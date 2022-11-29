At the ritzy St. Regis Bal Harbour, Atlantikós will serve a unique Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Eve feast for 2022. The three-course menu features items like truffled carpaccio and slow-cooked lamb shank. Dec 24 5–10pm; $95, children $45

On Christmas Day, retreat to the Ocean View Ballroom to indulge in a decadent Sunday brunch spread complete with seafood and carving stations plus live music overlooking the Atlantic. Dec 25 11:30am–4:30pm; $135, children $60