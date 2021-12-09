Shopping small is the easiest way to give back this holiday season. Skipping the big box stores and chain retailers and opting to buy your presents from local shops not only gives you access to lots of great gifting options but also helps the independent makers who need our support. Plus, it’s just smart business. We’ve all heard the horror stories about supply chain issues and shipping delays, none of which you’ll have to worry about when you buy from this list of independent vendors. This holiday season, consider supporting Miami’s small business community. This gift guide only skims the surface of all the great locally made stuff that’s just waiting to be discovered and brought home. So whether you shop from our picks or venture out to find your own, make small businesses the focus of all your holiday shopping needs.

