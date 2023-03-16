Classics from the bar that brought you “cats (not the musical)” and “Nicholas Cage” themed cocktails

One of the best bars in New York City has style, comfort and an eight year history of irreverently-themed cocktails that get rewritten twice annually. Recently, menus interpreted after “game shows,” “cats (not the musical)” and “Nicolas Cage” were each winning, curious and quirky but with mainstream, blockbuster appeal in their own way. And for its present “greatest hits,” selection, Grand Army has curated its archive to include 11 of just those. But not every conceit could achieve inclusion.

Absent, in fact, is anything inspired by the Academy Award-winning Zandalee star. Some featured libations reach much farther back to Grand Army’s 2015 opening, including the mezcal-based Boardwalk Flyer and the rum-forward Surfliner from that year’s “trains” drink list.

The Late Night at Luke’s (a Negroni) from 2017’s “Gilmore Girls” lineup, and the Moon and Sky (a pisco/vodka sour) from 2020’s Sade edit also made the cut. Some of the recipes have been refined to reflect the bar’s present posture, reps said.

The whole throwback was designed with Grand Army’s impending bronze anniversary in mind. It will host a three-day fête the week of May 5 with specials, activities across its in and outdoor areas and limited-run merchandise. The bar’s next new seasonal offerings will also be unveiled at that time.

Until then, one new tipple hints at what’s to come: the Truth or Dare, a frozen sloe gin fizz made with that titular liqueur, sparkling wine, cinnamon and stone fruit. We have a guess what new theme the Celebration might bring, but it’s a little Borderline.