Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Motorcar Cavalcade
Photograph: Courtesy Motorcar Cavalcade

The best winter events in Miami to mark in your calendar

'Tis the season for festivals, concerts and more of what makes winter in Miami so fun.

Virginia Gil
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Winter in Miami is like summer everywhere else. It’s that time of year when the city comes alive with festivals and concerts, plus annual favorites whose return we await the minute they’re over. We’re talking celebrations of all things chocolate, a three-day art extravaganza and a reason to ogle massive yachts, even if you’re not in the market for a new seafaring vessel. As the weather cools to a crisp 75 degrees and you make plans to enjoy the outdoors at one of the Miami beaches or your nearest Miami park, remember that our high season is fleeting and the can’t-miss winter events in Miami won't be around for long.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami right now

Winter events in Miami

South Beach Wine and Food Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/August Burrichter

1. South Beach Wine and Food Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Celebrity chefs (hundreds of them) and hungry people from around the U.S. descend on South Beach and across the city for Miami’s largest and most famous annual food festival, proceeds from which benefit Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management school. It's major.

For its 22nd year, SOBEWFF offers even more big-ticket events, including another rendition of the uber popular Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE! hosted by Guy Fieri, plus additional intimate dinners hosted by culinary luminaries. There will be burger battles, ice cream socials, steak and wine pairings, tiki competitions and more food and drinks than you’ll know what to do with. Break out your stretchy pants, and buckle up, people. Various locations

Read more
Buy ticket
Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Coconut Grove Arts Festival

2. Coconut Grove Arts Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove comes alive with music, food and art for the three-day Coconut Grove Arts Festival. This family-friendly outdoor event is a great way to spend Presidents’ Day Weekend. Peep work from over 280 national and international artists while you stuff your face with local bites. In 2023, the 59th-annual festival introduces dozens of live art activations to watch and participate in.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Laser Evenings at the Frost Planetarium
Photograph: Courtesy Frost Science

3. Laser Evenings at the Frost Planetarium

  • Things to do
  • Quirky events
  • Downtown

Kick back in Frost Science’s massive Planetarium for its monthly retro classic laser shows, featuring a new set of artists each week. This Friday brings a special show featuring tracks from Stranger Things, That 90's Laser Show, Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd: Welcome to the Machine. Arrive early or stay late to hang at the atrium lounge, where you can pre-game in style with a curated selection of beers and snacks.

Read more
Motorcar Cavalcade
Photograph: Courtesy Motorcar Cavalcade

4. Motorcar Cavalcade

  • Things to do
  • Aventura

This lavish showcase geared towards all automobile enthusiasts, from connoisseurs to the car-curious, takes over the lush fairway of the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort’s championship golf course for a second year. Unlike some of the more standard, stuffy Concours shows around the world, the Motorcar Cavalcade judging panel pairs experts with VIP celebrities and athletes for entertaining and unabashedly subjective evaluations. Even more unusual, both classic and modern vehicles compete in the same classes to secure their prized trophy. This year's judges include Motorsports Hall of Fame racing legends Lyn St. James and Tommy Kendall, along with former Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning, auction house Phillips Watches’ Head of Americas Paul Boutros and General Motors Designer Wayne Kady, to name a few.

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
NightGarden
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Tropical Garden

5. NightGarden

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Miami

Spanning 83 acres of enchanted tropical trails, the full NightGarden experience takes anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes as visitors explore a neon playground of secret sunken ponds, hidden fairy worlds, giant swaying dandelion fields and the rainbow-colored Orchid Bridge. Chock-full of photo-worthy moments and interactive pit stops, NightGarden invites guests to frolic in a magical snowfall experience, and yes, Archie will be there to once again reprise his role as your favorite wise-talking tree.

Read more
Buy ticket
Pegasus World Cup
Photograph: Scott Serio

6. Pegasus World Cup

  • Things to do
  • Sport events

The million-dollar horse race ($3 million, to be exact) returns to Gulfstream Park this January. Not into horses? Come for the atmosphere, which borders on South Beach nightclub thanks to a day party and live musical performances. This year's acts have yet to be announced, but previous headliners have included Lil’ Kim, Ja Rule, Mase, El Debarge and DJ Cassidy.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Festival of Chocolate at Fairchild Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Garden

7. Festival of Chocolate at Fairchild Garden

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden dedicates two full days to the beloved cocoa bean for this 16th-annual event. The main star of the show—if you couldn’t guess—is chocolate. Don’t miss your opportunity to taste samples from artisan chocolatiers, indulge in chocolate pairings with wine and spirits, sit in on lectures and participate in all sorts of sweet demonstrations.

Read more
Buy ticket
Allura Cabaret
Photograph: Courtesy Allura Cabaret

8. Allura Cabaret

  • Things to do
  • Miami Beach

Immerse yourself in a journey through parallel universes at Faena Theater’s newest cabaret show, Allura. New York sensation Rocky Lanes will serve as a sexy spiritual guide, daring guests to peek behind the veil of the known to explore the divine matrices encoded within us all. Ultra-high-tech holographic architecture, interactive motion capture and body mapping converge with choreographed dancers, singers and musicians to explore themes of Futurism and seduction in this ethereal, high-energy production with a 1980s Latin-inspired soundtrack.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Magic Mike Live
Photograph: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

9. Magic Mike Live

  • Things to do
  • Miami

Brought to you by the team behind hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL—including star Channing Tatum, director Steven Soderbergh and others—the 360-degree, immersive experience weaves together hot dance performances, acrobatics, live music and cocktails, which you’ll want on deck as things heat up throughout the 90-minute production. Miami's six-month run of the touring production takes place at Miami Marine Stadium, where they've built a souped-up venue complete with a lounge serving food and drink options pre- and post-show.

Read more
Buy ticket
Art Deco Weekend
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Art Deco Weekend

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • South Beach

Relive all things Jazz Age at the Miami Design Preservation League’s annual festival, with free events and activities including the artisan and antiques marketplace, a classic car show, lectures, films, guided architectural tours and a variety of musical performances. The theme for this 46th edition is "Art Deco Worldwide," in honor of the upcoming 16th World Congress on Art Deco, taking place from April 18 through 30 in South Florida. Fifth to 15th Sts and Ocean Dr, Miami Beach at various times

Read more
Advertising
Calle Ocho Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bob B. Brown

11. Calle Ocho Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores

Ten stages with a variety of live performances, drunken revelers reppin’ their country’s flag and all the croquetas and arepas you can stuff into your face: It’s time for Miami’s massive street fair, Calle Ocho, where thousands of people gather across the iconic 15 blocks every year to celebrate Latinx pride. SW 8th St between SW 12th and 27th.

Read more
Buy ticket
Miami International Boat Show
Photograph: Courtesy Miami International Boat Show

12. Miami International Boat Show

  • Things to do
  • Festivals

Whether you want to gawk, check out some marine gear or actually pony up for a yacht, this five-day seafaring shindig lets you get comfortably nautical at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Feeling a lil yachty? Lucky for you: the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS) and Miami Yacht Show (MYS) have combined into one big event this February. While the on-land portion of the event takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park, there are in-water components of the show at Venetian Marina, One Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina and IGY Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
GroundUp Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy GroundUP Music Festival/Stella K

13. GroundUp Music Festival

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • North Beach

Hosted and headlined by the jazz-funk collective Snarky Puppy (which founded GroundUP in 2017), this three-day beach fest gives attendees an intimate experience via songwriting workshops with artists, oceanfront masterclasses and hangouts with musicians. The lineup includes Jeff Tweedy (of Wilco), Nai Palm (of Hiatus Kaiyote) Lizs Wright and Bassekou Kouyate, among others. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Our Ocean, Our Future
Photograph: Courtesy Hidden Worlds

14. Our Ocean, Our Future

  • Things to do
  • Miami Shores

This eco-conscious, immersive art and fine-dining experience returns to Wynwood for a second run, combining cutting-edge projection mapping, 360-degree soundscapes and physical installations with an ocean-centric chef’s tasting menu, all with the goal of highlighting marine ecosystems and inspiring ocean conservation.

Choose from two ticket options: Daytime shows ($29, children $19; noon–5pm daily) and immersive fine-dining experiences ($240 and up; 6 and 8:30pm Wed–Sun). After dinner Thursday through Saturday, the underwater wonderland stays open for an after-hours lounge experience with visuals synced to the music of Miami’s top DJs. Ampersand Studios, 31 NE 17th St

Read more
Advertising
Gay8 Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Gay8

15. Gay8 Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • East Little Havana

This annual event promises to make President’s Day Weekend gay again. Hosted by 4Ward Miami, a non-profit that connects many of South Florida’s diverse LGBTQ communities, Gay8 comprises an irreverent street festival on Calle Ocho that’s been dubbed the largest Hispanic/Latino LGBTQ festival in America. More than 80,000 partiers are expected to fill the famous Little Havana thoroughfare to enjoy live music and performers, fashion and drag shows, free movie screenings at the historic Tower Theater and food and shopping from more than 70 vendors. Admission to the celebrations is free, but VIP passes will earn you perks like access to an air-conditioned area, an open Bacardi bar, Latin bites and more.

Read more
Buy ticket
Beaux Arts Festival
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Adrian Salgado

16. Beaux Arts Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Coral Gables

This 72nd annual arts festival (Miami’s longest-running juried art festival) in support of South Florida’s first art museum, the Lowe, returns to the University of Miami’s campus. The event, encouraging an appreciation of the arts across Miami, features over 150 outdoor fine-art exhibits, local vendors, a beer garden, live music and lots of food.

Read more
Advertising
Groove Cruise
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Nestor Pool

17. Groove Cruise

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores

Ever wonder what it’d be like to dance non-stop for 96 hours and escape reality with 2,200 new friends? This winter, find out as you set sail the Caribbean aboard Groove Cruise Miami 2022. From Thursday to Monday, you’ll party to some of the biggest names in EDM—from Nora En Pure and Gioli & Assia to Casmalia and Claptone—on multiple different stages across the decks of the Celebrity Summit. Expect themed experiences, artist activities and more, with several different suite categories to choose from. 1015 N America Way

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!