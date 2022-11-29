Miami
Esmé Miami Beach Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Esmé Miami Beach Hotel

Guide to dining out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Miami

Skip the kitchen this holiday: These Miami restaurants are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and are ready to serve.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
This holiday season, we wish you health, happiness and a much-needed break from the kitchen. You’ll find that last part is easier than expected thanks to the many Miami restaurants swinging open their doors this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, many of them (but not all) located inside swanky Miami hotels. On the list, Miami Cuban restaurants serving classic Noche Buena feasts, local favorites bringing back popular brunches and other holiday specials worth checking out. The best part about going out for a Christmas meal? You’re out the door and one step closer to Miami’s many Christmas events and holiday light displays. 'Tis the season, but it’s still early, so check back as we add even more festive meals to book in Miami.

Miami Restaurants serving Christmas Day and Eve meals

Matador Room
Photograph: Courtesy Matador Room

1. Matador Room

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Expect truffles and seafood galore at Matador Room’s Christmas Eve celebration, curated by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The four-course meal includes elevated dishes like Yellowfin tuna tartare and winter vegetable posole with black truffle. For dessert, enjoy a festive Christmas yule log made with chocolate cake, toasted marshmallow meringue and almond bark. Dec 24; $165, children $55

Read more
The Key Club
Photograph: Courtesy Groot Hospitality

2. The Key Club

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Coconut Grove

The unspoken inspiration behind David Grutman's American restaurant is Hillstone/Houston's, down to the crispy fried chicken sandwich that tastes suspiciously similar to the former's popular lunch staple, Ding's. And that's ok—imitation is still the sincerest form of flattery in our book. This year, the Key Club’s Christmas in the Grove dinner menu will be offering à la carte appetizer, main and dessert specials like a black truffle agnolotti ($65), herb-crusted prime rib ($85), Dover sole ($95), lamb chops ($75) and a dark chocolate souffle with spiced eggnog gelato ($17). Dec 24 5–10pm; à la carte

Read more
Book online
Rusty Pelican
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Blue Skyz Miami

3. Rusty Pelican

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Miami

A mainstay for diners looking for a spectacular view and solid seafood offerings, Rusty Pelican is the exact restaurant one expects in Miami. Celebrate Christmas at this iconic and historic spot, where guests can indulge in a four-course brunch or à la carte dinner while taking in panoramic views of the sparkling Miami skyline. Diners can also add on bottomless mimosas for $30. Dec 24 11am–4pm, 5pm–9:30pm and Dec 25 9am–4pm, 5–10pm; $92, children $35

Read more
Book online
Truluck's Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Truluck's Miami

4. Truluck's Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Brickell

Perched on the sophisticated and always bustling Brickell Avenue, Truluck’s owns its own fisheries in Naples, where crabbers get fresh catches daily and deliver them within 24 hours. On Christmas Eve, diners can enjoy their favorite seafood dishes from the regular menu, as well as seasonal items like the Holiday Nog ($15.50) and Peppermint Chocolate Cake ($14).
Dec 24; à la carte.

Read more
Book online
St. Regis Bal Harbour
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jimmy Baikovicius

5. St. Regis Bal Harbour

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Bal Harbour

At the ritzy St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikós will serve a unique Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Eve feast for 2022. The three-course menu features items like truffled carpaccio and slow-cooked lamb shank. Dec 24 5–10pm; $95, children $45 

On Christmas Day, retreat to the Ocean View Ballroom to indulge in a decadent Sunday brunch spread complete with seafood and carving stations plus live music overlooking the Atlantic. Dec 25 11:30am–4:30pm; $135, children $60

Read more
Check prices
CHICA by Lorena Garcia
Photograph: Courtesy of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group

7. CHICA by Lorena Garcia

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City

CHICA Miami is the second outpost of the critically acclaimed Las Vegas eatery by the same name, which brings with it all its Sin City glitz to Miami’s historic MiMo district. This Christmas Eve, gather around the jewel-toned banquettes to enjoy live music and entertainment while sipping cocktails and noshing on vibrant, Latin-inspired snacks like crispy tuna tacos and wagyu empanadas. Dec 24 9pm–close; à la carte

Read more
Le Zoo
Photograph: Courtesy Le Zoo

8. Le Zoo

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Bal Harbour
  • price 3 of 4

The buzzy French restaurant in the Bal Harbour Shops is keeping it very Euro for its Christmas Day feast. For dinner on Christmas Eve and all day long on Christmas Day, feast on Le Zoo’s menu additions, special for the holidays, that include grilled oysters au pastis, lobster bernaise and crepes suzette. Dec 24 and 25; à la carte.

Read more
Book online
Swan
Photograph: Courtesy Groot Hospitality

9. Swan

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Design District

It is hard not to be charmed when you take your first steps into Swan, the buzzy Design District restaurant that is every bit as pretty as you may have heard. This year, celebrate Christmas in the garden, where Swan will serve up a special holiday menu featuring small plates like chilled Florida stone crab claws and burrata, mains like roasted prime rib and red Snapper "en croute" and desserts like a chocolate yule log. Dec 24 6-11pm

Read more
Book online
ADDiKT at W Miami
Photograph: Courtesy W Miami

10. ADDiKT at W Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Global
  • Brickell

Take your Christmas morning to new heights at ADDiKT at W Miami, where you can enjoy brunch with breathtaking views of the Downtown Miami skyline. Situated on the fifteenth floor of W Miami, ADDiKT Modern Kitchen offers a Christmas Day brunch featuring classic dishes made with local ingredients. Think shrimp and grits made with jumbo shrimp and a mango and chia seed pudding made with fresh mango, agave and toasted coconut. The indoor-outdoor celebration will also feature live music from 12:30 to 3:30pm. Dec 25 11am–5pm; à la carte

Read more
Order online
Habitat
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel

11. Habitat

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Guests and locals can partake in a chic, breezy Christmas Eve dinner at the 1 Hotel in South Beach, where they'll be serving Habitat’s regular dinner menu with additional Christmas specials like heirloom chicken, wagyu steak, hot chocolate and more. Dec 24 1–9pm; $95, children $45. 

Read more
Order delivery
