For most New Yorkers, the MetroCard is a ubiquitous tool they use to get around the city, but to East Village resident Thomas McKean, it is the promise of a creative challenge.

For about 20 years, McKean has been creating mosaics and 3D sculptures using the cards, from buildings and taxis to birds and flowers.

This month, we tasked him with a new challenge: creating a Time Out cover.

“I had no idea it would turn into fixation or fascination,” he tells us. “I began redesigning the MetroCard for my own amusement, trying to figure out how many words I could find in the word ‘MetroCard.’”

Gradually, he became “entranced” with the MetroCard’s aesthetic and how the colors on the cards vary. For example, the card’s yellow can be more of a canary yellow or a dark ochre.

And eventually, he began cutting out pieces of the 10 mm thick polyester cards to create messages, mosaic landscapes and tiny sculptures.



It takes an obscene amount of cards to create the smallest building. McKean guesses about 200 cards go into making one brownstone and that 1 square inch is made of four to five cards.

“They’re an amazing material—they’re ecologically indestructible,” he adds. “I like that it’s a hard plastic so I can really build things with it. Other materials like paper and cardboard get soggy. I love the colors and how it gleams—it’s reflective. I also like having the challenge of a very limited palette. You have definitely limits and you’re stuck with them.”

And stuck with them, he is! McKean has a horde of MetroCards at home that he’s collected from the ground, from behind MetroCard kiosks and from generous donations. He won’t need to worry when the cards are phased out in favor of OMNY—he’ll have plenty to keep working with … then he’ll find something else to do, he says.

McKean didn’t set out to be a “sustainable artist,” he’s keen to repurpose trash and has become a sort of inclination.



“With something like the MetroCard, I dread to imagine the number of landfills filled with these,” he says. “When reflecting, I am happy to repurpose trash whether they’re MetroCards or business cards. You also find something funny or beautiful in it. It could be a comment on how wasteful we are as a society.”

McKean has also created art (drawings) using lost gloves he found on the sidewalks and streets of the city and odd pieces of trash thrown in the tree bed outside his East Village apartment.

While he was more of a writer than an artist earlier in life, publishing books for young adults and kids, he truly has taken after his parents. His father was a commercial artist and portrait painter and his mother was a photographer and illustrator.

Now, as he walks his routes through the city, he finds himself with an eye on the ground just in case there’s some lost object in need of new life. — Shaye Weaver