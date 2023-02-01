Give your couch a rest and catch the Super Bowl at a rowdy block party, sports bar, food hall or dive instead.

Here’s the thing about the Super Bowl: Nobody watches it alone. You want to be wherever your cheers (and jeers) can multiply, and there’s nowhere better for that than a buzzy block party, a rowdy Miami sports bar or a waterside cabana—because this is the 305, of course.

Maybe you’re here for the field goals? Probably the commercials, too. But if you’ve landed on this list, we know you’re looking for a good time. Here are the best places to watch the Super Bowl in Miami this year. And while we have you, here are answers to your most frequently asked Super Bowl questions:

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

What time does the Super Bowl start in Miami?

The game kicks off at 6:30pm ET.

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Who will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 57.