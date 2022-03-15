Miami
Miami Beach Gay Pride
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach Pride/AP Photo & Video

The best spring events in Miami to mark on your calendar

From blowout music festivals and street parties to art shows, these are the best spring events in Miami to schedule right now

If you thought winter in Miami was busy, wait until spring rolls around. From blowout music festivals to annual street parties to art shows and food gatherings, the list of spring events in Miami is extensive—and oh so fun. Failing to mark these down on your calendar will result in serious FOMO, so listen up. The season starts off strong with spring break—Miami Beach's busiest few weeks—and continues with tentpole festivals like Ultra Music and Miami Beach Gay Pride. Whether you're looking for something to do with the kids in Miami, a weekend rager or a low-key activity, the best spring events in Miami have you covered.

Spring events in Miami

Miami Film Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Film Festival

1. Miami Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Film events

Sure, you can schlep all the way to Cannes or Sundance to see the latest and greatest international cinema—or you can let it come to you at Miami’s very own world-class film festival, featuring 10 days of short films, documentaries and features throughout the city. Various locations

Flamenco Festival Miami
Photograph: Marcos G Punto

2. Flamenco Festival Miami

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

Miami plays host to the only annual flamenco festival outside of New York City featuring dancers directly from Spain. This year, superstar singer Miguel Poveda kicks off the series on April 10, taking audiences on a tour of the genre with cheerful malagueñas and sorrowful soleás, and everything in between. On April 21, catch three of flamenco's leading dancers—Mercedes Ruíz, María Moreno and Eduardo Guerrero—tear up the Arsht Center stage.

Ultra Music Festival 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Music Festival

4. Ultra Music Festival 2022

  • Music
  • Music festivals

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Miami’s biggest electronic music festival returns to its longtime Downtown Miami home at Bayfront Park this March. The glorious neon cherry atop the giant rave cake that is Miami Music Week, Ultra is undoubtedly one of the city’s most iconic—and divisive—annual events, beckoning over 50,000 day-trippers and candy ravers from around the globe through its hallowed gates each day. Ultra 2022 unleashes three days of international dance music, heart-rattling bass and mind-bending visuals from multiple stages, with Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, David Guetta and Tiesto making triumphant headlining returns, along with DJ Snake, Kygo, Nina Kraviz, Sofi Tukker, Tale of Us and dozens more.

Jewels
Photograph: Alexander Iziliaev

5. Jewels

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

This suite of three mini ballets by George Balanchine, inspired by the choreographer’s visit to jewelers Van Cleef and Arpels, includes “Emeralds” (set in a misty forest in 19th century France), “Rubies” (set in a sassy Jazz Age nightclub) and “Diamonds” (a tribute to the pageantry of Imperial Russian ballet).

Miami Open
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Open

7. Miami Open

  • Things to do
  • Sport events
  • Miami Gardens

Our annual star-studded tennis tournament returns to its flashy home at Hard Rock Stadium. Expect the same sporty-chic crowds and luxe activations, including private cabana suites, glittering booze gardens serving copious cocktails, new culinary options and a gondola, offering a unique bird's-eye view of the grounds. Oh, yeah, and ripping tennis matchups as Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka and Nicky Kyrgios join as 2022’s Wild Card. Times vary.

9. Redland Blues & Barbecue Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Redlands

Feast on all sorts of grilled, smoked and sauce-slathered dishes from South Florida restaurants while exploring Fruit and Spice Park’s 37 acres of lush paradise. There will be live blues bands and a classic car show for the adults and pony rides to keep the kids entertained.

Miami Beach Gay Pride
Photograph: Courtesy Miami Beach Pride/AP Photo & Video

10. Miami Beach Gay Pride

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • South Beach

Miami Beach Gay Pride marks its return to its regular schedule with an extended 10-day celebration, a sprawling village featuring free live music performances at Lummus Park and, of course, the grand finale parade. The party takes over Ocean Drive and surrounding areas, but you can find Pride activations all around the city, from the beach to the mainland, throughout the week. Locations vary

Tortuga Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tortuga Music Festival/Marc Serota

11. Tortuga Music Festival

  • Things to do
  • Concerts

This epic three-day fest across the county line was created to generate awareness and raise funds for ocean conservation while pandering to Floridians’ natural instinct to strip down in front of large crowds. If you love country music and cold beer, the Tortuga Music Festival is for you. It’s the Ultra Music Festival of country music, and it happens right on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. This year, Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs headline, with wild cards like Nelly and Sister Hazel thrown in for good measure.

OUTShine Film Festival
Photograph: Shutterstock

13. OUTShine Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores

Formerly known as the Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, OUTShine returns for a hybrid edition of the fest, screening dozens of films online and in person. The internationally acclaimed event is one of the largest LGBTQ+ cultural arts events in South Florida, spanning comedies, romances, musicals, thrillers and more. At various times and locations

      Advertising

