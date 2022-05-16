Frieze returns this spring with over 65 galleries at The Shed from May 18–22, 2022, featuring major works by today’s most celebrated artists, alongside pioneering figures from the 20th and 21st centuries. Local galleries include 303 Gallery, Miguel Abreu Gallery, Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Jenkins Johnson Gallery, Casey Kaplan, Sean Kelly, Andrew Kreps Gallery, David Lewis, Matthew Marks Gallery, Michael Werner and David Zwirner. New this year is a host of virtual viewing spaces across an online platform available to Frieze New York participating galleries. Frame, a spotlight on new and up and coming galleries from around the world, will also show off 11 galleries this year.
May has been a good month for art dealers, artists and art lovers in NYC with more than a dozen art fairs rolling into town.
Between May 5 and 12, twenty galleries and cultural institutions partnered together for a week of art market events and exhibits dubbed New York Arts Week. Now, the popular Frieze New York returns to the city this week with a handful of satellite fairs.
Below, we've rounded up six fairs you'll want to visit during Frieze in NYC.
RECOMMENDED: The best art shows and exhibits in NYC