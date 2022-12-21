Miami
Timeout

The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, FL
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

The best things to do in Coral Gables

Whether you like to stroll through nature or Spanish-style plazas, Coral Gables has something for everyone.

Ashley Brozic
Virginia Gil
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Contributor
Virginia Gil
The entire city of Coral Gables may as well be on the National Register of Historic Places because there’s a century’s worth of history to explore. It’s one of Miami’s most beautiful areas, and as one of the country’s first planned communities, it still draws people of all generations and nationalities.

A dream made manifest by George E. Merrick, the Gables offers exciting restaurant options—including some of Miami’s top happy hour spots— and blocks upon blocks of activities in case you don’t feel like whiling away the afternoon at a sidewalk cafe. Whether you like to hike through man-made rainforests or time travel through Miami museums, dive into natural pools or peek into historic homes (we won’t tell), here are some of the best things to do in Coral Gables

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Coral Gables, Miami

Best things to do in Coral Gables

Merrick House
© Alys Tomlinson

1. Merrick House

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables

Begin where Coral Gables did, at the George E. Merrick House. This limestone home stood here long before the city took shape, back when guava trees and grapefruit groves grew where multimillion-dollar mansions now stand. Its been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973 and there are guided tours available on most weekends.

Biltmore Hotel
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

2. Biltmore Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 4 of 4

Majestic, luxurious, palatial—Coral Gables’ premier hotel is a stunning example of European grandeur thanks to its Mediterranean revival-style architecture, French and Spanish antiquities and hand-painted vaulted ceilings. Spend the day golfing on its world-class course, relaxing at its full-service spa or enjoying a sumptuous Sunday brunch with flowing Champagne, oysters and more.

GableStage
Photograph: Courtesy GableStage

3. GableStage

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

While you’re at The Biltmore, why not book a show at the adjacent Coral Gables theater? Helmed by producing artistic director Bari Newport, the intimate venue leads the charge for avant-garde productions in the city. Smart, provocative shows with solid production values and excellent acting are the standards here. It’s no wonder GableStage has racked up numerous awards in its 20-plus–year history.

Historic Villages
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Janie Coffey

4. Historic Villages

Driving around, you might notice a few blocks that fall out of line with the city’s stringent Mediterranean revival-style aesthetic. These are the seven Villages of Coral Gables, which were commissioned by Merrick himself to attract buyers who wanted to feel as though they lived elsewhere. There’s the Dutch South Africa Village and the Chinese Village, French Normandy and the Florida Pioneer, among others. See if you can spot the others as you drive around.

Annual Tour of Kitchens
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Annual Tour of Kitchens

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a classic Coral Gables home looks like? Every year the Coral Gables Community Foundation hosts the Tour of Kitchens, wherein residents open their doors so that you can admire their good taste as you savor bites from Coral Gables restaurants. But let’s be real; this is one instance where you’re not coming to satisfy your appetite for food, but instead for interior design. The event takes place in February and tickets are $125 a pop.

Venetian Pool
Photograph: Shutterstock/Marco Borghini

6. Venetian Pool

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

Opened in 1923, this glittering freshwater pool boasts waterfalls, tropical foliage, cave-like grottos and a mini sandpit to lay your towel on all summer long. There’s also a cafe that serves snacks, pizza by the slice and different types of ice cream. It was formed out of the former coral rock quarry where limestone used to build The City Beautiful was taken, and every day, this 820,000-gallon pool is drained and refilled with fresh spring water for the enjoyment of Gables residents and visitors alike.

Coral Gables Farmers’ Market
Photograph: Fabio Rodriguez

7. Coral Gables Farmers’ Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

This vibrant seasonal market takes place between January and March and highlights artisanal vendors and local farmers during the only time of the year it’s not too hot to shop outdoors. It’s small and won’t overwhelm you with a massive selection. Plus, there’s plenty of street parking for easy and pleasant grab-and-go shopping in between errands.

Coral Gables Art Cinema
Photograph: Paul Perdomo

8. Coral Gables Art Cinema

  • Movie theaters
  • Independent
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

This charming nonprofit cinema shows indie and international films, award-winning documentaries and classics of the cult and box office hit varieties 365 days a year. There’s a small café onsite that serves affordable wines, beer and popcorn, which you can enjoy within its cozy single-room theater.

Miracle Mile
Photograph: City of Coral Gables

9. Miracle Mile

Downtown Coral Gables’ main drag is lined with bridal shops, jewelry stores, trendy boutiques and a multitude of restaurants. Following an extensive, million-dollar renovation, the strip features wider sidewalks, a greater selection of outdoor dining options and more tree-lined areas to go for a stroll. And when you’re done on The Mile, head one block north to the blocked-off Giralda Plaza for al fresco dining.

Coral Gables Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Coral Gables Museum

10. Coral Gables Museum

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables

It’s fitting that the museum dedicated to all things City Beautiful is housed within its former police and fire station. The Coral Gables Museum gives a historical overview of the area, highlighting its early settlers, European architecture and melting pot of cultures. Once you’ve whizzed through the small structure learning everything there is to know about the Gables, experience it IRL on one of the museum’s guided walks or bike tours.

Lowe Art Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Lowe Art Museum

11. Lowe Art Museum

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

Opened in 1950, South Florida’s first museum sits on the University of Miami campus and features 5,000 years of Egyptian, Greek and Roman antiquities as a part of its extensive permanent collection. On view through Winter 2023 are several exhibitions, including 200 years of British watercolors, 50 drawings and paintings portraying the dignity of African Americans by Chicago-born artist Charles White, and an entire exhibit exploring the use of lines in art. And when you’re done perusing the museum, take a stroll through UM’s gorgeous campus filled with palms, rare plants and amazing mid-century architecture.

Frost School of Music
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. Frost School of Music

Did you know that the University of Miami’s lauded music school brings Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning artists and ensembles to The City Beautiful? Over 100 concerts are scheduled annually for Frost Music Live, where anyone can enjoy an intimate concert, whether they like classical music, jazz or pop. Tickets usually run between $15 and $30, making this an affordable—and wonderful!—cultural treat for any day of the week.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

13. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

  • Things to do
  • Miami

This verdant, 83-acre tropical oasis features a lush rainforest with a splashy waterfall, sunken gardens, dramatic vistas, an enormous vine pergola, a butterfly garden and a museum of plant exploration. Fairchild’s collection of rare palms, orchids and other flora is no doubt stunning, but for something more hands-on, plan your visit to coincide with events like morning dog dates and evening sip and strolls; classes to sharpen your painting or gardening skills; or festivals celebrating everything from chocolate to mangos.

Old Cutler Trail
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Kim Sung

15. Old Cutler Trail

Running parallel to one of Miami’s most scenic drives, the Old Cutler Trail is a lush, canopied pathway that’s popular with bikers and hikers alike. The 11-mile trail is almost entirely shaded by ficus and banyan trees and will take you past other Coral Gables landmarks like Matheson Hammock and Fairchild Tropical Garden, as well as some of Miami’s most beautiful homes. The trail begins where Old Cutler, Sunset, and LeJeune Roads convene and ends at 87th Avenue in Cutler Bay.

Shops at Merrick Park
Photograph: Alys Tomlinson

16. Shops at Merrick Park

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers
  • Coral Gables

Coral Gables’ idea of a mall is a pristine, open-air shopping complex with greenspace for little ones to play, outdoor restaurants and designer shops galore. With more than 100 stores, Merrick Park offers a mix of midprice retailers like Lululemon and Madewell as well as luxury boutiques, such as Gucci and Burberry.

Actors’ Playhouse
Photograph: Unsplash/Kilyan Sockalingum

17. Actors’ Playhouse

  • Things to do
  • Coral Gables

One of South Florida’s seminal companies for more than 30 years, this nonprofit theater puts on staged productions of award-winning shows and musicals from Broadway and beyond. A prime location on Miracle Mile makes this a great destination for theatergoers, who can enjoy a bite and a drink pre or post-show. 

