Beth Rhodes
Photograph: Beth Rhodes

Miami gift guide: The best spots to shop local this holiday season

Find something for everyone on your list while supporting Miami's small business community this Christmas

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Shopping small is the easiest way to give back this holiday season. Skipping the big box stores and chain retailers and opting to buy your presents from local shops not only gives you access to lots of great gifting options but also helps the independent makers who need our support. Plus, it’s just smart business. We’ve all heard the horror stories about supply chain issues and shipping delays, none of which you’ll have to worry about when you buy from this list of independent vendors. This holiday season, consider supporting Miami’s small business community. This gift guide only skims the surface of all the great locally made stuff that’s just waiting to be discovered and brought home. So whether you shop from our picks or venture out to find your own, make small businesses the focus of all your holiday shopping needs.

Best locally made gifts to buy in Miami

Fresh flower subscription from House of Lilac
Photograph: Courtesy House of Lilac

2. Fresh flower subscription from House of Lilac

From streaming services and meal deliveries to audiobooks, subscriptions rule our daily lives. But none of those automated plans will spark as much joy as the fresh flowers you’ll get delivered from House of Lilac every week (or as often as you'd like). Choose your style, delivery method and frequency, or scoop up a gift card and let the receiver do the picking. Whichever way you do it, a floral subscription is a no-brainer for zhuzhing up a home and making a blooms-loving person on your list very happy. Starting at $50

Woof Stocking Package
Photograph: Courtesy Doggie Bakery

3. Woof Stocking Package

Dogs, we don't deserve them and that's exactly why we need to spoil them. This holiday season, gift your furry pal one of Doogie Bakery's customized stockings filled with organic, handmade gingerbread dog treats, iced cookies and other yummies ideal for training. Talk about adorable. Various prices

Custom candles by Taja Collection
Photograph: Courtesy Taja Collection

4. Custom candles by Taja Collection

Spending more time at home has led many of us to invest in things to make our space look and smell better. If there’s someone like that on your list, look no further than a custom candle from Taja. The Wynwood shop sells hand-poured creations whose scent and design you can fully customize down to what’s engraved on the wooden top. Starting at $55

5. Johann Wolff sunglasses

Sunglasses are a must in sunny South Florida, but finding a locally designed pair isn’t as easy as you might think. So, Coconut Grove eyewear shop twelvesixtynine created its own. The design-centered spectacles are available in a handful of unisex styles, featuring high-quality materials and polarized lenses, which come standard with every pair. The best thing about Johann Wolff? You can bring them into twelvesixtynine anytime for tightening and repairing at no extra cost. $200

No Wrinkles Desert Hat by STEL
Photograph: Karla Garcia

6. No Wrinkles Desert Hat by STEL

This STEL collection favorite is one of the brand's many skin-saving accessories. Dubbed the No Wrinkles Desert hat, it's a rugged spin on the STEL's beachy predecessor and it's made from raffia sea straw fibers that block out the sun. It’s lightweight and fits most sizes, and has an adjustable neck strap to make sure nothing goes flying away during one of our many windy days. $55 

7. Curated gift basket from Cecilia + Cozette

The adorable Coconut Grove vintage shop wants to build your perfect gift basket this holiday season. No, it’s not one of those generic bundles you find in the holiday section of your nearest discount store. These are curated by the store’s owners and feature an assortment of handpicked plates, flatware, glassware, napkins and other items you’ll need to create a beautiful place setting. And because they're made with found items, no two gifts are alike. Various prices

Prints and paintings by Beth Rhodes on Gifty Gang Gang
Photograph: Beth Rhodes

8. Prints and paintings by Beth Rhodes on Gifty Gang Gang

Local artist, designer and photographer Beth Rhodes (you might recognize her handiwork from places like Boia De and El Bagel) launched her very own online specialty shop where in addition to finding cute trinkets and hand-drawn cards you can also purchase several of her paintings and prints. She’s got some featuring famous folks like Picasso and Basquiat while others portray Miami motifs, like a cheeky old woman enjoying the extra breeze. Various prices

9. Accessories from Gas Bijoux

The Saint-Tropez-born brand brings its breezy, beachy accessories to Coconut Grove, where you’ll find an assortment of chic costume pieces best enjoyed in sunny climes. Each piece is handcrafted and of high quality to endure the elements. Whether it’s a bangle, a pair of earrings or a bold cuff, each Gas Bijoux makes a statement without breaking the bank. At various prices

 

Anklets by JLANI Jewels
Photograph: Courtesy JLANI Jewels

10. Anklets by JLANI Jewels

Oprah may have picked JLani's hoops for her annual Favorite Things list, but we're still partial to the designer's anklets, among other jewelry. A favorite of stylists and celebrities alike, the Miami-based, Black-owned jewelry line is known for its bold, gold designs that are built to last—sweat, sun and even a day on the beach won't ruin your look. $50

Miami-inspired boxes from Vecinos Marketplace
Photograph: Courtesy Vecinos Marketplace

11. Miami-inspired boxes from Vecinos Marketplace

Give the gift of local—literally. Vecinos Marketplace partners with Miami vendors to curate the ideal box for people looking to give a taste of home this holiday season. There's the gourmet cheese box from Chevre Miami (pictured above), the spiritual renewal set, the lover's package and more. Each box includes the best-selling products from Vecinos' vendors as well as unique items personally curated by top influencers in the worlds of beauty, food and fashion. Fast local delivery is available. At various prices

