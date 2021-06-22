Good Judy
A trifecta of fun in three separate spaces.
Good Judy has been “a home for queers + allies to join together in unity and solidarity” since it opened last July. Enter through the narrow facade and you’ll find a half-dozen seats at the glossy bar on the main level, a piano lounge upstairs and a patio in the back. Soak up cocktails with vegan dogs, soft pretzels and queso.
563 5th Avenue
New York
11215
|Monday–Friday 5pm–10pm. Saturday–Sunday 1pm – 10pm.
