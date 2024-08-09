Journey into space without ever leaving Manhattan at Hall des Lumières this August. The immersive exhibit center is bringing back “Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience,” which blasts off into an exploration of our galaxy with stunning visuals and real-life videos courtesy of NASA.

The story begins with a look at the early days of astronomy with constellations dancing across the ceiling of the ornate former bank building. Eventually, the narrative moves onto the the Space Race with a 1960s soundtrack, tube televisions, and Neil Armstrong’s famous words "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." Then you'll see fascinating footage of Earth, the planets, and NASA's scientific work.

The exhibit first ran in spring 2023. See it at Hall des Lumières (49 Chambers Street) from August 21-25. Ticket prices start at $30 for adults and $17 for youth ages 5-16 (children under the age of 5 are free).