Miami
Timeout

Cote Miami Somm Supper Series
Photograph: WorldRedEye.com

The best September events in Miami

Summer ends, fall starts and the fun is just getting started. Mark your calendar with the best September events in Miami.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b2956832-bd66-4a07-9b4e-a143c6156768.jpg
Written by
Virginia Gil
How do you know it’s fall in Miami? Hint: it has nothing to do with the weather and everything to do with our social calendars. The deluge of September events in Miami signal the start of a new season, when busy days at a Miami museum for an art opening take precedence over lazy afternoons spent on a beach in Miami. We’re seeing even more action this year as 18-months of rescheduled events begin to resume, including Miami Beach Gay Pride, which goes from April to September in 2021. And let’s not forget the build-up to Halloween 2021—plenty of spooky happenings and kid-friendly pumpkin patches are headed your way. So, clear your calendars: these are the best September events in Miami.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Miami events

Best of the city under one roof

Free Family Yoga
Photograph: Time Out

Free Family Yoga

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Spend your Sundays going from backbends to brunch at Time Out Market Miami. Ocean Life Studio instructors teach a family-friendly yoga class starting at noon. Suitable for all ages and fitness levels, the session comprises lessons in movement, breathwork and forming a stronger mind-body connection. Following the complimentary class, students can stick around for bottomless mimosas, champagne specials and more delicious Sunday things. Everyone is encouraged to bring a mat or towel.

When is it? Sundays at noon. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. Classes are free.

Succulents & Sips at Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Miami

Succulents & Sips at Time Out Market

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

The plant gurus at La Succulenta have teamed up with Time Out Market for an evening of DIY succulents and craft cocktails. Learn how to make your own arrangements using an upcycled “pot”—an adorable porcelain coffee cup—and your choice of a mini succulent. The ticket price includes all of your crafting materials, a La Succulenta plant care kit, three additional tiny succulent plants to bring home in disposable cafecito cups and a welcome cocktail to get those creative juices flowing.

When is it? Sep 15, 7–19pm. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. Tickets are $35 online.

Sip & Learn: Macramé with Knotfully Yours
Photograph: Unsplash/Katarzyna Grabowska

Sip & Learn: Macramé with Knotfully Yours

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

We’re back with another installment of our sip-and-learn series, this time pairing cocktails with handmade crafts. Join fiber artist Knotfully Yours for a fun afternoon of macraméing and learn just how easy it is to add a cute boho touch to your basic accessories. Your ticket price includes everything you need to macramé plus a drink to get those creative juices flowing.

When is it? Sep 19 at noon. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. Tickets are $35 online.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party
Photograph: Courtesy Athena Dion

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Miami’s own fierce queen Athena Dion is back at Time Out Market Miami to host a rowdy watch party toasting RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6, which will be streaming live from the market’s massive LED wall. Athena keeps things frisky with trivia during commercial breaks, followed by an elimination challenge at the end of the episode including prizes for those who can pick out the eliminated queens. This season airs on the subscriber-based Paramount Plus but Time Out is giving you all the drag action absolutely free. Fans of drag bingo with Athena Dion, don’t despair: arrive by 7pm for an hour-long game before the show starts.

When is it? Thu at 7pm. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. Games are free to play.

Drag Bingo at Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Athena Dion

Drag Bingo at Time Out Market Miami

  • Time Out Market
  • South Beach

Forget the lame, deadpan number callers you’ve experienced at other game nights because we’ve got the fierce Athena Dion taking over bingo night at Time Out Market Miami. The city’s most in-demand diva keeps you entertained with a speedy one-hour round, featuring extended happy hour pricing on cocktails for players and a few $25 Time Out Market cards up for grabs. Games are free to join and groups of all ages and sizes are welcome to try their luck at filling up a card. Not into games? Arrive at 8pm for RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch Party, hosted by Ms. Dion.

When is it? Thu at 8pm. Where is it? Time Out Market Miami. 

Best September events in Miami

Haunted Circus Festival: A One Of A Kind Spooky Experience
Photograph: Shutterstock

1. Haunted Circus Festival: A One Of A Kind Spooky Experience

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Ludlam / Tropical Park

From the company that brought us the Museum of Illusions comes the Haunted Circus Festival, a traveling sideshow and carnival filled with all kinds of freakish characters. There’s a chilling circus and an unsolved mystery at the center of the spectacle and it’s up to the audience—you!—to help find the star who’s gone missing. You’ll go home with a creepy souvenir if you successfully break the spell!

Spellbinding quests, pumpkin carving sessions and tarot readings also take place while bizarre acrobatics go on and ghouls and ghosts overtake the ring. The Haunted Circus Festival promises a spooky experience just in time for Halloween, but organizers assure that it’s not too scary and safe for the whole family.

When is it? Sep 16–Oct 31 Fri 5–10pm; Sat, Sun 10am–10pm. Where is it? Tropical Park. Tickets are $39.90 online.

Beach Skate at the Bandshell
Photograph: Unsplash/MusicFox Fx

2. Beach Skate at the Bandshell

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Channel that childhood summertime energy one last time this season! Head to the North Beach Bandshell for its Labo Day Beach Skate. Bring your skates, blades and good vibes to roll around while listening to tunes by the Love Below DJs. Book your tickets in advance for 50-percent off admission.

When is it? Sep 5 at 1pm. Where is it? North Beach Bandshell. Tickets are $25 online.

Miami Beach Gay Pride
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach Pride/AP Photo & Video

4. Miami Beach Gay Pride

  • Things to do

It's back! Miami Beach Gay Pride—one of South Beach’s wildest, most fun annual celebrations—returns IRL. In its 13 short years, it has grown from a neighborhood gathering of 15,000 to a multiday international extravaganza drawing more than 170,000 attendees. The legendary event returns in 2021 with a slew of celebrity guests—including Walk The Moon, Carson Kressley and Tracy Young—plenty of VIP happenings and its highly anticipated Pride parade along Ocean Drive.  

When is it? Sep 10–19 at various times. Where is it? The festival takes place at venues throughout Miami Beach, culminating in a grand parade and outdoor celebration on Ocean Drive. For details, check the festival website.

 

Miami Beach Reggae Fest at North Beach Bandshell
Photograph: Luis Olazabal

5. Miami Beach Reggae Fest at North Beach Bandshell

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Miami Beach’s premier outdoor performance center opens its doors for a fun reggae fest this month. Head to the Bandshell on Saturday, September 11, for the chill sounds of Argentinian reggae legend Fidel Nadal and one of Miami’s own Latin reggae stars Bachaco. DJ Alesouljah spins all night.

When is it? Sep 11 at 5pm. Where is it? North Beach Bandshell. Tickets are $40 online.

Birds of Paradise at the Arsht Center
Photograph: WorldRedEye.com

6. Birds of Paradise at the Arsht Center

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

In this world premiere, Arsht Center’s Artist-in-Residence Pioneer Winter explores concepts of race, identity and gender through movement. Birds of Paradise, a series of dance-based queer solo portraits and an ensemble piece, weaves film and dance performances as a way to celebrate the enduring nature of queer and marginalized people.

When is it? Sep 16–19 at various hours. Where is it? Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $40 online.

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day
Photograph: Courtesy Frost Art Museum at FIU

8. Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

September 18 is Museum Day when thousands of cultural institutions across the country provide free entry—including a handful of attractions in Miami. Tickets are available online at the Smithsonian Magazine website, and all you have to do to claim a pair is register your name and email address. Local options up for grabs include the Frost Art Museum at FIU and the Ancient Spanish Monastery. 

When is it? Sep 18 at various times. Where is it? At various cultural institutions in South Florida. Find your nearest participating and register online.

S. Pellegrino presents Destination Dining
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Pille-Riin Priske

9. S. Pellegrino presents Destination Dining

Summer travel might’ve not been in the cards for you this year, but there’s hope for your tastebuds. This month, S. Pellegrino introduces Destination Dining, a month-long culinary series where popular restaurants from Miami and cities in Latin America swaps signature dishes. The lineup changes each week and kicks off with Café La Trova’s Michelle Bernstein and Mishiguene’s Tomas Kalika (Argentina) through August 20, followed by Itamae and Maito of Panama trading their top eats next.

When is it? Through Sep 10 at various times. Where is it? Café La Trova, Itamae, Toscana Divino and La Mar are all participating in Miami. 

“Place and Purpose: Art Transformation in Coconut Grove”
Photograph: Courtesy HistoryMiami

10. “Place and Purpose: Art Transformation in Coconut Grove”

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • University Park

What’s your first memory of Coconut Grove? Is it the arts festival? The theater and parks on Main Highway? It’s likely that your recollections of Miami’s oldest neighborhood exceed just one moment—it’s been around that long. In this latest exhibition, Frost Art Museum FIU tracks the Grove’s incredible transformation and its lasting reputation as a wellspring of creativity. Dozens of photographs help paint a picture of a thriving artistic community, including the Miami Black Arts Workshops in historic Bahamian Coconut Grove of the ’60s as well as future creative endeavors, like the beloved King Mango Strut Parade (founded in 1982). Prepare to leave the exhibit with an entirely new perspective on the well-trodden neighborhood.

When is it? The exhibit runs through Sep 19; Wed–Sun from 10am–3pm. Where is it? Frost Art Museum at FIU.

Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies
Photograph: Courtesy ARTECHOUSE/Vince Fraser

11. Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • South Beach

As artists continue to examine themes of Black identity, London-based surrealist Vince Fraser endeavors to offer his own perspective as a Black creative breaking boundaries and transcending reality. With "Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies," his solo exhibition at experiential museum Artechouse, Fraser proposes that concepts of aṣẹ (the West African idea of one’s power to produce change) and Afrocentricity exist as their own frequencies—metaphorical wavelengths that people can tap into. Through the use of technology, lights, sounds and projections bring these frequencies to life and give them a new digital context.

When is it? The exhibit runs daily through Nov 7. Where is it? Artechouse Miami, 736 Collins Ave. Tickets are available online.

Top tip: Folks who live in South Florida (residents of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties) can use the code LOCAL5 at checkout to receive $5.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Photograph: Courtesy the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

12. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown

This immersive exhibition opens at the Olympia Theater with more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s greatest works presented as floor-to-ceiling digital projections. In addition to the main gallery highlighting paintings and sketches, the exhibit presents a drawing studio and spaces dedicated to learning about the artist’s life, works and techniques. "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" also includes a virtual-reality experience that takes viewers on a 10-minute journey of a day in the life of the artist, such as a look at the moments that inspired seminal works like Starry Night. Fortunately, the part where Vincent van Gogh cuts off his left ear was not included in this brief retrospective.

When is it? Through Oct 1 at various times. Where is it? Olympia Theater in Downtown. Tickets are available online.

