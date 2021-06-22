Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Good Judy

Bars South Slope
Photograph: Courtesy Dave Jeffers

A trifecta of fun in three separate spaces.

Good Judy has been “a home for queers + allies to join together in unity and solidarity” since it opened last July. Enter through the narrow facade and you’ll find a half-dozen seats at the glossy bar on the main level, a piano lounge upstairs and a patio in the back. Soak up cocktails with vegan dogs, soft pretzels and queso. 

By: Amber Sutherland-Namako

Static map showing venue location
Address: 563 5th Avenue
New York
11215
www.goodjudybk.com
Opening hours: Monday–Friday 5pm–10pm. Saturday–Sunday 1pm – 10pm.
