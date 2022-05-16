Here's what to catch during Frieze this year.

May has been a good month for art dealers, artists and art lovers in NYC with more than a dozen art fairs rolling into town.

Between May 5 and 12, twenty galleries and cultural institutions partnered together for a week of art market events and exhibits dubbed New York Arts Week. Now, the popular Frieze New York returns to the city this week with a handful of satellite fairs.

Below, we've rounded up six fairs you'll want to visit during Frieze in NYC.

