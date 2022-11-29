Expect truffles and seafood galore at Matador Room’s Christmas Eve celebration, curated by Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The four-course meal includes elevated dishes like Yellowfin tuna tartare and winter vegetable posole with black truffle. For dessert, enjoy a festive Christmas yule log made with chocolate cake, toasted marshmallow meringue and almond bark. Dec 24; $165, children $55
This holiday season, we wish you health, happiness and a much-needed break from the kitchen. You’ll find that last part is easier than expected thanks to the many Miami restaurants swinging open their doors this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, many of them (but not all) located inside swanky Miami hotels. On the list, Miami Cuban restaurants serving classic Noche Buena feasts, local favorites bringing back popular brunches and other holiday specials worth checking out. The best part about going out for a Christmas meal? You’re out the door and one step closer to Miami’s many Christmas events and holiday light displays. 'Tis the season, but it’s still early, so check back as we add even more festive meals to book in Miami.
