Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Epic Pool Parties
Photograph: Courtesy Epic Pool Parties

7 gorgeous rooftop pools in Miami you can actually get into

Cool off at these accessible rooftop pools in Miami, from South Beach party spots to eclectic Coconut Grove enclaves.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

When the sun is beating down and the humidity is pushing 90%, there’s not much else we can focus on besides sucking down a cocktail and going for a breezy dip in one of Miami’s many rooftop pools. As you might expect, these heavenly perches tend to be reserved for private residences or hotel guests. But actually, some of Miami’s best rooftop pools are open to the public—for a price, of course.

Depending on your mood, there are rooftops for day parties, rooftops for chilling out, rooftops for people-watching and rooftops where you can indulge in some serious eats. From South Beach to Wynwood and Coconut Grove, we’ve scoped out the best rooftop pools in Miami where you can actually get in. So grab a few friends, reserve your daybed in advance and prepare to experience peak summertime in Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best waterfront restaurants in Miami for a meal in paradise

The best rooftop pools in Miami

Gabriel South Beach
Photograph: Christine Gatti

1. Gabriel South Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach

This South Beach hotel is a perfectly pretty example of Art Deco buildings in Miami. Don’t let its historic charm fool you, though. The Gabriel delivers all the amenities you’d expect from a modern boutique property, including two heated outdoor pools. The real showstopper is the glass-bottom pool, situated six stories above the hotel’s open atrium. Spend the day admiring views of the Atlantic, sipping cocktails and grazing on bites from the hotel’s chic Mediterranean restaurant, Meet Dalia. Starting at $55 per person via Resort Pass

Read more
Check prices
THesis Hotel Miami
Photograph: Moris Moreno

2. THesis Hotel Miami

  • Hotels
  • Coral Gables

Amenities at this New York Times-approved hotel and cultural hub in Coral Gables include a sun-filled rooftop pool with tropical treetop views and a stocked poolside bar ideal for soaking up the Miami sun. While you’re there, be sure to experience a meal from either of the two on-site restaurants, Mamey and Orno, featured on our lists of Miami’s best restaurants and best brunch restaurants, respectively. For a poolside escape, the hotel offers day passes on Day Use to book a room for a portion of the day. Frolic poolside, then head back to your own room to freshen up for the night. Starting at $159 for two people

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Arlo Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Arlo Wynwood

3. Arlo Wynwood

  • Hotels
  • Wynwood

Wynwood’s first-ever hotel is just as artsy and hip as the neighborhood itself. The colorful, experience-driven hotspot boasts a 76-foot-long heated rooftop pool lined with loungers and private cabanas, where you’ll often find DJs providing the soundtrack as the sun sets. The full-service pool bar serves up classic snacks, too, like chips and guac, but if you’ve had your fill of sunshine and want to see what else the Arlo has to offer, head a couple of levels down to Higher Ground, a lush, elevated cocktail bar helmed by the award-winning Bar Lab team. Starting at $40 per adult via Resort Pass

Read more
Kimpton Angler’s South Beach
Photograph: Mike Szpot

4. Kimpton Angler’s South Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach

Those who visit the heated rooftop pool at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel South Beach rave about the clean, modern facilities and friendly service. If you opt for a private, shaded cabana, expect your digs to come with prosecco, a fruit and cheese spread and free water bottles—plus unlimited pool towels and gorgeous views of the surrounding Art Deco District and the Atlantic Ccean. Hungry for more? Stop by Always June, the rooftop’s expansive bar serving up classic and frozen cocktails, craft beers and crisp wines plus refreshing poolside snacks like shrimp ceviche, blue crab salad and a Peruvian chicken sandwich. Starting at $39 per person via Resort Pass

Read more
Advertising
Kimpton EPIC Miami
Photograph: Courtesy EPIC Hotel

5. Kimpton EPIC Miami

  • Hotels
  • Downtown

Located on the banks of the Miami River, in the midst of the city’s banking district, the EPIC Miami is a popular choice for financial wheelers and dealers. Up on the roof, find two sparkling pools with plenty of space to lounge and immaculate views of Downtown's waterfront skyline. Day passes don't offer lounge chairs on a first-come, first-served basis, but private cabanas for you and your pals are also a good value. Either way, enjoy poolside service from hotel's rooftop restaurant, Area 31, and live DJs lighting up the deck on Saturdays. Starting at $40 per person via Resort Pass

Read more
Check prices
SLS Brickell
Photograph: Courtesy SLS Brickell

6. SLS Brickell

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Brickell

The SLS Brickell is tough to miss. With its massive and colorful drip mural along its side, the glamorous hotel stands out even among the skyscrapers of Brickell. Upstairs is the Altitude pool deck, with two pools and bumping parties on the weekends. Keeping to its luxe vibe, the SLS Brickell also offers a full-service spa with hot and cold plunges, poolside service and shaded cabanas for lounging, sipping and living the high life from day to night. Starting at $50 per person via Resort Pass

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Mayfair House Hotel & Garden
Photograph: Will Pryce

7. Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Coconut Grove

This recently remodeled historic enclave in Coconut Grove provides a more eclectic and serene option for lounging poolside. The rooftop pool is an ideal perch to take in the hotel's iconic architecture and the neighborhood's leafy skyline, complete with views of shimmering Biscayne Bay. Like the other spots on this list, Mayfair House boasts a heated pool, shaded daybeds and towel service. An added bonus is poolside service from the SipSip rooftop Calypso Rum Bar, helmed by the acclaimed Lost Boy & Co. team. Highlights from the menu include potent cocktails like the frozen Blue Hawaiian, large format punches and classic snacks like conch fritters and smoked fish dip. Starting at $40 per person via Resort Pass

Read more
Check prices
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.