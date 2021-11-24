What more can be said about 2021 that hasn’t already been beaten to death in countless memes, on the late-night circuit and in every single one of your group chats? It was another tough year, but certainly not without its bright spots! We’re not here to judge one way or another whether we’re hurtling towards end times, but the end of 2021 is upon us and we know that means at least one thing for sure: It’s time to party, and the options are plentiful. If splurging on a fancy dinner is your speed this year, a night out at one of Miami’s best restaurants should send you off happily. Perhaps a dark room and low, pulsating bass are the vibe. In which case, many of Miami’s top nightclubs can deliver. Whatever your mood heading into 2022, our guide to the best New Year’s Eve events in Miami will make planning the big night a whole lot easier.

RECOMMENDED: New Year’s Eve in Miami