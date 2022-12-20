Celebrity chefs (hundreds of them) and hungry people from around the U.S. descend on South Beach and across the city for Miami’s largest and most famous annual food festival, proceeds from which benefit Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management school. It's major.

For its 22nd year, SOBEWFF offers even more big-ticket events, including another rendition of the uber popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE! hosted by Guy Fieri, plus additional intimate dinners hosted by culinary luminaries. There will be burger battles, ice cream socials, steak and wine pairings, tiki competitions and more food and drinks than you’ll know what to do with. Break out your stretchy pants, and buckle up, people. Various locations