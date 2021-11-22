Miami
Timeout

Lincoln Road
Photo: Courtesy Lincoln Road

The best December Events in Miami

From holiday happenings to winter favorites, these are the best December events in Miami

Written by
Virginia Gil
Contributors
Time Out Miami contributors
&
Mayrav Estrin
Welcome to the busiest month of the year in Miami. December sees the return of snowbirds and, this year, international tourists, who can finally make their way back to our shorelines, assuming their winter post on our sparkling Miami beaches. The holiday season makes it feel extra festive with its Christmas light displays spread across Miami while the drop in humidity makes the surge in traffic easier to bear. But it all kicks off with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week—a whirlwind of festivals, events, parties and after-parties at many a South Beach club. Below, your guide to the best December events in Miami. If you’re staying in town, it’s bound to be eventful.

RECOMMENDED: Miami events calendar

Time Out Market Miami
“Metaversal_Language” at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Time Out

“Metaversal_Language” at Time Out Market Miami

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • South Beach

The food-and-culture destination partners with digital art gallery Blackdove to present “Metaversal_Language,” an exploration of creative code as the language of the metaverse. Curated by Jess Conatser, it features original works by five multidisciplinary artists who poignantly articulate the ways in which we communicate in the metaverse. The exhibition opens on Wednesday, December 1, with an artist panel and artist reception beginning at 6pm. Dec 1–5.

Read more
Buy ticket
Time Out Market Miami
Miami Art Week at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Arévalo Photography

Miami Art Week at Time Out Market Miami

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

“Metaversal_Language” x Sasha Stiles at Time Out Market
The Market welcomes digital artist Sasha Stiles for live poetry reading as part of its Miami Art Week exhibition, “Metaversal_Language.” One of five artists on display and the only woman participating in the group exhibit, Stiles reads from her recently released A.I. poetry book, Technelegy. Brunch specials, DJ-spun tunes and bottomless mimosas round out the afternoon. Dec 4 at 1pm. 

Kenneth Alexander x Blackdove Lunch & Learn
Get up to speed on all things NFTs during this special lunch-and-learn session led by digital artist Kenneth Alexander and a representative from Blackdove Gallery—copresenter of the Market's "Metaversal Language" NFT exhibition. Witness Alexander's NFTs minted onto the Blockchain in real-time using Blackdove's technology, plus learn how to pair your crypto wallet over food and drinks. Dec 3 at 1pm.

Generative Art Performance with Ben Heim
Digital artist and "Metaversal Language" exhibitor Ben Heims takes his art from the Blockchain to in-person with a special performance at Time Out Market. Stop in for brunch and watch as Heim produces works set to music right before your eyes. Dec 5 at 1pm.

Read more

Miami events in December

NightGarden
Photograph: Sharon Sipple

1. NightGarden

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Miami

Fairchild Garden's psychedelic neon playground returns for a limited time this fall. The whimsical holiday spectacle, presented by Kilburn Live, transforms a portion of the 80-acre property into an illuminated wonderland for guests of all ages to wander through. Expect technicolor mazes, scavenger hunts led by virtual fairies, glowing dandelion fields, and, yes, the infamous talking tree. This year, Fairchild ups the interactive factor with a free companion app called Fairyscope. Sounds fun, huh? We agree. Presale tickets on sale now for Fairchild Botanic Garden members and previous NightGarden ticket buyers. Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday with early bird pricing of 20-percent off until October 8. Admission is $29 for adults and $24 for children 10 and under. NightGarden opens November 12 through January 2, 2022. Hours are 6pm to 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 6pm to 11pm Friday and Saturday.

Read more
Buy ticket
Santa’s Enchanted Forest
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bob B. Brown

2. Santa’s Enchanted Forest

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hialeah

Some big changes are on the horizon for the world’s largest holiday theme park (at least according to the website): In 2021, after 37 years at Tropical Park, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is moving to Hialeah Park. Folks can expect to find much of the original Santa’s reimagined at its new home, 100 East 32nd Street, including millions of twinkling lights, lots of carnival rides and only-in-Miami experiences. The county-fair-meets-winter-wonderland is chock-full of roller coasters, amusement rides, carnival games, photo ops with Santa and his helpers and an assortment of fair food—think fresh doughnuts, funnel cakes and more. All of the vendors will be back when the 38th annual Santa’s Enchanted Forest returns this fall, plus a few surprise acts for opening weekend.

Read more
Money Heist: The Experience
Photograph: Courtesy Netflix/Fever

4. Money Heist: The Experience

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Downtown

Netflix and Fever have teamed up to create a thrilling theatrical event called Money Heist: The Experience, based on the smash-hit, Spanish-language show by the same name (and also known as La Casa de Papel). The action-packed, immersive experience, which opens on October 29, puts participants at the center of a thrilling heist very similar to what unfolds during the show's current season, which is streaming right now.  Participants will join Lisboa’s notorious gang of thieves, donning the iconic red jumpsuit and Salvador Dalí mask as they follow The Professor’s plan to break into jaw-dropping landmark sites in cities around the world—think La Monnaie de Paris on the banks of the Seine. All you have to do is making it to the other side. Easy enough, right?  Expect astounding visual effects and unexpected plot twists as no two experiences are alike—your interactions with each of the characters determine your fate in this choose-your-own-adventure journey. Now, the only question remaining is, what city’s name will you adopt?  Money Heist: The Experience begins October 29 and runs every Friday from 4pm to 9pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 9pm. Tickets start at $51 per person.

Read more
Buy ticket
Forest & Field of Light
Photograph: Mark Pickthall

5. Forest & Field of Light

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Pinecrest

Want to treat yourself to a sensory explosion in nature? Pinecrest Gardens invites British artist Bruce Munro to create one of his trademark, immersive light installations inspired by the area’s unique landscape and vegetation. The result: a one-of-a-kind, site-specific piece featuring more than 6,000 fiber-optic illuminated glass spheres that cascade across several acres—from the Gardens’ Cypress Slough and Hardwood Hammock to its natural rainforest. To sum it up simply, it's stunning.

Read more
Buy ticket
Miami Sweet
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Sweet

6. Miami Sweet

  • Things to do
  • Play spaces
  • Aventura

Do you have a serious sweet tooth? Are you, like so many of us, on a constant quest for your next fix of digital accolades in the form of likes, comments and reposts? Get your cameras ready: Miami Sweet’s glistening candy jungle, massive pineapple pit and other over-the-top interactive confections are taking over Aventura Mall’s third-level Treats Food Hall all holiday season long. Crafted by global candy artist Jackie Sorkin (who once starred in a TLC reality show called “Candy Queen” so you know her stuff is camera-ready), Miami Sweet already delighted us last year as Candytopia, and now it’s back with a new twelve room sugar-coated adventure. Ogle iconic pop art installations done up made up entirely of candy, walk through a Versace-themed sugar gallery and sway with samba dancers in the Candy Carnival room. Oh, and did we mention you can swing from giant ice cream sandwiches too? It’s happening! Look, but please don’t lick the impressive edible candy art and bring on all the super-sweet selfies. Miami Sweet at the Aventura Mall runs from October 15 through February 22: Mon–Fri 11am–9pm; Sat 10am–9pm; Sun noon–8pm. Tickets are $29.

Read more
Basel House
Photograph: Courtesy SWARM

7. Basel House

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • price 0 of 4
  • Wynwood

Back for its seventh edition, Basel House fuses art, nightlife and fun activations over the course of a weekend. Check out thousands of square feet of large-scale murals and projection-mapped installations by more than 15 globally renowned street artists. Expect plenty of music, cocktails and food to keep you fueled. 2250 NW Fifth Ave. Dec 2, 3 4pm–3am; Dec 4, 5 noon–3am.

Read more
Buy ticket
North Beach Music Festival
Photograph: Jason Koerner

8. North Beach Music Festival

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • North Beach

Get ready to jam out to some of the biggest names in improvisational rock and funk at the brand-new festival at North Beach Bandshell. The North Beach Festival lineup includes Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Motet, Marco Benevento, TAUK, and more. As you're grooving by the Atlantic Ocean, make sure to hit up the yummy local food vendors that will be there to nourish your body and soul.

Read more
Buy ticket
Art Basel Miami Beach
Photograph: Wei Shi

9. Art Basel Miami Beach

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Art Basel, which stages three major fairs each year—in Hong Kong, Basel and Miami Beach—focuses on modern and contemporary art and puts more than 200 leading galleries and 4,000 artists from across the globe in front of the art world’s top curators, museums and collectors. Returning to its home at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the 2021 edition, the showcase comprises five sections: Galleries (works from leading galleries), Edition (editioned pieces), Nova (works created within the last three years), Positions (dedicated to emerging artists) and Survey (works created before the year 2000). The weekend of Art Basel has become a major draw for Miami, with parties, satellite fairs and major events being held in conjunction with the show—have fun celebrity-spotting.

Read more
Historic Holiday Decor at Deering Estate
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jon S

10. Historic Holiday Decor at Deering Estate

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Palmetto Bay

Charles Deering’s waterfront home is even more beautiful during the holidays when it transforms into an illuminated wonderland. Travel back in time to the Gilded Age on a tour of the historic houses at the Deering Estate this holiday season. Enjoy this beloved annual tradition where some of South Florida’s top interior designers showcase their most festive holiday accents and decorations. Visitors will also discover the permanent features of the Estate's historical furnishing plan.

Read more
Buy ticket
Recommended
