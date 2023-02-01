Miami
The Wharf Miami
Photograph: Courtesy the Wharf

The Best Super Bowl Parties and Deals in Miami

Give your couch a rest and catch the Super Bowl at a rowdy block party, sports bar, food hall or dive instead.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Here’s the thing about the Super Bowl: Nobody watches it alone. You want to be wherever your cheers (and jeers) can multiply, and there’s nowhere better for that than a buzzy block party, a rowdy Miami sports bar or a waterside cabana—because this is the 305, of course.

Maybe you’re here for the field goals? Probably the commercials, too. But if you’ve landed on this list, we know you’re looking for a good time. Here are the best places to watch the Super Bowl in Miami this year. And while we have you, here are answers to your most frequently asked Super Bowl questions:

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

What time does the Super Bowl start in Miami?

The game kicks off at 6:30pm ET.

Where will the Super Bowl be played?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

Which teams are playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are going up against the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Who will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna will perform at halftime of Super Bowl 57.

Time Out Market Miami
The Big Game at the Market
Photograph: Courtesy WorldRedEye.com

The Big Game at the Market

  • Things to do
  • South Beach

Score Game Day five for $25 beer bucket specials all afternoon at Time Out Market Miami, including Modelo, Corona, Spritz Society and Peroni. The football will be streaming live on all of the screens throughout the market, including at the bar so you won't miss a beat. Prizes will be given away to two fans sporting the best team swag. Reserved high-tops for four people near the screen are available starting at $50 and include a bucket of five beers or canned cocktails.

Read more
Buy ticket

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Miami

Grail Sports Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Grails Sports Bar

1. Grail Sports Bar

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Midtown

Wynwood’s favorite sports bar is hosting the ultimate Super Bowl Block party with a premium open bar, limitless buffet and live music. With over 70 TVs and a giant projector screen, you’ll be watching the game no matter where you look. Early bird tickets are $125 and give you access to all this, plus everything that’s happening at Spanglish next door. They’ve also got VIP tickets and bottle service, which secures you and your crew a table through the end of the game.

Read more
Book online
Bayshore Club
Photograph: Courtesy Bayshore Club

2. Bayshore Club

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove

Bayshore Club is going for all the touchdowns in its inaugural Super Bowl Sunday event. They’ve partnered with Tito’s for the ultimate Big Game experience, with a designated tailgate area, lawn games and complimentary samples. Go big and make yourself at home in one of their cabanas, complete with bottle service and a $65 prix-fixe that includes all the classics: wings, flatbreads, sticky ribs and wagyu beef sliders.

Read more
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

3. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • South Beach
  • price 1 of 4

This is the one time you won’t be going to Bodega for tacos. They’re hosting Game Day watch parties at all four locations – South Beach, Coconut Grove, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach – with $1 wings in all kinds of flavors like chili chipotle or jalapeño. Drink specials include $7 drafts and $25 margarita pitchers, plus $25 mix-and-match buckets.

Read more
Book online
Kings Dining & Entertainment
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Kings–Miami Doral

4. Kings Dining & Entertainment

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Doral

If the excitement on the endzones aren’t enough for you, King’s Dining and Entertainment has bowling, arcade games and huge screens to keep you entertained through the fourth quarter. They’re offering half-price pizza at halftime, $25 buckets of Bud Light, $13 Bud Light cocktails and the chance to win a pizza a month for a year!

Read more
Shoma Bazaar
Photograph: Courtesy Shoma Bazaar

5. Shoma Bazaar

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Watching the game in front of a big communal screen? That’s what the Super Bowl is all about. Head to Shoma Bazaar for live music from 3pm to 6pm, then dive into their $50 Super Bowl special, which includes a bucket of beer and $25 to use at any of the stalls.

Read more
The Wharf
Photograph: Robert Martinez

8. The Wharf

  • Restaurants
  • Overtown
  • price 2 of 4

Game day vibes are always amplified at The Wharf thanks to its massive screens, abundant people watching, live music through commercial breaks and riverside views at both its Brickell and Fort Lauderdale locations. Spend a beautifully breezy Miami day grazing on pizza, tacos, sushi or burgers, along with Mexican beer buckets for $35. It’s free to attend, but tables are also available.

Read more
Black Market
Photograph: Courtesy Daniella Rascón

9. Black Market

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Downtown

Black Market is the go-to sports bar for Downtowners, and Super Bowl Sunday is sure to draw in a crowd. The menu features elevated standards like cheddar bechamel mac n’ cheese, loaded fries or a filet mignon sandwich, plus decently priced drafts and margaliters (only at the Bayside location).

Read more
Book online
The Wynwood Marketplace
Photograph: Courtesy Wynwood Marketplace

10. The Wynwood Marketplace

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood

Oh, so you’re looking for a Super Bowl party-party? Wynwood Marketplace has over 30 large LED screens, INFINITE sound system, ten bars, plenty of food and a DJ to keep you moving during all the breaks. The watch party starts at 4:30 and is free, but the first 100 guests through the door receive a complimentary beer. RSVP here.

Read more
Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill
Photograph: Nina Lincoff

11. Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Coconut Grove

If you’re from South Florida, does Flanigan’s on Super Bowl Sunday even need an explanation? Camp out at a booth and enjoy a rowdy crowd taking advantage of the weekend half-off wine, beer and spirits deals from 11am to 7pm and then again from 9pm to close. 

Read more
Bottled Blonde
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. Bottled Blonde

With 49 televisions, wherever you look at Bottled Blonde you’ll find a TV screen. Grab yourself a booth to enjoy bottle girls delivering majestic drink towers to you as they might a Lombardi Trophy while devouring pizza and all the game day fixins you could dream up at this lively Wynwood venue. 2838 NW 2nd Ave

Read more
Clevelander
© The Clevelander

13. Clevelander

  • Hotels
  • South Beach

It doesn’t get more South Beach than this rowdy poolside bar on Ocean Drive. You’ll need tickets to attend the watch party, but a 20-foot LED screen and pool access might be worth it. Splurge on a reserved stool at Kush at the Clevelander for unabridged views of the game on every screen.

Read more
Mike's at Venetia
Photograph: Courtesy Mike's

14. Mike's at Venetia

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Omni

You don’t need the bells and whistles, you just want to watch the game from a proper dive. If you deeply identify with this statement, then head on over to Mike’s at Venetia, an Edgewater stable that’s been serving classic sports bar fare and wallet-friendly drinks to patrons for over 30 years. Plus, you can’t beat the bayside views, even if there is a bit of construction going on outside right now.

Read more
