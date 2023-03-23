Back in the 1700s, sailors gave intricate shell mosaics dubbed “Sailor Valentines” to their loved ones. It’s thought that artists collected colorful pink shells and glistening blue stones to create these works of beauty that sailors readily purchased.
But on beaches today, colorful pink tampon applicators and glistening blue Bic lighters intermix with the stones and shells. Duke Riley collects these pieces of plastic and transforms them into massive, modern-day Sailor Valentines. They’re staggeringly beautiful from afar and even more detailed up-close. But they also render the feeling of a gut punch: Another reminder of the catastrophic effect of single-use plastics and the peril of our environment.
“There’s less and less shells and more and more plastic,” he tells Time Out. “I was thinking about how to reflect the actual condition of the way the waterfront actually looks now.”
Riley, who lives half the year on a boat, is keenly aware of these environmental effects, and he uses his work to amplify the issue. His art is on view now at the Brooklyn Museum in an exhibit called “DEATH TO THE LIVING, Long Live Trash.” The Brooklyn-based artist uses materials collected from beaches in the northeastern United States, some even right here in NYC, to tell a tale of local pollution and global marine devastation. After we’re gone, he posits, trash will be “the artifacts of our time.”
Given his fascination with maritime folk art, Riley also creates scrimshaw, replacing the typical bone or ivory canvas with found plastics. Instead of sketching boat wrecks or whaling execs on the pieces as would have been typical to the era, he instead depicts environmental disasters or plastic company executives.
While Riley clearly has a strong point of view, he also acknowledges that plastics have become deeply intertwined with regular American life, including his own. A portion of the exhibit is designed to look like his studio, including plastic vitamin bottles, for instance.
“It’s not like I’m trying to say that I don’t use this stuff myself. I go in and get a prescription from the pharmacist just like anybody else in a plastic bottle,” he says. “I think that there’s so much emphasis on trying to distract people and say, ‘Oh, if we all just recycle more, the problem is going to go away.’ Most of the recycling doesn’t even get recycled, and it really just comes down to 25 or 30 people worldwide that are really the ones that could actually have an effect.”
— Rossilynne Skena Culgan
