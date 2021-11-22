“Metaversal_Language” x Sasha Stiles at Time Out Market

The Market welcomes digital artist Sasha Stiles for live poetry reading as part of its Miami Art Week exhibition, “Metaversal_Language.” One of five artists on display and the only woman participating in the group exhibit, Stiles reads from her recently released A.I. poetry book, Technelegy. Brunch specials, DJ-spun tunes and bottomless mimosas round out the afternoon. Dec 4 at 1pm.

Kenneth Alexander x Blackdove Lunch & Learn

Get up to speed on all things NFTs during this special lunch-and-learn session led by digital artist Kenneth Alexander and a representative from Blackdove Gallery—copresenter of the Market's "Metaversal Language" NFT exhibition. Witness Alexander's NFTs minted onto the Blockchain in real-time using Blackdove's technology, plus learn how to pair your crypto wallet over food and drinks. Dec 3 at 1pm.

Generative Art Performance with Ben Heim

Digital artist and "Metaversal Language" exhibitor Ben Heims takes his art from the Blockchain to in-person with a special performance at Time Out Market. Stop in for brunch and watch as Heim produces works set to music right before your eyes. Dec 5 at 1pm.