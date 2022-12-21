Whether you like to stroll through nature or Spanish-style plazas, Coral Gables has something for everyone.

The entire city of Coral Gables may as well be on the National Register of Historic Places because there’s a century’s worth of history to explore. It’s one of Miami’s most beautiful areas, and as one of the country’s first planned communities, it still draws people of all generations and nationalities.

A dream made manifest by George E. Merrick, the Gables offers exciting restaurant options—including some of Miami’s top happy hour spots— and blocks upon blocks of activities in case you don’t feel like whiling away the afternoon at a sidewalk cafe. Whether you like to hike through man-made rainforests or time travel through Miami museums, dive into natural pools or peek into historic homes (we won’t tell), here are some of the best things to do in Coral Gables

