famous folks like Nora Zeale Hurston while others portray Miami motifs, like papaya fruit, mojitos and a cheeky old woman enjoying the extra breeze. Various prices

Read more
No Wrinkles Desert Hat from STEL
Photograph: Karla Garcia

10. No Wrinkles Desert Hat from STEL

This STEL collection favorite is one of the brand's many skin-saving accessories. Dubbed the No Wrinkles Desert hat, it's a rugged spin on the STEL's beachy predecessor and it's made from raffia sea straw fibers that block out the sun. It’s lightweight and fits most sizes, and has an adjustable neck strap to make sure nothing goes flying away during one of our many windy days. $55 

Read more
Advertising

11. Accessories from Gas Bijoux

The Saint-Tropez-born brand brings its breezy, beachy accessories to Coconut Grove, where you’ll find an assortment of chic costume pieces best enjoyed in sunny climes. Each piece is handcrafted and of high quality to endure the elements. Whether it’s a bangle, a pair of earrings or a bold cuff, each Gas Bijoux makes a statement without breaking the bank. At various prices

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gas Bijoux (@gasbijoux)

Read more

12. Miami-inspired boxes from Vecinos Marketplace

Give the gift of local—literally. Vecinos Marketplace partners with Miami vendors to curate the ideal box for people looking to give a taste of home this holiday season. There's the employee appreciation gift box (pictured), the spiritual renewal set, the welcome to Miami package and more. Each box includes the best-selling products from Vecinos' vendors as well as unique items personally curated by top influencers in the worlds of beauty, food and fashion. Fast local delivery is available. At various prices

Read more
Advertising
Anklets from JLANI Jewels
Photograph: Courtesy JLANI Jewels

13. Anklets from JLANI Jewels

Oprah may have picked JLani's hoops for her annual Favorite Things list, but we're still partial to the designer's anklets, among other jewelry. A favorite of stylists and celebrities alike, the Miami-based, Black-owned jewelry line is known for its bold, gold designs that are built to last—sweat, sun and even a day on the beach won't ruin your look. At various prices

Read more
Gift cards from local specialty shops
Photograph: Time Out/Virginia Gil

14. Gift cards from local specialty shops

When you're stumped on what exactly to buy, a gift card is often the best solution, especially when you can still feel good about supporting one of your favorite local businesses. Small specialty shops like Sobremesa, Rose Coloured, Dale Zine, Proper Sausages, Zak the Baker, Paradis Books & Bread, Off Site, Krüs Kitchen, Panther Coffee, Books & Books, El Bagel and so many others are chock-full of amazing, made-in-Miami products, from homewares, art prints and everlasting bouquets to smoked meats, craft brews and fresh-baked bread. Even if it's not mentioned on their websites or menus, most of these spots offer some form of a gift card, whether physical or virtual—all you have to do is ask!

Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.