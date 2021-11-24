Miami
New Year's Eve Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best dinners, parties and events to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 in Miami

What’s on deck for NYE? Lavish dinners, over-the-top concerts and sexy-themed soirees make their big comeback this year.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
What more can be said about 2021 that hasn’t already been beaten to death in countless memes, on the late-night circuit and in every single one of your group chats? It was another tough year, but certainly not without its bright spots! We’re not here to judge one way or another whether we’re hurtling towards end times, but the end of 2021 is upon us and we know that means at least one thing for sure: It’s time to party, and the options are plentiful. If splurging on a fancy dinner is your speed this year, a night out at one of Miami’s best restaurants should send you off happily. Perhaps a dark room and low, pulsating bass are the vibe. In which case, many of Miami’s top nightclubs can deliver. Whatever your mood heading into 2022, our guide to the best New Year’s Eve events in Miami will make planning the big night a whole lot easier.

Best New Year’s Eve events in Miami

Doja Cat and Alesso at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

1. Doja Cat and Alesso at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Arguably quarantine’s most meteoric star, three-time Grammy nominee Doja Cat headlines the Fontainebleau’s always epic New Year’s Eve bash. Joined by Swedish DJ and record producer Alesso, Doja will perform for the crowd on the resort’s legendary oceanfront poolscape. Resort packages, stage-side tables and cabanas are available to reserve in advance, along with premium open bar tickets starting at $299.

Dreamland
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Dreamland

Queer pop diva Kim Petras headlines Dreamland, a multi-event LGBTQ+ New Year’s weekend experience that also features Sofi Tukker, Purple Disco Machine and Todrick Hall performing at parties stretching from Wynwood to Miami Beach. Presented by Pollen Presents and Jake Resnicow, who was recently honored as one of the OUT100 Most Influential LGBTQ People of the Year, Dreamland will take over the Oasis and five hotels with immersive art and experiences, beach workouts, pool parties and more.

Marion
Photograph: Courtesy Marion

3. Marion

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Brickell

Starting at 7pm, guests ringing in the New Year at Marion will be transported to Rick’s Cafe American, the elegant eatery from the classic film Casablanca where Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman would spend evenings around the grand piano. Reserve in advance and expect a dark, slinky atmosphere ideal for landing the perfect kiss at midnight.

Bâoli Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Baoli/Bill Wisser

4. Bâoli Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • South Beach

South Beach’s clubby Mediterranean restaurant Bâoli is going gauzy this New Year’s with its Fantasy Island Angels theme. The sprawling eatery will be decked out in decadently draped fabrics and lush foliage to evoke a magical wonderland filled with seductive angels. Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance and don white or sparkly outfits to blend into the whimsical scene.

