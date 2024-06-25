This iconic NYC landmark was just voted the best attraction in the world

New York strives to be No. 1 in all things, so when we reach the pinnacle, we want to shout it out!

The iconic Empire State Building has just been ranked the No. 1 attraction in the world for the first time ever by Tripadvisor.

The site just released its 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do, which highlights the highest-rated attractions and experiences in the U.S. and around the world based on thousands of Tripadvisor reviews. The Empire State Building has over 60,000 5-star reviews on the site, “reinforcing its claim as the “World’s Most Famous Building,” Tripadvisor states in a press release this morning.

“Reviewers are wowed by the 360-degree view of New York, where they can point out all of their favorite landmarks and see up to six states on a clear day,” it says. “Over 300 reviews deem it a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience.

To celebrate, the building’s lights will shine in Tripadvisor Green tonight.

Photograph: Courtesy of the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building beat out the Eiffel Tower in Paris (No. 2), the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam (No. 3), the Basilica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona (No. 4) and the Cayman Crystal Caves in Grand Cayman (No. 5). Others farther down on the list include the Colosseum in Rome, the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, the Duomo di Milano in and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi. No other U.S. attractions made the top 10 global list.

You can see the top 25 Best of the Best Attractions in the world here.

Of course, the Empire State Building beat out all other U.S. attractions too, including Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge. These two other NYC attractions did make Tripadvisor’s Top Attractions in the U.S. list at No. 3 and No. 8, respectively, which you can check out here.

So what else makes the ESB so darn special? Well, it’s also one of our picks of the top attractions in NYC because it boasts some beautiful Art Deco details, many of which were restored in the last decade, and it’s become much more than the views of NYC that it offers. Yes, it has the iconic open-air 86th Floor Observatory and another open-air observatory on the 86th floor, but it also has a 102nd-floor observation deck with floor-to-ceiling views stretching up to 80 miles on a clear day. In addition, there’s an impressive museum that has fun photo opps and showcases the amazing history of the building and those who built it, as well as its identity as a pop culture icon.

Recently, the building has gotten some pretty cool additions. It often plays host to fun events, like movie screenings, and it is now home to the Starbucks Reserve Cafe, where you can sip ESB-exclusive coffee drinks and dine on Italian pastries and other snacks. If you want a fancy night out, its STATE Grill and Bar is the building’s signature restaurant.

If you want to learn more about the famous building, we’ve got it all right here.

Tripadvisor also ranked the top experiences in the world and the U.S. as well as the most unforgettable vacation moments, which you can peruse on its website.