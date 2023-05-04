New York
8th Anniversary Block Party at Grand Army Bar

  • Bars, Cocktail bars
Summer cocktails at Grand Army Bar
Max FlatowSummer cocktails at Grand Army Bar
Boerum Hill’s beloved Grand Army is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a big block party.

If you need proof that times flies, Boerum Hill’s beloved Grand Army—one of the best bars in New York City, if you ask us—is celebrating its eighth anniversary this weekend with a big ol’ Brooklyn block party.

On Saturday, May 6, from 2pm to 6pm, the neighborhood bar will do it up with the debut of its new summer camp-themed cocktail menu (we’re talking Bug Juice, Orange Crush and other throwback sips), outdoor games like corn hole and hopscotch (sidewalk chalk provided!) and DJ sets from DJ Joe Misurelli.

Fueling the fun on the food end will be JJ Smoker’s smoked meats and barbecue, as well as food specials from the Grand Army kitchen, like a Frito Pie. Guests can toast the bar’s birthday with the house shot, the Fernet Hard Start ($8), can deck themselves out in Fernet temporary tattoos, and shop Grand Army merchandise (both current and “vintage”) and a special merch emporium in the bar’s enclosed outdoor parklet. And if you’re worried about the weather we’ve been having (aren’t April showers supposed to stay in, you know, April?), the birthday festivities will be graciously moved indoors.

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
www.grandarmybar.com/
Address:
Opening hours:
2-6pm
