This year's Orchid Show at New York Botanical Garden is truly a work of art. Magenta orchids cascade from tall rocks, water gently glides along a waterfall, a fresh botanical aroma wafts in and gravel paths beckon visitors to explore.
Landscape artist Lily Kwong designed this year’s iteration, called “Natural Heritage,” drawing inspiration from classic paintings of Chinese mountainscapes passed down through her family from Shanghai, plus her own heritage, medicinal traditions and her artistic interpretation of nature as a healing force. She also incorporated concepts from Chinese garden design.
The annual orchid show is now open in the Bronx and runs through Sunday, April 23, offering a lush tropical escape without leaving the five boroughs.