Float through the stars at this new immersive space exhibit in Manhattan

For anyone who ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut, this new exhibit in Lower Manhattan is the next best thing. This immersive experience blasts off into an exploration of our galaxy and beyond with stunning visuals and real-life videos courtesy of NASA.

“Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience” is now open at the historic Hall des Lumières through June 4.

The story begins with a look at the early days of astronomy. Darkness fills the ornate building (it’s the former Emigrant Savings Bank), then constellations dance across the ceiling. The light show sends shooting stars across the scene, and you may even catch the lights darting across your feet. Eventually, the narrative moves onto the the Space Race with a 1960s soundtrack, tube televisions and Neil Armstrong’s famous words “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Hall des Lumières

After metaphorically launching into space, videos show fascinating imagery of Earth from above, including a photo of Lower Manhattan itself. Other footage looks at the more contemporary era of NASA and the advanced scientific processes that go into space exploration. You’ll even get to watch a shuttle blast off, with plumes of smoke filling the floor and walls.

The film soars from planet to planet, stopping at each one in turn to display close-up imagery and facts. You’ll also get a chance to fly close to the sun, so to speak, as fiery images fill the floor. The section on Mars stands out with its images of the the Red Planet’s soil and David Bowie’s “Life on Mars” playing in the background. As the space ship continues, images of deep space zoom by with wispy purple shapes and blurry blue tones that evoke abstract paintings. Finally, you’ll hear the deep breaths of an astronaut sending a cue that the mission is over and it’s time to head back to Earth.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hall des Lumières

A curated soundtrack guides the experience with classical music, ambient tunes and popular hits.

At some points in the journey, you’ll feel nearly suspended in space among a sea of stars. The experience is so immersive it even feels dizzying at times. “Destination Cosmos” plays in the large, open former bank space, as well as in basement area and a bank vault with infinity-style mirrors.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hall des Lumières

The experience was designed by Culturespaces, with participation from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and in partnership with National Centre for Space Studies (CNES).

Tickets for “Destination Cosmos” start at $25 for adults and $12 for youth ages 5-16 (children under the age of 5 are free). Special prices are also available for seniors (65+) and members of the military. If you haven’t gotten a chance to check out Hall des Lumières’ “Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion,” don’t worry, that’s still on view as well.