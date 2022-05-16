New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Frieze NY Poster Project 2022
Photograph: CASEY KELBAUGH, @caseykelbaugh

The best art fairs to see during Frieze New York 2022

Here's what to catch during Frieze this year.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

May has been a good month for art dealers, artists and art lovers in NYC with more than a dozen art fairs rolling into town. 

Between May 5 and 12, twenty galleries and cultural institutions partnered together for a week of art market events and exhibits dubbed New York Arts Week. Now, the popular Frieze New York returns to the city this week with a handful of satellite fairs.

Below, we've rounded up six fairs you'll want to visit during Frieze in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: The best art shows and exhibits in NYC

Art fairs to see during Frieze New York

Frieze New York
Photograph: Courtesy Mark Blower

Frieze New York

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Midtown West

Frieze returns this spring with over 65 galleries at The Shed from May 18–22, 2022, featuring major works by today’s most celebrated artists, alongside pioneering figures from the 20th and 21st centuries. Local galleries include 303 Gallery, Miguel Abreu Gallery, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Casey Kaplan, Sean Kelly, Andrew Kreps Gallery, David Lewis, Matthew Marks Gallery, Michael Werner and David Zwirner. New this year is a host of virtual viewing spaces across an online platform available to Frieze New York participating galleries. Frame, a spotlight on new and up and coming galleries from around the world, will also show off 11 galleries this year.

Read more
1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
Photograph: Leila Rose Fanner "True Story"

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair

  • Art
  • Harlem

This fair dedicated to contemporary art from Africa and the African diaspora is back at a new venue in Harlem this year. Between May 19 and 22, 25 international exhibitors will gather at Harlem Parish, a former church built in 1897, with artists such as Ludovic Nkoth (Cameroon); Thandiwe Muriu (Kenya); Ibrahim El Dessouki (Egypt); Lord Ohene (Ghana); Johanna Mirabel (France); Audrey Lyall (United States); and Elias Mung’ora (Kenya). 1-54 New York will host screenings, talks and performances across Harlem, too. 

Read more
Advertising
Fridge Art Fair
Photograph: courtesy of Fridge Art Fair

Fridge Art Fair

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Lower East Side

This quirky fair that considers itself a hybrid between an art fair and a piece of conceptual performance art, returns for its eighth edition from May 18-22 at the Gallery OneTwentyEight. This year's fair is dedicated to "peace" and welcomes numerous and a diverse range of exhibitors. Both indoor and outdoor installations will be featured on the same block at neighborhood mainstays La Caverna and Essex, and there will be a new virtual component. Details will be released on the exact hours, additional venues, and special programs at www.fridgeartfair.com.

Read more
The Photography Show
Photograph: @aipadphoto

The Photography Show

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Midtown East

More than 49 exhibitors descend on Center415 on Fifth Avenue for the 41st edition of this photo expo. The Photography Show will bring together 49 galleries from nine countries and 23 cities across the U.S. and around the world. The exhibitors are all members of the prestigious Association of International Photography Art Dealers known as AIPAD, recognized as the world’s leading galleries of fine art photography. Some highlights include portraits of African Americans by Dawoud Bey, of actress Sarah Bernhardt by the famous photographer Nadar and of native residents of Taos Pueblo by Dorothea Lange. Lee Gallery, Winchester, Mass., will also devote a solo exhibition to Michael Jang's work—the artist’s first in New York City—and will include monumental wheat paste murals that will cover a 10-by-25-foot wall.

Read more
Advertising
VOLTA New York
Photograph: David Willems

VOLTA New York

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Chelsea

VOLTA New York will present 49 national and international galleries, which will present cutting-edge presentations and work by younger artists from established galleries such as Leila Heller (New York/Dubai), Galerie Ernst Hilger (Vienna), Ethan Cohen (New York), and INDA Gallery (Budapest). VOLTA’s cornerstones are: "Discover. Connect. Collect." and was established with the intention of providing a foundational platform for dynamic younger and middle-market galleries seeking participation in the art world’s major cities.

Read more
Buy ticket

Salon Zürcher

  • Art
  • Fairs
  • Noho

In its 26th year, Salon Zürcher will showcase the work of 11 women artists at its space on Bleecker Street. The show is meant to be held in the same spirit as artistic salons for female artists, writers and intellectuals that took place in the 18th century. Salon Zürcher is smaller and offers a more intimate way to enjoy works and actually speak directly with the artists: Judith Braun, Cair Crawford, Carol Diamond, Fredericka Foster, Joy Nagy, Debra Pearlman, Esther Podemski, Jennifer Riley, Francine Tint, Margaret Watson and Marjorie Welish.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.